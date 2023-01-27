Read full article on original website
Rex Dalton
DETROIT, Ala. — Rex Dalton, 91, died Jan. 27, 2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. today, at Kingsville Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, at Otts Funeral Home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
Charlie Watkins Sr.
Chief Charlie Morgan Watkins, Sr., Columbus Police, Retired, 91, of Columbus, MS, entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Pete Bowen officiating. Interment will be in Friendship Cemetery, Columbus, MS, with Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS, directing.
Margaret Gray
Margaret Ewing Gray passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the age of 85. Margaret’s beloved husband. of 65 years, Stanley, passed away almost two years before on March 12, 2021. Margaret was born February 23, 1937, and was the youngest of the three children born to Charles Ruel Ewing, Sr., and Carrie Juanita Ewing, née Dotherow, in Brooksville, Mississippi. Her two brothers, Ruel Ewing, Jr., and William Ewing, preceded her in death.
Dianne Yerby
SULIGENT, Ala. — Dianne Yerby, 79, died Jan. 26, 2023, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Sunday, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial followed at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation was two hours prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Garley
WEST POINT— Richard Albert Garley III, 75, died Jan. 26,2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Vibrant Church in Columbus. A private family burial followed at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to services at the church. Robinson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Jerlene Wallace
WEST POINT — Jerlene Wallace, 88, died Jan. 29, 2023. A private family service will be held. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday, at Robinson Funeral Home. Robinson Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Wallace was...
Roses and thorns 1-29-23
A rose to Oktibbeha County Hospital Regional Medical Center, which celebrated its 50th anniversary on Thursday. At a time when a majority of hospitals in the state find themselves in precarious financial position, The Golden Triangle is blessed to have three reliable hospitals – OCH, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus and North Mississippi Medical Center West Point. The importance of these medical facilities cannot be overestimated. They are community institutions that serve the medical needs of our citizens. They are also a big part of the local economy, providing jobs and tax revenue. Although seldom mentioned, they are an important part of economic development. It’s unlikely an industry would locate here without hospital services available to their employees, after all. So congratulations, OCH. Keep up the good work!
Partial to Home: Photograph offers keyhole into a distant time
The other day I surveyed the photographs, postcards and paintings that clutter my office. Each has its own story. One of them in particular connects me to a distant time, when Columbus was a very different place. I’ll call the photograph, “Sarah and ‘Son.’”. The subjects...
Newly-minted flight nurse taking long way home
Robert Miller’s dream of being a flight nurse in his hometown of Columbus came true Monday morning. Well, at least half of that dream, at any rate. Miller, 35, officially began his career as a flight nurse, a goal years in the making, on Monday, not in Columbus but in the small town of Grants, New Mexico, located about 80 miles west of Albuquerque.
Community Calendar for the week of 1-29-23
■ Banquet: The Greater Starkville Development Partnership annual awards banquet will be held at 5:30 p.m. at The Mill at MSU, 600 Russell St., Starkville. Cash bar and cocktail hour. Tickets are $50 each, or $500 for a table of 10. More info and tickets: email pwatson@starkville.org. Thursday, Feb. 2.
Girl Scouts get firsthand look at chemical engineering
STARKVILLE – Excited giggles and gasps filled the auditorium as blue bubbles spilled over a graduated cylinder onto a covered table in the Swalm School of Chemical Engineering Saturday at Mississippi State. Senior Boston Rose was assisted by freshman and fellow chemical engineering major Ava Lucas to make “elephant...
From Little Merchants to the end of the line, carriers through the years
“It’s like playing a video game, I guess,” said Berkley Hudson. “Throwing papers, getting them on the porch. That’s fun. It’s a challenge. Some houses are farther back from the street, sometimes you’d have someone in the yard who’d try to catch it in mid-air.”
Mississippi State football lands Georgia tight end transfer Ryland Goede
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State has its first tight end and a new volleyball player to boot. Georgia tight end Ryland Goede committed to transfer to MSU on Monday, and he’ll bring his fiancée — volleyball player Alexa Fortin — to Starkville as well. Goede did...
From Starkville to ‘New Amsterdam’: SHS alum finds success in the dramatic arts
As 13-year-old Aizzah Fatima stands in the Starkville High School auditorium, ushering a production of “A Thousand Cranes,” she is just expecting extra credit for her eighth grade fine arts class. She leaves with so much more — a life-changing experience that instills in her a love of...
For Mississippi State softball, loss in first-ever Super Regional is ‘fuel for our fire’ in 2023
STARKVILLE — Watching Arizona celebrate a Women’s College World Series berth at Nusz Park left the Mississippi State softball team with a new — and extremely unwelcome — feeling. Almost exactly eight months later, that sensation has yet to subside. “I think about it all the...
Mississippi State women’s basketball blown out by Georgia, suffers second straight road loss
On Thursday, Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Sam Purcell gave credit to Ole Miss after his team’s difficult loss on the road in Oxford and remarked on how difficult it is to go and play against any team in the Southeastern Conference. That held true again as MSU...
Bulldog bullets: Win over TCU could resurrect Mississippi State’s postseason chances
STARKVILLE — Shakeel Moore and his Mississippi State teammates know what a win like Saturday’s overtime victory against TCU could do for the Bulldogs. Moore said MSU (13-8, 1-7 Southeastern Conference) is looking to “do a full 180” on its 2022-23 season, and the 81-74 win over the 11th-ranked Horned Frogs might be the beginning.
Alford: For Mississippi State, it was a ‘Game of Change’ day in more ways than one
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State celebrated its “Game of Change” team Saturday afternoon. Sixty years ago, Babe McCarthy’s all-white Bulldogs had to sneak out of Starkville to play a Loyola team with four black starters in the NCAA tournament. Loyola won the game, but the decision by...
Southern Gardening: Prep spring gardens now with soil tests
As you walk around the landscape in January and look forward to the joy of starting a flower or vegetable garden, don’t overlook what you are stepping on. Healthy, productive plants require healthy soil. While soil may not be as eye-catching as narcissus or redbud flowers, it does require...
Three charged after pumping city fuel into private vehicle
Three men were arrested on embezzlement charges after allegedly stealing gasoline from a city-owned fuel dispensing station Monday. Michael Kennedy Williams, 19, and Deountray Roby, 22, were arrested on scene after the two were seen pumping fuel at the city garage on College Street into a private vehicle, Public Information Officer Joe Dillon said in a press release.
