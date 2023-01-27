Read full article on original website
Jerlene Wallace
WEST POINT — Jerlene Wallace, 88, died Jan. 29, 2023. A private family service will be held. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday, at Robinson Funeral Home. Robinson Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Wallace was...
Peggy Atkinson
VERNON, Ala. — Peggy Atkinson, 73, died Jan. 27, 2023, at her residence. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. today, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lamar Memory Gardens. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
Dianne Yerby
SULIGENT, Ala. — Dianne Yerby, 79, died Jan. 26, 2023, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Sunday, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial followed at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation was two hours prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret Gray
Margaret Ewing Gray passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the age of 85. Margaret’s beloved husband. of 65 years, Stanley, passed away almost two years before on March 12, 2021. Margaret was born February 23, 1937, and was the youngest of the three children born to Charles Ruel Ewing, Sr., and Carrie Juanita Ewing, née Dotherow, in Brooksville, Mississippi. Her two brothers, Ruel Ewing, Jr., and William Ewing, preceded her in death.
Richard Garley
WEST POINT— Richard Albert Garley III, 75, died Jan. 26,2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Vibrant Church in Columbus. A private family burial followed at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to services at the church. Robinson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Charlie Watkins Sr.
Chief Charlie Morgan Watkins, Sr., Columbus Police, Retired, 91, of Columbus, MS, entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Pete Bowen officiating. Interment will be in Friendship Cemetery, Columbus, MS, with Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS, directing.
Rex Dalton
DETROIT, Ala. — Rex Dalton, 91, died Jan. 27, 2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. today, at Kingsville Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, at Otts Funeral Home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
Roses and thorns 1-29-23
A rose to Oktibbeha County Hospital Regional Medical Center, which celebrated its 50th anniversary on Thursday. At a time when a majority of hospitals in the state find themselves in precarious financial position, The Golden Triangle is blessed to have three reliable hospitals – OCH, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus and North Mississippi Medical Center West Point. The importance of these medical facilities cannot be overestimated. They are community institutions that serve the medical needs of our citizens. They are also a big part of the local economy, providing jobs and tax revenue. Although seldom mentioned, they are an important part of economic development. It’s unlikely an industry would locate here without hospital services available to their employees, after all. So congratulations, OCH. Keep up the good work!
Newly-minted flight nurse taking long way home
Robert Miller’s dream of being a flight nurse in his hometown of Columbus came true Monday morning. Well, at least half of that dream, at any rate. Miller, 35, officially began his career as a flight nurse, a goal years in the making, on Monday, not in Columbus but in the small town of Grants, New Mexico, located about 80 miles west of Albuquerque.
Partial to Home: Photograph offers keyhole into a distant time
The other day I surveyed the photographs, postcards and paintings that clutter my office. Each has its own story. One of them in particular connects me to a distant time, when Columbus was a very different place. I’ll call the photograph, “Sarah and ‘Son.’”. The subjects...
Girl Scouts get firsthand look at chemical engineering
STARKVILLE – Excited giggles and gasps filled the auditorium as blue bubbles spilled over a graduated cylinder onto a covered table in the Swalm School of Chemical Engineering Saturday at Mississippi State. Senior Boston Rose was assisted by freshman and fellow chemical engineering major Ava Lucas to make “elephant...
Wave for the win: West Point boys beat Columbus on last-second putback
With less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation, the Columbus boys basketball team held a slim 69-68 lead over West Point and was looking to close things out. Unable to shut the door from the foul line, the Green Wave were given some late life, overcoming what looked to be costly technical fouls and a six-point deficit.
Mississippi State’s 2022 baseball season was ‘embarrassing.’ How do the Bulldogs turn things around?
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State’s 2021 and 2022 baseball seasons could not have been more different. But the Bulldogs’ messages heading into the campaigns to come could not have been more similar. “It’s a new year,” graduate catcher Luke Hancock said Friday. “Nobody cares about last year.”...
Mississippi State football lands Georgia tight end transfer Ryland Goede
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State has its first tight end and a new volleyball player to boot. Georgia tight end Ryland Goede committed to transfer to MSU on Monday, and he’ll bring his fiancée — volleyball player Alexa Fortin — to Starkville as well. Goede did...
Alford: For Mississippi State, it was a ‘Game of Change’ day in more ways than one
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State celebrated its “Game of Change” team Saturday afternoon. Sixty years ago, Babe McCarthy’s all-white Bulldogs had to sneak out of Starkville to play a Loyola team with four black starters in the NCAA tournament. Loyola won the game, but the decision by...
Dispatch to move to mail delivery in Feb.
After nearly 100 years, The Commercial Dispatch will no longer be delivered door-to-door by carriers, according to publisher Peter Imes. Instead the paper will shift to same-day delivery by the U.S. Postal Service. Imes said the change is driven by difficulties in finding enough carriers. “It’s increasingly hard to hire...
For Mississippi State softball, loss in first-ever Super Regional is ‘fuel for our fire’ in 2023
STARKVILLE — Watching Arizona celebrate a Women’s College World Series berth at Nusz Park left the Mississippi State softball team with a new — and extremely unwelcome — feeling. Almost exactly eight months later, that sensation has yet to subside. “I think about it all the...
From Starkville to ‘New Amsterdam’: SHS alum finds success in the dramatic arts
As 13-year-old Aizzah Fatima stands in the Starkville High School auditorium, ushering a production of “A Thousand Cranes,” she is just expecting extra credit for her eighth grade fine arts class. She leaves with so much more — a life-changing experience that instills in her a love of...
Bulldogs get big win: Mississippi State takes down No. 11 TCU in overtime in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans knows he can remain a bit stoic when his team is on the floor. “I don’t smile as often in the games as I probably should or need to,” Jans said. But a few key moments in...
Ask Rufus: Columbus’ Federal Style houses
During the first years of Columbus’ growth and expansion, some early settlers tried to bring a little of the refinement of the East Coast to the new town. While the first structures built in Columbus were of log construction, buildings of frame soon appeared and were quickly followed by those of brick. The first attempt to build high style or more refined houses was the use of the Federal architectural style that had been popular along the East Coast.
