FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officials claim that a Tesla 'spontaneously' catches fire on a California road.Sherif SaadSacramento, CA
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Why California hospitals spend the most on contract labor
Eleven of the 20 hospitals with the highest contract labor expenditures are located in California, accounting for the top 30 percent. California has taken steps to stabilize its healthcare workforce, putting $1.3 billion toward retention bonuses for employees of eligible hospitals, clinics and skilled nursing facilities. But as staffing shortages wear on, contract labor is still a necessity.
CMS allows California prison inmates to receive Medicaid care
CMS will allow Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Plan funds to treat people in prisons, jails and youth correctional facilities for the first time ever in California. The move will provide a set of critical pre-release services and improve access to needed care for people returning home from jails and prisons, according to the agency.
Oregon health systems fire back at state in mental healthcare lawsuit
Four large Oregon health systems are squaring up with the Oregon Health Authority over their federal lawsuit they say protects the civil rights of patients with mental illness, KTVZ reported Jan. 26. Bend-based St. Charles Health System, Portland-based Legacy Health, Renton, Wash.-based Providence Health & Services and Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth...
How profitable are Florida's 1-star hospitals?
Florida is a hotbed of healthcare activity. The state holds 181 hospitals, and CMS rated 18 of them with one star, based on five quality categories. Despite the undesirable distinction, most of them appear to be profitable, according to data from Sage Transparency, which was launched by the Employers' Forum of Indiana. Lawnwood Regional Medical Center & Heart Institute in Fort Pierce tops the list.
Michigan health system plans $10M expansion
St. Ignace, Mich.-based Mackinac Straits Health System plans to break ground on a $10 million medical office building in June, The Petoskey News-Review reported Jan. 27. The building will not add services; rather, it will add 20,000 square feet to meet increased patient demand. The construction will be funded through a grant from the state. The hospital currently occupies 86,000 square feet.
Flu activity still high in 2 regions
Flu metrics continue their steady decline in most of the U.S., though New Mexico and New York City are still reporting high levels of activity, according to the CDC's latest FluView report. For the second consecutive week, no states or regions reported very high levels of flu activity for the...
New York officials file appeal in healthcare worker vaccine mandate case
State officials have filed a notice of appeal in a case involving New York's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. The notice is in response to a state Supreme Court judge's decision Jan. 13 to strike down the mandate, which was enacted in 2021. Judge Gerard Neri wrote in his...
VillageMD's roster nearing 700 practices with Kentucky primary care acquisition
VillageMD has acquired the largest independent primary care practice in central Kentucky days after buying one in Texas. The tech-heavy primary care disruptor, which is majority-owned by Walgreens, bought Lebanon, Ky.,-based Family and Internal Medicine Associates, adding to its roster of nearly 700 practices around the country. The practice's three physicians and six advanced-practice providers will stay on board, according to the Jan. 26 news release.
New York hospitals pushing for Medicaid increase to alleviate staffing woes
Hospitals in upstate New York are pushing for a Medicaid reimbursement rate increase to help combat staffing shortages, Spectrum News 1 reported Jan. 26. Iroquois Healthcare Association — a healthcare trade organization representing 54 hospitals and health systems in upstate New York — is seeking a 25 percent hike, according to the report.
Novant Health raises minimum wage to $17 per hour
Winston, Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health will raise its minimum wage from $15 per hour to $17 per hour, effective March 3. The wage increase will apply to more than 4,400 health system employees systemwide. The move, combined with salary increases for 2023, represents an investment of more than $100 million, according to Novant, a 15-hospital system.
