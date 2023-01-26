ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenside, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pennsylvania Business Report

Keystone converting Philadelphia building into lab space

West Conshohocken-based Keystone, a vertically integrated commercial real estate development and investment company, plans to convert 200,000 square feet in The Curtis location in Philadelphia’s Center City into life sciences and biotech laboratory space. Work includes the installation of hot water loops and steam infrastructure for heating and humidification and an exhaust system that will […] The post Keystone converting Philadelphia building into lab space appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
multifamilybiz.com

Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

'Rapid increase' in rodent sightings in KCECH disrupts student living

Kings Court English College House is experiencing a “rapid increase” in rodent and pest sightings, specifically in its Kings Court building. Residents on every floor of Kings Court — one of the two buildings in the first-year college house — told The Daily Pennsylvanian that they have seen more mice in their rooms and in the hallways since returning from winter break. Sightings have become more frequent and widespread since then, they said. Students who live in English House — which is separated from Kings Court by a courtyard — did not report seeing mice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

BET Investments Buys Property Next to Ambler SEPTA Station

The two-story office building and parking lot at 100 W. Butler Ave in Ambler. A real estate company plentiful in Montgomery County developments is on to its next project. This time, BET Investments Inc. will be revisiting its office building portfolio. It recently purchased a structure and parking lot adjacent to a SEPTA station in Ambler, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
AMBLER, PA
CBS Philly

Montgomery County bakery serving up Eagles-themed doughnuts

COLMAR, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County bakery has created a special super-sized doughnut in honor of the Eagles.The Yum-Yum Bake Shop has a sweet reward for Birds fans.Jennifer Stengel isn't officially on the Eagles.But she considers herself and her staff at Yum Yum Bake Shop in Colmar an extension of the Birds as they advance to the Super Bowl."It's very exciting, it's great to see the energy in the town and everybody coming together with excitement," Stengel said.Instead of delivering touchdowns to Philly fans hungry for a win, workers at the shop are delivering smiles to customers hungry for their...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken farm seeking to identify alleged poacher

Ashford Farm, located at 700 River Road in the Conshohocken (Whitemarsh Township), is reporting that a man trespassed onto the farm and shot a deer on Saturday, January 21st. In an email to MoreThanTheCurve.com, a representative of the farm shared that the man returned later the same day to collect the deer and also stole the trail camera (valued at $1,000).
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
PhillyBite

10 of Our Favorite Coffee Shops in Philadelphia

- If you are a coffee lover, you may be interested in learning more about some of our favorite coffee shops in Philadelphia. Whether you are a fan of local roasters or international coffee brands, we're sure to have something that appeals to you. Vibrant Coffee Roasters & Bakery. Vibrant...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
NEWARK, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy