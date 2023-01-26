Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bestattractions.org
Best Things to Do in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
Places to visit in Jim Thorpe, PA. Whether hiking, white water rafting, or visiting old mines, Jim Thorpe is full of attractions for tourists. It’s an excellent spot for those who like to experience nature and quiet beauty. But it’s not just the natural beauty that captivates—the cultural sights from the Lehigh Canal era are fascinating and remind us why Jim Thorpe is such an exciting place to visit.
Inclusive job fair held in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Coffee Inclusive is a part of the nonprofit NEPA Inclusive. The place in downtown Pittston opens March 1 and will employ people with intellectual disabilities and autism to work side by side with experienced baristas and servers. "I think it's also another staple in downtown Pittston...
Fire reduces Lackawanna County barn to rubble
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday afternoon. Officials say the fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Wimmers Road, Jefferson Township. As of 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the fire was extinguished. The Lackawanna County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News an extensive overhaul […]
rock107.com
Ice Fishing with Rainbow Jewelers and Gertrude Hawk Chocolates
Let Rock 107, Kalahari and Gertrude Hawk Chocolates hook you up for Valentine’s Day. You could win a pair of White Gold One Half Carat Total Weight Princess Cut Diamond Stud Earrings with an approx value of $500 a pair plus other prizes from Kalahari and Gertrude Hawk. Listen to Rock 107 to call in and qualify to win. If you qualify to win, you’ll be joining us at Gertrude Hawk February Saturday 11th Southside Scranton or Wyoming Ave in Kingston, and do a little Ice Fishing. Yea, Ice Fishing. The earrings will be buried in a pool of ice and qualifiers will get a chance to dive in and find them. Bring your gloves, it is gonna be cold…. Brrrrr. No purchase necessary, Let Gertrude Hawk Chocolates, Rainbow Jewelers of Kingston and Rock 107 be part of your Valentine’s Day.
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?
In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
discovernepa.com
Things to See & Do in Pinchot State Forest
Enjoy Nearly 50,000 Acres of State Forest Throughout 5 Counties. Pinchot State Forest spreads out over nearly 50,000 acres encompassing portions of the Pocono Plateau and the Susquehanna and Lackawanna River valleys. Nine forest tracts and three recreational areas can be accessed within Lackawanna, Luzerne, Wyoming, Susquehanna and Wayne counties. The forest started in 1902 as the Commonwealth began acquiring thousands of timber-harvested acres left barren by the early industrial revolution of the 19th century.
What to know about this week’s 27th Senatorial District special election
Pennsylvania voters in the 27th Senatorial District will head to the polls for a special election to decide who will fill a state Senate seat vacated by a Republican lawmaker last year. The post What to know about this week’s 27th Senatorial District special election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Watch black bear den in new Pennsylvania Game Commission live cam
A black bear den in Pike County is the focus of a new 24-hour livestream from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. It marks the first time since 2021 the commission is offering viewers an up-close look inside a black bear den. The commission said while black bears den every year, few do so in known spots where cameras can be installed.
Woman hurt in Lackawanna County crash
BLAKELY, Pa. — A woman was hospitalized after a crash in Lackawanna County Saturday morning. Newswatch 16 found broken glass at the scene on Gino Merli Drive in Blakely. Police say it happened around 4 a.m. when the woman's vehicle rolled. There's no word on the woman's condition or...
WOLF
Official grand opening of “The Cheesecake Lady” in Pittston
LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Today was the official grand opening of “The Cheesecake Lady” in Pittston. On the menu, the shop is serving up cheesecakes, brownies, cannoli’s and cookies. The turnout was much bigger than expected and was selling out of delicious treats fast. The owner...
Fork Over Love announces February distributions
Fork Over Love is celebrating its 2nd anniversary nourishing the community with a new system of care by feeding our neighbors like family.
Customers Slam Lehigh Italian Restaurant Over Lack Of Transparency After Sudden Closure
The lights were off and the doors were locked at A Ca Mia when patrons showed up for their reservations over the weekend, they said. No phone call, no social media post. Nothing to let them know that one of their favorite Northampton County Italian restaurants was closing, they said.
Garden of Cedar shares love through hearts in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As February approaches, love is in the air. A Scranton garden is displaying just how big of a heart the community has. A non-profit community garden in Lackawanna County is ready to bloom as spring approaches. A Scranton native decided to plant his roots on Cedar Avenue when he laid […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Shots fired at car on Rt. 61, Schuylkill Haven
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - Shots were fired at a vehicle on Rt. 61, in the area of S. Greenview Road, Schuylkill County, on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to police, at around 6 p.m., an unknown white male, possibly in his 40s, fired several rounds from his car, striking the victim's vehicle while traveling southbound on Rt. 61. The shooter sped off and entered the jug handle at Brick Hill Road.
Travelers coming back to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Airport
The numbers at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport are on an upward trend. Passenger departures were up 22% in 2022 as people start to return to travel after a couple of years of COVID. 194 thousand plus…that’s about two thirds of the pre-covid high of 296 thousand in 2019. The airport director believes a third airline will need to come on-board to get back to that peak and says they are working toward that goal.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular consignment shop offering children's and maternity items moves to new Lehigh County spot
EMMAUS, Pa. - A popular consignment shop selling gently used baby, children's and maternity items has found a new home in Lehigh County. Let's Play Tag, which previously operated on Route 309 in the Germansville section of Heidelberg Township, in December moved to a larger space at 419 State Ave., Suite 1, in Emmaus.
wvia.org
Inclusive coffee shop comes to Pittston
A new coffee shop in Pittston aims to change lives with every cup. “We're teaching employers that people with disabilities are just as capable as anyone else to work in their environments," said Tom Carlucci. He’s quality assurance manager at NEPA Inclusive and coffee house manager. NEPA Inclusive is...
WFMZ-TV Online
'It's a shame!': Six businesses vacating Bethlehem's Westgate Mall amid redevelopment
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One Westgate Mall business has closed and about a half dozen others are planning to shutter or relocate in the coming months amid the Bethlehem shopping center's ongoing redevelopment. Salon chain Holiday Hair closed Wednesday, while Amateur Athlete, Fashion Nails, Hawk Music, Subway and Westgate Jewelers and...
Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Firefighters in Tioga County got an early start to the day with a storage building fire. All the details of the incident have not been confirmed at this time, however, what we know right now is that around 4:30 am firefighters were called to an address on Cole Hill Rd. in […]
WOLF
Two wanted for theft in Scranton
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — The Scranton Police Department is seeking to identify two suspects they say were involved in a theft at Sam's Club on Viewmont Drive in Scranton. Officials say a woman wearing a gray hat and face mask and a man wearing a white hat...
Comments / 0