Erie, PA

yourerie

Massive boulder smashes through Palolo home barely missing owner

A large boulder smashed into a Palolo family’s home and nearly hit one of the owners. community members are raising concerns about a development next door that excavated the mountain. Massive boulder smashes through Palolo home barely …. A large boulder smashed into a Palolo family’s home and nearly...
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Erie attorney, Bryan Fife, announces candidacy for judge

Erie attorney, Bryan Fife, announces candidacy for …. Erie attorney, Bryan Fife, announces candidacy for judge. Bald eagle released back into the wild after six …. Bald eagle released back into the wild after six month of rehabilitation. National Fuel adjusts charges for Pennsylvanians. …. National Fuel adjusts charges for...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Macy's on the Mend After Water Break Causes Damage to Carpets

If you walked into Macy's at the Millcreek Mall recently, then you have noticed a lot of caution tape up and a new location for familiar products. It has some customers asking questions. On Christmas Eve, a water break in the walls of the Macy's store damaged the carpets and...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Downtown Development Corporation to Host Meat Extravaganza Raffle

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation is partnering with the Flagship City Public Market and Gordon's Market to host a meat extravaganza raffle in order to celebrate national Meat Week. Three winners will be selected at random to receive on of the following prizes:. $250 worth of meat and cooking supplies...
ERIE, PA
wtae.com

Very Local: Take a ride on Erie's haunted cruise ship

ERIE, Pa. — Experience Presque Isle Bay and Lake Erie with a trip on theVictorian Princess. This local paddle-wheel ship hosts happy hours, moonlight cruises, drag shows and more. Built in La Crosse, Wisconsin, in 1986, the Victorian Princess is 107 feet long, weighs almost 50 tons, sports three...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Reptile Lovers Gather at the Erie Sports Center for the Erie Reptile Expo

It was a fun weekend for those who love reptiles, sell them and those who just want to know more about them. The Erie Reptile Expo returned to the Erie Sports Center on Oliver Rd. for a day long event. Vendors had reptiles to show and sell, along with slithering creatures to meet and greet.
YourErie

UPMC Hamot employment fair Tuesday

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — UPMC is holding an employment fair on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The fair is an opportunity to learn about positions at UPMC Hamot. More than 200 people already have registered for the event that will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at UPMC Health Plan, 380 E. Bayfront Pkwy in Erie. During […]
ERIE, PA
WFMJ.com

Warren man killed by snow plow truck in Ashtabula County

A Warren man was pronounced dead in Ashtabula County after being hit by a snow plow truck early Monday morning. According to police, the incident happened at Kennametal, a manufacturing plant on Penniman Road in Orwell. Police say the man, identified as Michael Bellstedt was taking out the trash at the plant.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
yourerie

Local activists demonstrate downtown in light of Tyre Nichols’ death

Following the death of Tyre Nichols, advocates have been once again asked for police and policy reform in cities around the nation. That very conversation is happening in the City of Erie as well. Sunday, Erie County United demonstrated in front of City Hall, asking for the Mayor and Police Department to consider reform.
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Anna J. Witherup

Anna J. Witherup, 66, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in her sleep, after many years of significant health issues, at home in the morning hours of Friday, January 27, 2023. She was born April 9, 1956 in Clarion County to the late Melvin Hunsberger and the late Sylvia Brocious...
OIL CITY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Fundraiser Launched Following Tragic Wrong-Way Crash

ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – A fundraiser has been launched to help raise money for a Jamestown couple following a tragic wrong-way vehicle collision on I-86 over the weekend. Todd and Sandra Town were traveling on Interstate-86 just past exit 12 in Jamestown around 6 p.m. Saturday when...
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Oil City Man Desperately Seeking a Kidney Donor

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Oil City resident Dennis Perry is desperate for help. After a successful liver transplant 23 years ago, he is now in need of a new kidney. “I’m praying that I can find a warm heart that will match up to my blood type,” Dennis said. “It’s hard to find the right donor. Blood type has to match—I’m type O positive—and antibodies have to match, too.”
OIL CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Debate Sparked Over New Chautauqua County Media Position

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Chautauqua County’s legislature approved a new public relations-media officer position last week, but not without some political fanfare. County Executive PJ Wendel says the position will help the county connect to its residents faster, and make sure the correct information is presented.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

WOOF! 2023 All-Breed Dog show kicks off at Bayfront Convention Center

The 2023 All-Breed Dog Show, Obedience and Rally Trails got underway on Saturday at the Bayfront Convention Center. “We have nearly 1,200 entrees in this dog show. It’s an impressive number and that number represents 135 different breeds. They come from 28 states plus Canada,” said Jeanne Stiner, Show Chair. The Bayfront Convention Center is […]
ERIE, PA

