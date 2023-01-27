ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Idaho State Journal

A forever bond: Mogen family gets tattoos to remember and honor Maddie

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.—Ben Mogen walked into his friend’s tattoo shop with a grin on his face. He was getting his first tattoo, something his daughter, Maddie Mogen, had done just a couple of short years before. Maddie Mogen, her roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were found stabbed to death at the girls’ home near the University of Idaho this fall. ...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Patrick Joseph Leigh, 59

Patrick Joseph Leigh, 59, passed away Friday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee. Patrick will be laid to rest next to his father, Robert, in Pinecrest Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to sign...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

SPIRIT LAKE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - Jan. 13, 2023

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a 911 hang-up in the 4000 block of N. Boyer Road at 5:56 a.m. Report of a 911 hang-up in the...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene Riverfront Park Amphitheater getting shade covers

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The “frying pan” at Riverstone Park will be cooling down this summer, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Two large sails to provide shade at the park’s popular amphitheater are scheduled to go up this spring following successful fundraising efforts that started in 2019 and brought in about $180,000.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Winter Outhouse races return to Spirit Lake

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — When you gotta go, sometimes you have to push. Pushing, gliding and an abundance of belly laughs are in store for those who visit Maine Street in Spirit Lake from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today as Spirit Lake Parks and Recreation hosts the Winterfest Outhouse Races, beginning at noon, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Court documents: Young girl was zip-tied to car seat for hours, slapped in face and hit with hammer before death

SPOKANE, Wash.—An Airway Heights couple accused of killing an 8-year-old girl and driving her body to South Dakota in a U-Haul trailer was extradited to Spokane County this week and made their first appearance Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court. Aleksandr Kurmoyarov, 29, and Mandie Miller, 33, are charged with second-degree murder, first-degree criminal mistreatment and unlawful imprisonment. Court Commissioner John Stine kept the couple’s bond at $1 million during Thursday’s hearing. ...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - Jan. 29, 2023

Cheryl Balison, sophomore student in Mrs. Pat Benson’s fourth period Bookkeeping I class, reports that the class has been studying a chapter about posting to ledgers of a merchandising business. Geometry classes taught by Miss Eva Whitehead have been working on proofs of triangles and congruents, according to Richard...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Missing youth found

SANDPOINT — The missing youth was located in the evening of Jan. 24. At 11:30 a.m. Naphyra Shapland-Reed, of Priest River was last seen at the Sandpoint Middle School. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Department announced the recover off the youth over Nixle alert. BCSO thanked the community for...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
KXLY

Beard Papa's opens Spokane Valley location on Saturday

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. --- A cream puff shop with Japanese roots and a delicious following is here in the Inland Northwest. Beard Papa’s is now in Spokane Valley and hosting a grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 28. Since 1999, Beard Papa’s has been baking cream puffs. The chain...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

Deputies arrest erratic, armed suspect at Spokane Valley Walmart

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man they say was armed and acting erratic at a Walmart in Spokane Valley. Deputies responded to reports of a man jumping on a vehicle and trying to light it on fire in the parking lot of the Walmart on East Broadway Avenue. Witnesses also originally said they saw the man armed with a handgun, but the Spokane County Sheriff's Office says it ended up being a torch.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

Spokane Fire Department wants you to stay warm to avoid winter injuries

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan to be outside for a long time in the coming days, you may have to think twice about what you wear before you step out of your house. A local fire department says cold stress injuries are very common in this weather and being ready properly can help you avoid injury and help keep you safe.
SPOKANE, WA
idaho.gov

Unusual coyote behavior reported in Bonner County in North Idaho

Idaho Fish and Game has received multiple reports of highly unusual coyote behavior in and around the city of Sandpoint in Bonner County. In early Jan., reports were received of coyotes on Schweitzer Mountain Ski Resort that were chasing skiers as they navigated down the slopes. Fish and Game staff worked closely with resort staff to develop a plan to dispatch the coyotes in the interest of public safety.
BONNER COUNTY, ID

