Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, SteakhouseMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Super Bowl 57 will be the first to feature two Black starting quarterbacks in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
6 of Our Favorite South Philly CheesesteaksEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, known as the City of Brotherly Love, is a great place for young professionals to start or advance their careers. The city offers a diverse range of neighborhoods, each with its own unique personality and charm.
West Chester Home to One of 100 Best Places to Dine in America
Yelp announced its tenth annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, and one Chester County eatery is among them, writes Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner for Forbes. Each year, the company that connects people with great local businesses analyzes the millions of reviews users submit on its platform to name the best local eateries.
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, Steakhouse
One of Philadelphia's most popular and iconic sports bars is expanding to Bucks County with a new restaurant, grill, sports bar, and event/banquet space. Founding Fathers will open its second and largest location at 2900 Street Road in Bensalem, PA.
Keystone converting Philadelphia building into lab space
West Conshohocken-based Keystone, a vertically integrated commercial real estate development and investment company, plans to convert 200,000 square feet in The Curtis location in Philadelphia’s Center City into life sciences and biotech laboratory space. Work includes the installation of hot water loops and steam infrastructure for heating and humidification and an exhaust system that will […] The post Keystone converting Philadelphia building into lab space appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Ellis Preserve Office Building Signals End of Development
A rendering of a five-story office building using mass timber at 203 Squire Drive in Newtown Square, part of the Ellis Preserve. The start of construction this week on a five-story office building at the Ellis Preserve in Newtown Square marks entry into the final phase of construction there. The...
multifamilybiz.com
Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus
PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
Famous Philly hoagie shop set to open another NJ location on Valentine’s Day
ALLENDALE — A South Philadelphia hoagie shop built in 1992, and known for its sandwiches piled high with top-quality meats, cheeses, and a unique blend of spices is set to open another shop in New Jersey. This one is in Allendale on Valentine’s Day. PrimoHoagies, located at 57...
Parx Casino to Add Long Talked-About Hotel to Its Street Road Complex in Bensalem
One of Bucks County’s most well known establishments has officially announced the building of a hotel on their popular property. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the developments for the Bensalem Patch.
thedp.com
'Rapid increase' in rodent sightings in KCECH disrupts student living
Kings Court English College House is experiencing a “rapid increase” in rodent and pest sightings, specifically in its Kings Court building. Residents on every floor of Kings Court — one of the two buildings in the first-year college house — told The Daily Pennsylvanian that they have seen more mice in their rooms and in the hallways since returning from winter break. Sightings have become more frequent and widespread since then, they said. Students who live in English House — which is separated from Kings Court by a courtyard — did not report seeing mice.
BET Investments Buys Property Next to Ambler SEPTA Station
The two-story office building and parking lot at 100 W. Butler Ave in Ambler. A real estate company plentiful in Montgomery County developments is on to its next project. This time, BET Investments Inc. will be revisiting its office building portfolio. It recently purchased a structure and parking lot adjacent to a SEPTA station in Ambler, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Montgomery County bakery serving up Eagles-themed doughnuts
COLMAR, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County bakery has created a special super-sized doughnut in honor of the Eagles.The Yum-Yum Bake Shop has a sweet reward for Birds fans.Jennifer Stengel isn't officially on the Eagles.But she considers herself and her staff at Yum Yum Bake Shop in Colmar an extension of the Birds as they advance to the Super Bowl."It's very exciting, it's great to see the energy in the town and everybody coming together with excitement," Stengel said.Instead of delivering touchdowns to Philly fans hungry for a win, workers at the shop are delivering smiles to customers hungry for their...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Want to Talk With Eagles Fan
When committing a crime, it may be a good idea to wear some type of clothing that will make you "blend in." Well, if you're in the Philadelphia area or the South Jersey area these days, a way to look like everyone else might just be done by wearing some Philadelphia Eagles clothing.
Hey Wawa, Now Rutter’s Coming to Town With Some New Stores
There’s another player In the convenience store wars coming to our region. Its name is Rutter’s. York-based convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is expanding with 50 new stores over the next five years, and some are coming into Wawa territory, writes Michael Tanenbaum for Philly Voice.
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken farm seeking to identify alleged poacher
Ashford Farm, located at 700 River Road in the Conshohocken (Whitemarsh Township), is reporting that a man trespassed onto the farm and shot a deer on Saturday, January 21st. In an email to MoreThanTheCurve.com, a representative of the farm shared that the man returned later the same day to collect the deer and also stole the trail camera (valued at $1,000).
‘We All Have Skin in the Game’: Demolition Makes Way for New Six-Story Hotel in West Chester
A 108-room, six-story hotel is coming to West Chester, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The Thatcher’s/Rite-Aid building at Gay and Walnut streets is currently being demolished and will be replaced by a boutique Indigo IHG hotel.
More Philly renters facing eviction will have access to free legal representation
The city is expanding a program that provides free legal representation to Philadelphia renters with low income who are at risk of losing their home, including those facing an eviction filing. The Right to Counsel initiative launched as a pilot last February in zip codes 19139 and 19121 in West...
PhillyBite
10 of Our Favorite Coffee Shops in Philadelphia
- If you are a coffee lover, you may be interested in learning more about some of our favorite coffee shops in Philadelphia. Whether you are a fan of local roasters or international coffee brands, we're sure to have something that appeals to you. Vibrant Coffee Roasters & Bakery. Vibrant...
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
WFMZ-TV Online
'It's a shame!': Six businesses vacating Bethlehem's Westgate Mall amid redevelopment
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One Westgate Mall business has closed and about a half dozen others are planning to shutter or relocate in the coming months amid the Bethlehem shopping center's ongoing redevelopment. Salon chain Holiday Hair closed Wednesday, while Amateur Athlete, Fashion Nails, Hawk Music, Subway and Westgate Jewelers and...
Skull Fished Out Of Delaware River ID'd As Missing Trenton Man
A skull fished out of the Delaware River nearly 40 years ago has been identified as belonging to a missing New Jersey man, authorities revealed Monday, Jan. 30. Richard Thomas Alt, a 31-year-old Trenton man, was last seen by loved ones on Christmas Eve in 1984, said Bucks District Attorney Mat…
Comments / 0