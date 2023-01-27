ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Idaho State Journal

A forever bond: Mogen family gets tattoos to remember and honor Maddie

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.—Ben Mogen walked into his friend’s tattoo shop with a grin on his face. He was getting his first tattoo, something his daughter, Maddie Mogen, had done just a couple of short years before. Maddie Mogen, her roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were found stabbed to death at the girls’ home near the University of Idaho this fall. ...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Charlotte Louise Felts, 82

Charlotte Louise Felts, 82, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at her home in Athol, Idaho. Private family services will be held at a later date. Family and friends are invited to sign Charlotte’s online guest book at www.coffeltfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Coffelt Funeral Service.
ATHOL, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Patrick Joseph Leigh, 59

Patrick Joseph Leigh, 59, passed away Friday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee. Patrick will be laid to rest next to his father, Robert, in Pinecrest Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to sign...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Push it real good: Outhouse races in Spirit Lake today

When you gotta go, sometimes you have to push. Pushing, gliding and an abundance of belly laughs are in store for those who visit Maine Street in Spirit Lake from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today as Spirit Lake Parks and Recreation hosts the Winterfest Outhouse Races, beginning at noon.
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

IDFG: Familiarity likely behind coyotes' behavior

Unusual coyote behavior in the greater Sandpoint area is likely tied to the animals becoming too comfortable around people, Idaho Fish and Game officials said. In addition to multiple reports of coyote activity as recently as Thursday at Schweitzer, two young coyotes have been seen in the Sandpoint downtown business district during daylight hours.
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene Riverfront Park Amphitheater getting shade covers

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The “frying pan” at Riverstone Park will be cooling down this summer, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Two large sails to provide shade at the park’s popular amphitheater are scheduled to go up this spring following successful fundraising efforts that started in 2019 and brought in about $180,000.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - Jan. 13, 2023

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a 911 hang-up in the 4000 block of N. Boyer Road at 5:56 a.m. Report of a 911 hang-up in the...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - Jan. 29, 2023

Cheryl Balison, sophomore student in Mrs. Pat Benson’s fourth period Bookkeeping I class, reports that the class has been studying a chapter about posting to ledgers of a merchandising business. Geometry classes taught by Miss Eva Whitehead have been working on proofs of triangles and congruents, according to Richard...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Homegrown cannabis bill introduced in Washington House

SPOKANE, Wash. – A bill that would make it legal for Washington adults to grow up to six cannabis plants at home is set for a public hearing in a state House committee next week. House Bill 1614 was introduced by Democratic Rep. Shelley Kloba, and is co-sponsored by...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Beard Papa's opens Spokane Valley location on Saturday

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. --- A cream puff shop with Japanese roots and a delicious following is here in the Inland Northwest. Beard Papa’s is now in Spokane Valley and hosting a grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 28. Since 1999, Beard Papa’s has been baking cream puffs. The chain...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

Missing youth found

SANDPOINT — The missing youth was located in the evening of Jan. 24. At 11:30 a.m. Naphyra Shapland-Reed, of Priest River was last seen at the Sandpoint Middle School. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Department announced the recover off the youth over Nixle alert. BCSO thanked the community for...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Kootenai Health cardiac nurse diagnosed with Cardiac Sarcoidosis

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – One Kootenai Health cardiac nurse was recently diagnosed with Ventricular Tachycardia, a heart rhythm problem caused by irregular electrical signals in the heart’s lower chambers. Over the past year, her condition has grown worse and now she’s waiting for a heart transplant.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

