Sandpoint, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

SMA belt testing honors

Sandpoint Martial Arts student recently tested for their next belts. Charlie Rain Olpin and Eleanora Williams successfully tested for their blue belt, Addisyn Holland tested for their purple belt, and Hunter Webb tested for their blue stripe belt.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Clark Fork falls in nonleague game

POST FALLS — Seth Caven scored 14 points for Clark Fork in a tough nonleague loss to Genesis Prep. Genesis Prep senior Joey Specht hit six 3-pointers for the Jaguars, finishing with 21 points in the nonleague win over the Wampus Cats at The Courts. “I thought we played...
CLARK FORK, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - Jan. 29, 2023

Cheryl Balison, sophomore student in Mrs. Pat Benson’s fourth period Bookkeeping I class, reports that the class has been studying a chapter about posting to ledgers of a merchandising business. Geometry classes taught by Miss Eva Whitehead have been working on proofs of triangles and congruents, according to Richard...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene Riverfront Park Amphitheater getting shade covers

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The “frying pan” at Riverstone Park will be cooling down this summer, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Two large sails to provide shade at the park’s popular amphitheater are scheduled to go up this spring following successful fundraising efforts that started in 2019 and brought in about $180,000.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Patrick Joseph Leigh, 59

Patrick Joseph Leigh, 59, passed away Friday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee. Patrick will be laid to rest next to his father, Robert, in Pinecrest Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to sign...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

Fairchild Airmen rescue person near Schweitzer Mountain

SANDPOINT, Idaho -- On January 3, airmen from the 36th Rescue Squadron successfully saved a person near the Schweitzer Mountain in Sandpoint, Idaho. The team rescued an injured snowmobiler who spent 18 hours outside in 19-degree weather with little food and water. The Squadron, which consists of two pilots, two...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Charlotte Louise Felts, 82

Charlotte Louise Felts, 82, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at her home in Athol, Idaho. Private family services will be held at a later date. Family and friends are invited to sign Charlotte’s online guest book at www.coffeltfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Coffelt Funeral Service.
ATHOL, ID
Idaho State Journal

A forever bond: Mogen family gets tattoos to remember and honor Maddie

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.—Ben Mogen walked into his friend’s tattoo shop with a grin on his face. He was getting his first tattoo, something his daughter, Maddie Mogen, had done just a couple of short years before. Maddie Mogen, her roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were found stabbed to death at the girls’ home near the University of Idaho this fall. ...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

Weather Alert Weekend: Expect frigid Sunday temperatures

We're going to see bitterly cold wind chill Sunday morning, and then a very cold start to Monday as this Arctic air sticks around. Dangerously cold wind chill is expected across North Idaho early Sunday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place until 10 a.m. for wind chills of -5 to -15 degrees.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Sandpoint Reader

Festival at Sandpoint announces REO Speedwagon

The Festival at Sandpoint has released its lineup announcement for the 2023 summer concert series, with REO Speedwagon set to take the stage on Friday, Aug. 4. Tickets are now on sale at festivalatsandpoint.com. Formed in 1967, signed in 1971 and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO...
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - Jan. 14, 2023

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. A suspicious male was reported in the U.S. 2 area in Laclede at 9:01 a.m. Report of a 911 hang-up in the 10000...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
610KONA

Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State

Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Fairchild Airmen rescue injured snowmobiler

SANDPOINT — Earlier this month, Fairchild Air Force Base crews successfully completed the 36th Rescue Squadron's 708th save near Schweitzer Mountain. The team is credited with saving an injured snowmobiler on Jan. 3 who spent 18 hours outside in 19-degree weather with little access to food or water, Tech. Sgt. Travis Edwards, 92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs, said in a press release issued by the base this past week.
SANDPOINT, ID

