HOUSTON – The University of Houston Tennis program dropped its home opener against Elon, 6-1, Friday afternoon at the Barbara Wallace Winston Tennis Facility. The Cougars (1-3) look to rebound at 9 a.m., Saturday against Texas State, followed by ULM at noon on Sunday. Admission is free for all Houston Tennis matches and no student claim is necessary. Live stats can be found here.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO