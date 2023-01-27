Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
IDFG: Familiarity likely behind coyotes' behavior
Unusual coyote behavior in the greater Sandpoint area is likely tied to the animals becoming too comfortable around people, Idaho Fish and Game officials said. In addition to multiple reports of coyote activity as recently as Thursday at Schweitzer, two young coyotes have been seen in the Sandpoint downtown business district during daylight hours.
Coeur d'Alene Riverfront Park Amphitheater getting shade covers
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The “frying pan” at Riverstone Park will be cooling down this summer, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Two large sails to provide shade at the park’s popular amphitheater are scheduled to go up this spring following successful fundraising efforts that started in 2019 and brought in about $180,000.
KXLY
Fairchild Airmen rescue person near Schweitzer Mountain
SANDPOINT, Idaho -- On January 3, airmen from the 36th Rescue Squadron successfully saved a person near the Schweitzer Mountain in Sandpoint, Idaho. The team rescued an injured snowmobiler who spent 18 hours outside in 19-degree weather with little food and water. The Squadron, which consists of two pilots, two...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Jan. 29, 2023
Cheryl Balison, sophomore student in Mrs. Pat Benson’s fourth period Bookkeeping I class, reports that the class has been studying a chapter about posting to ledgers of a merchandising business. Geometry classes taught by Miss Eva Whitehead have been working on proofs of triangles and congruents, according to Richard...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Charlotte Louise Felts, 82
Charlotte Louise Felts, 82, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at her home in Athol, Idaho. Private family services will be held at a later date. Family and friends are invited to sign Charlotte’s online guest book at www.coffeltfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Coffelt Funeral Service.
onekindesign.com
A lakeside paradise cabin with handcrafted details on Lake Coeur d’Alene
Mittmann Architect in collaboration with Edwards Smith Construction has created this beautiful lakeside paradise cabin that is nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Set on Swede Bay, one of the most desirable Bays on Lake Coeur d’Alene, this rustic abode provides a heavenly retreat for family gatherings.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Push it real good: Outhouse races in Spirit Lake today
When you gotta go, sometimes you have to push. Pushing, gliding and an abundance of belly laughs are in store for those who visit Maine Street in Spirit Lake from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today as Spirit Lake Parks and Recreation hosts the Winterfest Outhouse Races, beginning at noon.
bonnersferryherald.com
Missing youth found
SANDPOINT — The missing youth was located in the evening of Jan. 24. At 11:30 a.m. Naphyra Shapland-Reed, of Priest River was last seen at the Sandpoint Middle School. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Department announced the recover off the youth over Nixle alert. BCSO thanked the community for...
KXLY
Weather Alert Weekend: Single-digit cold tonight
Our Weather Alert continues tonight as we see the coldest temperatures yet from this Arctic air. Temperatures will fall to single digits above and below zero across the Inland Northwest overnight. Morning temperatures around Spokane and Coeur d'Alene will be in the low single digits above zero with some subzero readings in other parts of North Idaho and Northeast Washington.
Local short-term rental owners react to Coeur d'Alene city proposal
SPOKANE, Wash. — Coeur d'Alene, a prime summer destination for people around the country, depends on short-term rentals like Airbnbs. The city recently released a proposal to crack down on illegal short-term rentals. If approved, operating without a permit could cost thousands of dollars. Since 2017, the city has...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Patrick Joseph Leigh, 59
Patrick Joseph Leigh, 59, passed away Friday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee. Patrick will be laid to rest next to his father, Robert, in Pinecrest Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to sign...
FOX 28 Spokane
Crash blocking most lanes of US 95 on the border of the Coeur d’Alene Reservation
IDAHO. – Both lanes of US 95, on the border of the Coeur d’Alene Reservation are mostly blocked due to a crash. Currently, an officer is directing traffic through the area. One lane is open in both directions. This is a developing story and will be updates as...
KXLY
Beard Papa's opens Spokane Valley location on Saturday
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. --- A cream puff shop with Japanese roots and a delicious following is here in the Inland Northwest. Beard Papa’s is now in Spokane Valley and hosting a grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 28. Since 1999, Beard Papa’s has been baking cream puffs. The chain...
KXLY
Weather Alert Weekend: Expect frigid Sunday temperatures
We're going to see bitterly cold wind chill Sunday morning, and then a very cold start to Monday as this Arctic air sticks around. Dangerously cold wind chill is expected across North Idaho early Sunday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place until 10 a.m. for wind chills of -5 to -15 degrees.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Fairchild Airmen rescue injured snowmobiler
SANDPOINT — Earlier this month, Fairchild Air Force Base crews successfully completed the 36th Rescue Squadron's 708th save near Schweitzer Mountain. The team is credited with saving an injured snowmobiler on Jan. 3 who spent 18 hours outside in 19-degree weather with little access to food or water, Tech. Sgt. Travis Edwards, 92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs, said in a press release issued by the base this past week.
A forever bond: Mogen family gets tattoos to remember and honor Maddie
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.—Ben Mogen walked into his friend’s tattoo shop with a grin on his face. He was getting his first tattoo, something his daughter, Maddie Mogen, had done just a couple of short years before. Maddie Mogen, her roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were found stabbed to death at the girls’ home near the University of Idaho this fall. ...
Kootenai County commissioners reject cell tower
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners voted 2-1 Thursday to nix a cell tower off Potlatch Hill Road, reversing their previous decision to approve it, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The board made a split decision last October to approve a conditional-use permit for landowner Thomas Ingle, AT&T...
City of Spokane, Jewels Helping Hands reach agreement about clearing I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane and Jewels Helping Hands (JHH) have reached an agreement regarding the homeless camp near I-90. The agreement is on track to be finalized by the end of the day Friday and filed by Monday. The agreement says the city will not work...
This Is Washington's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism rounded up the best place to grab fried chicken in every state.
