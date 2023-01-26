Read full article on original website
Millcreek buying Joe Roots, Bel Aire, Sandbar, and more for Presque Isle Gateway
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Township is buying several properties on West 8th Street for its Presque Isle Gateway District plan. At a special meeting on Jan. 30, the Board of Directors of the Millcreek Township General Authority approved agreements for the purchase and sale of real estate for five West 8th Street properties — Bel Aire […]
yourerie
Massive boulder smashes through Palolo home barely missing owner
A large boulder smashed into a Palolo family’s home and nearly hit one of the owners. community members are raising concerns about a development next door that excavated the mountain. Massive boulder smashes through Palolo home barely …. A large boulder smashed into a Palolo family’s home and nearly...
yourdailylocal.com
Riverfront Development Continues to be at the Forefront for City of Warren
WARREN, Pa. – When it comes to the riverfront development in the City of Warren, there are a lot of different ideas about what should be done. One thing everyone can agree on, however, is that it’s an undertaking that is vital to the long-term success of Warren.
Man wanted in PA, Jamestown located by police
He was taken into custody early Tuesday morning.
yourerie
Erie attorney, Bryan Fife, announces candidacy for judge
Erie attorney, Bryan Fife, announces candidacy for …. Erie attorney, Bryan Fife, announces candidacy for judge. Bald eagle released back into the wild after six …. Bald eagle released back into the wild after six month of rehabilitation. National Fuel adjusts charges for Pennsylvanians. …. National Fuel adjusts charges for...
erienewsnow.com
Macy's on the Mend After Water Break Causes Damage to Carpets
If you walked into Macy's at the Millcreek Mall recently, then you have noticed a lot of caution tape up and a new location for familiar products. It has some customers asking questions. On Christmas Eve, a water break in the walls of the Macy's store damaged the carpets and...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Downtown Development Corporation to Host Meat Extravaganza Raffle
The Erie Downtown Development Corporation is partnering with the Flagship City Public Market and Gordon's Market to host a meat extravaganza raffle in order to celebrate national Meat Week. Three winners will be selected at random to receive on of the following prizes:. $250 worth of meat and cooking supplies...
cleveland19.com
Ohio, Pennsylvania detectives search for leads in 4 cold cases that could be connected
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives in three counties aren’t giving up on cold cases that have stumped them for decades. They’re trying to figure out whether one killer could be behind the murders of four women from the Cleveland area in the 80s and 90s. All of the...
wtae.com
Very Local: Take a ride on Erie's haunted cruise ship
ERIE, Pa. — Experience Presque Isle Bay and Lake Erie with a trip on theVictorian Princess. This local paddle-wheel ship hosts happy hours, moonlight cruises, drag shows and more. Built in La Crosse, Wisconsin, in 1986, the Victorian Princess is 107 feet long, weighs almost 50 tons, sports three...
erienewsnow.com
Reptile Lovers Gather at the Erie Sports Center for the Erie Reptile Expo
It was a fun weekend for those who love reptiles, sell them and those who just want to know more about them. The Erie Reptile Expo returned to the Erie Sports Center on Oliver Rd. for a day long event. Vendors had reptiles to show and sell, along with slithering creatures to meet and greet.
Have ‘Dinner Under the Stars’ this Valentine’s Day at Penn State Behrend
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For the 20th year, the Erie County Historical Society-Hagen History Center and Penn State Behrend have teamed up to hold “Dinner Under the Stars.” This Valentine’s Day, you and your significant other can enjoy a four-course dinner under the night sky at the Yahn Planetarium at Penn State Behrend in Erie — 4205 […]
Emergency work starts on I-80 retaining wall with ‘severe’ cracks
The state Department of Transportation is starting emergency work this month on four panels of a larger 70-year old retaining wall that supports four lanes of I-80 near the Delaware River. The wall — located on an “S-curve” section of I-80 east — is out of sight of drivers along...
UPMC Hamot employment fair Tuesday
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — UPMC is holding an employment fair on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The fair is an opportunity to learn about positions at UPMC Hamot. More than 200 people already have registered for the event that will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at UPMC Health Plan, 380 E. Bayfront Pkwy in Erie. During […]
WFMJ.com
Warren man killed by snow plow truck in Ashtabula County
A Warren man was pronounced dead in Ashtabula County after being hit by a snow plow truck early Monday morning. According to police, the incident happened at Kennametal, a manufacturing plant on Penniman Road in Orwell. Police say the man, identified as Michael Bellstedt was taking out the trash at the plant.
yourerie
Local activists demonstrate downtown in light of Tyre Nichols’ death
Following the death of Tyre Nichols, advocates have been once again asked for police and policy reform in cities around the nation. That very conversation is happening in the City of Erie as well. Sunday, Erie County United demonstrated in front of City Hall, asking for the Mayor and Police Department to consider reform.
explore venango
Anna J. Witherup
Anna J. Witherup, 66, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in her sleep, after many years of significant health issues, at home in the morning hours of Friday, January 27, 2023. She was born April 9, 1956 in Clarion County to the late Melvin Hunsberger and the late Sylvia Brocious...
wnynewsnow.com
Fundraiser Launched Following Tragic Wrong-Way Crash
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – A fundraiser has been launched to help raise money for a Jamestown couple following a tragic wrong-way vehicle collision on I-86 over the weekend. Todd and Sandra Town were traveling on Interstate-86 just past exit 12 in Jamestown around 6 p.m. Saturday when...
explore venango
Oil City Man Desperately Seeking a Kidney Donor
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Oil City resident Dennis Perry is desperate for help. After a successful liver transplant 23 years ago, he is now in need of a new kidney. “I’m praying that I can find a warm heart that will match up to my blood type,” Dennis said. “It’s hard to find the right donor. Blood type has to match—I’m type O positive—and antibodies have to match, too.”
erienewsnow.com
Debate Sparked Over New Chautauqua County Media Position
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Chautauqua County’s legislature approved a new public relations-media officer position last week, but not without some political fanfare. County Executive PJ Wendel says the position will help the county connect to its residents faster, and make sure the correct information is presented.
WOOF! 2023 All-Breed Dog show kicks off at Bayfront Convention Center
The 2023 All-Breed Dog Show, Obedience and Rally Trails got underway on Saturday at the Bayfront Convention Center. “We have nearly 1,200 entrees in this dog show. It’s an impressive number and that number represents 135 different breeds. They come from 28 states plus Canada,” said Jeanne Stiner, Show Chair. The Bayfront Convention Center is […]
