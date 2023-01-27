ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Commercial Dispatch

Charlie Watkins Sr.

Chief Charlie Morgan Watkins, Sr., Columbus Police, Retired, 91, of Columbus, MS, entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Pete Bowen officiating. Interment will be in Friendship Cemetery, Columbus, MS, with Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS, directing.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Margaret Gray

Margaret Ewing Gray passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the age of 85. Margaret’s beloved husband. of 65 years, Stanley, passed away almost two years before on March 12, 2021. Margaret was born February 23, 1937, and was the youngest of the three children born to Charles Ruel Ewing, Sr., and Carrie Juanita Ewing, née Dotherow, in Brooksville, Mississippi. Her two brothers, Ruel Ewing, Jr., and William Ewing, preceded her in death.
BROOKSVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Richard Garley

WEST POINT— Richard Albert Garley III, 75, died Jan. 26,2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Vibrant Church in Columbus. A private family burial followed at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to services at the church. Robinson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Dianne Yerby

SULIGENT, Ala. — Dianne Yerby, 79, died Jan. 26, 2023, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Sunday, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial followed at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation was two hours prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Jerlene Wallace

WEST POINT — Jerlene Wallace, 88, died Jan. 29, 2023. A private family service will be held. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday, at Robinson Funeral Home. Robinson Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Wallace was...
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Newly-minted flight nurse taking long way home

Robert Miller’s dream of being a flight nurse in his hometown of Columbus came true Monday morning. Well, at least half of that dream, at any rate. Miller, 35, officially began his career as a flight nurse, a goal years in the making, on Monday, not in Columbus but in the small town of Grants, New Mexico, located about 80 miles west of Albuquerque.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Roses and thorns 1-29-23

A rose to Oktibbeha County Hospital Regional Medical Center, which celebrated its 50th anniversary on Thursday. At a time when a majority of hospitals in the state find themselves in precarious financial position, The Golden Triangle is blessed to have three reliable hospitals – OCH, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus and North Mississippi Medical Center West Point. The importance of these medical facilities cannot be overestimated. They are community institutions that serve the medical needs of our citizens. They are also a big part of the local economy, providing jobs and tax revenue. Although seldom mentioned, they are an important part of economic development. It’s unlikely an industry would locate here without hospital services available to their employees, after all. So congratulations, OCH. Keep up the good work!
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Partial to Home: Photograph offers keyhole into a distant time

The other day I surveyed the photographs, postcards and paintings that clutter my office. Each has its own story. One of them in particular connects me to a distant time, when Columbus was a very different place. I’ll call the photograph, “Sarah and ‘Son.’”. The subjects...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Girl Scouts get firsthand look at chemical engineering

STARKVILLE – Excited giggles and gasps filled the auditorium as blue bubbles spilled over a graduated cylinder onto a covered table in the Swalm School of Chemical Engineering Saturday at Mississippi State. Senior Boston Rose was assisted by freshman and fellow chemical engineering major Ava Lucas to make “elephant...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Open auditions announced for spring production

Mississippi University for Women’s Department of Theatre invites students, staff, faculty and community members to audition for “Still Life with Iris” by Steven Dietz. Described as a fantastical magical adventure centered on a young girl’s search for home, auditions will be held in the Cromwell Black Box Theatre at 620 10th Street South, Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 6-9 p.m., with callbacks on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. The production dates are set for Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Southern Gardening: Prep spring gardens now with soil tests

As you walk around the landscape in January and look forward to the joy of starting a flower or vegetable garden, don’t overlook what you are stepping on. Healthy, productive plants require healthy soil. While soil may not be as eye-catching as narcissus or redbud flowers, it does require...
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Three charged after pumping city fuel into private vehicle

Three men were arrested on embezzlement charges after allegedly stealing gasoline from a city-owned fuel dispensing station Monday. Michael Kennedy Williams, 19, and Deountray Roby, 22, were arrested on scene after the two were seen pumping fuel at the city garage on College Street into a private vehicle, Public Information Officer Joe Dillon said in a press release.
COLUMBUS, MS

