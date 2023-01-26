ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

bestattractions.org

Best Things to Do in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

Places to visit in Jim Thorpe, PA. Whether hiking, white water rafting, or visiting old mines, Jim Thorpe is full of attractions for tourists. It’s an excellent spot for those who like to experience nature and quiet beauty. But it’s not just the natural beauty that captivates—the cultural sights from the Lehigh Canal era are fascinating and remind us why Jim Thorpe is such an exciting place to visit.
JIM THORPE, PA
Newswatch 16

Inclusive job fair held in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — Coffee Inclusive is a part of the nonprofit NEPA Inclusive. The place in downtown Pittston opens March 1 and will employ people with intellectual disabilities and autism to work side by side with experienced baristas and servers. "I think it's also another staple in downtown Pittston...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Fire reduces Lackawanna County barn to rubble

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday afternoon. Officials say the fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Wimmers Road, Jefferson Township. As of 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the fire was extinguished. The Lackawanna County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News an extensive overhaul […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
rock107.com

Ice Fishing with Rainbow Jewelers and Gertrude Hawk Chocolates

Let Rock 107, Kalahari and Gertrude Hawk Chocolates hook you up for Valentine’s Day. You could win a pair of White Gold One Half Carat Total Weight Princess Cut Diamond Stud Earrings with an approx value of $500 a pair plus other prizes from Kalahari and Gertrude Hawk. Listen to Rock 107 to call in and qualify to win. If you qualify to win, you’ll be joining us at Gertrude Hawk February Saturday 11th Southside Scranton or Wyoming Ave in Kingston, and do a little Ice Fishing. Yea, Ice Fishing. The earrings will be buried in a pool of ice and qualifiers will get a chance to dive in and find them. Bring your gloves, it is gonna be cold…. Brrrrr. No purchase necessary, Let Gertrude Hawk Chocolates, Rainbow Jewelers of Kingston and Rock 107 be part of your Valentine’s Day.
KINGSTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?

In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
ALLENTOWN, PA
discovernepa.com

Things to See & Do in Pinchot State Forest

Enjoy Nearly 50,000 Acres of State Forest Throughout 5 Counties. Pinchot State Forest spreads out over nearly 50,000 acres encompassing portions of the Pocono Plateau and the Susquehanna and Lackawanna River valleys. Nine forest tracts and three recreational areas can be accessed within Lackawanna, Luzerne, Wyoming, Susquehanna and Wayne counties. The forest started in 1902 as the Commonwealth began acquiring thousands of timber-harvested acres left barren by the early industrial revolution of the 19th century.
HUNLOCK CREEK, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman hurt in Lackawanna County crash

BLAKELY, Pa. — A woman was hospitalized after a crash in Lackawanna County Saturday morning. Newswatch 16 found broken glass at the scene on Gino Merli Drive in Blakely. Police say it happened around 4 a.m. when the woman's vehicle rolled. There's no word on the woman's condition or...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Official grand opening of “The Cheesecake Lady” in Pittston

LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Today was the official grand opening of “The Cheesecake Lady” in Pittston. On the menu, the shop is serving up cheesecakes, brownies, cannoli’s and cookies. The turnout was much bigger than expected and was selling out of delicious treats fast. The owner...
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Garden of Cedar shares love through hearts in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As February approaches, love is in the air. A Scranton garden is displaying just how big of a heart the community has. A non-profit community garden in Lackawanna County is ready to bloom as spring approaches. A Scranton native decided to plant his roots on Cedar Avenue when he laid […]
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shots fired at car on Rt. 61, Schuylkill Haven

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - Shots were fired at a vehicle on Rt. 61, in the area of S. Greenview Road, Schuylkill County, on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to police, at around 6 p.m., an unknown white male, possibly in his 40s, fired several rounds from his car, striking the victim's vehicle while traveling southbound on Rt. 61. The shooter sped off and entered the jug handle at Brick Hill Road.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Travelers coming back to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Airport

The numbers at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport are on an upward trend. Passenger departures were up 22% in 2022 as people start to return to travel after a couple of years of COVID. 194 thousand plus…that’s about two thirds of the pre-covid high of 296 thousand in 2019. The airport director believes a third airline will need to come on-board to get back to that peak and says they are working toward that goal.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
wvia.org

Inclusive coffee shop comes to Pittston

A new coffee shop in Pittston aims to change lives with every cup. “We're teaching employers that people with disabilities are just as capable as anyone else to work in their environments," said Tom Carlucci. He’s quality assurance manager at NEPA Inclusive and coffee house manager. NEPA Inclusive is...
PITTSTON, PA
WETM 18 News

Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Firefighters in Tioga County got an early start to the day with a storage building fire. All the details of the incident have not been confirmed at this time, however, what we know right now is that around 4:30 am firefighters were called to an address on Cole Hill Rd. in […]
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WOLF

Two wanted for theft in Scranton

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — The Scranton Police Department is seeking to identify two suspects they say were involved in a theft at Sam's Club on Viewmont Drive in Scranton. Officials say a woman wearing a gray hat and face mask and a man wearing a white hat...
SCRANTON, PA

