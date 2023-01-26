ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

uhcougars.com

Cougars Roll Green Wave in Historic Fashion

HOUSTON – The University of Houston women's basketball team put together its most dominant win of the season, its largest margin of victory over Tulane all-time, and its biggest win since 2005 with its 82-36 dismantling of the Green Wave on Sunday in Fertitta Center. Houston (8-13, 5-3 American)...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Cougars-Green Wave on National Television

HOUSTON – The University of Houston women's basketball team seeks a season sweep of Tulane on national television at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Fertitta Center. Houston won the meeting in New Orleans 59-56 just over 20 days ago. HOUSTON (7-13, 4-3 American) vs Tulane (13-8, 3-5 American) Date |...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Walker, #3 Men's Basketball Rally for Win Over Cincinnati

HOUSTON (AP) – University of Houston freshman forward Jarace Walker had a career-high 25 points and seven rebounds, and No. 3 Houston rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to defeat Cincinnati, 75-69, inside the Fertitta Center on Saturday. Walker, who scored 13 points in the second half, was 10-of-14...
CINCINNATI, OH
uhcougars.com

Houston Falls to Elon, 6-1

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Tennis program dropped its home opener against Elon, 6-1, Friday afternoon at the Barbara Wallace Winston Tennis Facility. The Cougars (1-3) look to rebound at 9 a.m., Saturday against Texas State, followed by ULM at noon on Sunday. Admission is free for all Houston Tennis matches and no student claim is necessary. Live stats can be found here.
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Naghavi Tabbed Houston Offensive Line Coach

HOUSTON – Houston-area native and 12-year college football coaching veteran Eman Naghavi has joined University of Houston Football as its Co-Offensive Coordinator/Run Game Coordinator and Offensive Line Coach after directing Tulane's offensive line a season ago, subject to final University approvals, Head Coach Dana Holgorsen announced Saturday. Naghavi (pronounced...
HOUSTON, TX

