Harbison scores 41 as Vanderbilt knocks off Texas A&M 88-79 for first SEC win of the season
The Vanderbilt Commodores (10-12, 1-7 SEC) earned their first conference win of the season Sunday as they knocked off the Texas A&M Aggies (6-13, 1-8 SEC) at Memorial Gymnasium. The effort was led by guard Ciaja Harbison, whose 41 points — including at least 18 in both halves — tied the single-game school record. Harbison couldn’t be stopped all game, shooting 14-for-19 from the field and 11-13 from the free-throw line.
Men’s Basketball Remains Unbeaten at Home in SEC Play, Tops Vanderbilt 72-66
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team used a strong second half to rally past the Vanderbilt Commodores, 72-66, in front of season-high crowd of 12,646 on Saturday evening at Reed Arena. With the victory, the Aggies improved to 15-6 overall and 7-1 in Southeastern...
Hogs facing tough turnaround with Texas A&M
Arkansas (14-7, 3-5 SEC) played well enough to win but suffered yet another agonizing defeat on the road at Baylor on Saturday. Now, the Razorbacks will have to quickly lick their wounds, regroup and recalibrate before hosting a red-hot Texas A&M squad in Fayetteville (Ark.) for a pivotal SEC showdown Tuesday night.
Elite 4-star WR explains why Tennessee Vols are among his top schools
One of the top players in the 2024 recruiting class has the Tennessee Vols among his top schools. 2024 four-star wide receiver Bredell Richardson included Tennessee among his top eight schools this week, along with Michigan, LSU, Notre Dame, Alabama, Michigan State, Georgia, and Colorado. Richardson, 6-foot-1/185 lbs from Tampa,...
How Tennessee Vols HC Josh Heupel officially became a UT legend on Saturday
There’s something different about Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel compared to the last few UT football coaches. And it’s not just the on-field results. The three head coaches at Tennessee prior to Heupel — Derek Dooley, Butch Jones, and Jeremy Pruitt — never seemed “all in” in Knoxville.
PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: A semester in full swing
As students have settled back into campus this January, there have been many sports games and speaker events to keep them busy. Here are the highlights in photos. Vanderbilt College Republicans hosted a debate over affirmative action, and the Irish ambassador spoke to students on her goodwill tour. There are more changes in dining as students prepare for the Kissam Munchie Mart and Kitchen to close in March.
Hazel Green girls set AHSAA win streak record, pound Riverdale (Tenn.), 76-7
The Hazel Green girls have won the most consecutive games in Alabama High School Athletic Association history. The Trojans earned their record 87th straight by beating Riverdale (Tenn.) 76-7 today at home. The five-time defending Class 6A state champions were tied with Lauderdale County’s streak of 86 straight games from 2013-15. They now hold the top spot in AHSAA play for both girls’ and boys’ teams.
Developer provides update on College Station Midtown City Center
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Progress continues on the development of College Station Midtown City Center. The mixed-use development was designed to provide the city of College Station with an urban identity and a central location. Once completed the district will feature miles of connected trails and greenspaces, complete with...
