Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
U.S. execs sound a note of caution even as earnings outstrip estimates
CHICAGO/DETROIT (Reuters) -The companies that produce goods at the heart of the U.S. consumer economy - SUVs, washing machines, heavy equipment and hamburgers - kept rolling along at the end of 2022. But corporate executives on conference calls were guarded in their comments on Tuesday, noting solid demand while simultaneously...
investing.com
Pfizer, McDonald's fall in premarket, International Paper, UPS jump
Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trading on Tuesday, 31st January. Please refresh for updates. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) stock fell 3.0% after the pharma giant forecast a sharp drop in sales and earnings this year as demand for its COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty and antiviral drug Paxlovid slow. The company’s forecasts assume no sales of Paxlovid in China after March this year, when it loses its current government reimbursement privileges.
investing.com
McDonald's sales, profit top estimates as inflation persists
(Reuters) -Higher menu prices and customer visits boosted McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) quarterly profit and sales above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, but shares fell when the burger chain warned inflation will weigh on margins in 2023. Shares of the burger chain fell about 2.6% to $263.84 in U.S. trading, after...
investing.com
Spotify stock gains 10% on rising number of monthly active users, margin beat
© Reuters. Spotify (SPOT) stock gains 7% on rising number of monthly active users, margin beat. Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) are trading approximately 10% higher in pre-open Tuesday after the audio streaming giant offered an upbeat forecast for this quarter. For its fourth quarter, Spotify reported a loss per...
investing.com
APT Price Could Face Further Declines in the Coming Days
APT Price Could Face Further Declines in the Coming Days. APT is currently trading at $16.74 after a 9.50% drop in price. Aptos has been testing the resistance level at $20.5116. The next target for APT’s price will likely be the support level at $14.74. One of the cryptocurrencies...
investing.com
ETH Price Is Expected To Drop Further Heading Into February
© Reuters ETH Price Is Expected To Drop Further Heading Into February. ETH is currently trading hands at $1,571.66 after a 3.14% drop in price. The altcoin recently broke below a major bullish trendline. The crucial price point for ETH currently stands at $1,600. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market...
investing.com
EUR/USD Testing Moving Average
The EUR/USD sold off in the early morning hours and came close to reaching the moving average. While there will likely be buyers at the moving average, traders should be mindful that the market may be at the top of a developing trading range. This means that the pullback may not stop at the moving average.
investing.com
EUR/USD Tests 1.0800 as Fed, ECB Take Center Stage
The EUR/USD pair trades slightly lower for a fourth consecutive day on Tuesday despite growth data from the Eurozone coming better than expected as market sentiment remains cautious ahead of the central banks' meetings this week. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD pair is trading at the 1.0835 level,...
investing.com
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price is down 1.83% over the last 24 hours. The altcoin’s price is looking to retest the resistance level at $0.3888. Technical indicators suggest that ADA’s price will rise in the coming 24-48 hours. Cardano...
investing.com
U.S. Dollar Poised for a Run
This week has all the makings of being vital for the coming weeks and months, with the most important publications for the market in focus. The week’s main event will undoubtedly be the Fed's interest rate decision. More specifically, the comments on the decision and the press conference will follow, where investors and traders will look for answers on when the Fed will stop raising rates.
investing.com
DOGE Bulls Yield While ADA Indicators Hint to Market Following Same Trend
DOGE Bulls Yield While ADA Indicators Hint to Market Following Same Trend. After establishing support at $1.08, bullish dominance prevails in the ADA market. A recent study indicates that the DOGE market is gloomy. Indicators suggest that the ADA price rise is coming to an end. Over the last 24...
investing.com
Adani's market loss swells to $70 billion as its fight with short-seller escalates
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Adani group shares extended their sharp falls on Monday as the Indian conglomerate's rebuttal of a U.S. short-seller's criticism failed to pacify investors, driving stock market losses for the companies to almost $70 billion over three days. Flagship Adani Enterprises, which is facing a crucial test...
investing.com
BTC’s Price Spiked to Major Resistance Level in Last 24 Hours
© Reuters. BTC’s Price Spiked to Major Resistance Level in Last 24 Hours. BTC is currently worth about $23,687.99 after a 2.03% increase in price. The market leader’s price is currently trading at the $23,900 resistance level. Technical indicators on BTC’s daily chart suggest that BTC’s price...
investing.com
Technicals Suggest DOGE’s Price May Continue Its 24-Hour Rally
Technicals Suggest DOGE’s Price May Continue Its 24-Hour Rally. DOGE has broken away from the market and posted 24-hour gains. The meme coin has also strengthened against the two crypto market leaders. Technical indicators suggest that DOGE’s price will continue to rise in the next 24 hours. The...
investing.com
Coinbase Exec Says SBF Was Behind 2022’s stETH De-peg
© Reuters Coinbase Exec Says SBF Was Behind 2022’s stETH De-peg Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) director Conor Grogan believes Sam Bankman-Fried and Alameda were behind 2022’s stETH de-peg. The de-peg is believed to have led to a bank run on Celsius last year. On-chain evidence published by Grogan indicates...
investing.com
High interest rates to hold back gold's rally: Reuters poll
(Reuters) - Analysts and traders have significantly raised their predictions for gold prices but expect high interest rates to keep a lid on rallies, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Gold tumbled from more than $2,000 an ounce to as low as $1,613.60 last year as rising interest rates pushed...
Comments / 0