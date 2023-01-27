ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 1

Related
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bill aims to enhance Stand Your Ground laws

The Idaho Legislature convened on January 9 for an approximately three-month session. The legislature is composed of citizens who do this work part-time, yet the responsibility of the legislature is probably the most significant responsibility of our state’s government. The Idaho Legislature, comprised of 35 senators and 70 representatives,...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Idaho State president tells lawmakers proposed budget will leave school in deficit

BOISE — Idaho State University will be facing a significant budget deficit if the state budget writers accept the governor’s proposed allocation to the school. ISU President Kevin Satterlee in his presentation to the Joint Appropriations and Finance Committee on Tuesday said the items recommended for funding wouldn’t fully cover the impacts of inflation on the Pocatello-based university’s fixed costs — from employee health benefits to the eggs served to students on campus.
POCATELLO, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill introduced to reduce how many tax benefits data centers can take at once in Idaho. It might affect Meta and Kuna

BOISE — Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, is looking to reduce how many tax benefits data centers can take. Currently, the only data center in Idaho is planned to be located in Kuna. The giant facility will house information technology (IT) for Meta, the parent company for Facebook, Instagram, and other media properties. Crews broke ground on the building in September 2022.
KUNA, ID
Idaho State Journal

Proposed bill would prohibit child safety investigations in Idaho based on immunization status

A bill that would prohibit immunization status from being a factor in child protection investigations or termination of parental rights was introduced in the Idaho Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, but Sen. Carl Bjerke, R-Coeur d’Alene, appeared in his place to present it. Under Idaho law, the termination of parental rights can be considered when one or more of...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: Love is under attack in Idaho, again

Once again, who you love and why is under attack in Idaho. The latest salvo comes courtesy of Sen. Scott Herndon, a right-winger from Sagle (North Idaho near Sandpoint) who is proposing a bill that would, essentially, set up a potential court battle to outlaw same-sex marriage in the state of Idaho. This, despite the fact the U.S. Supreme Court legalized the institution on the strength of a right-wing swing-vote (Justice Anthony Kennedy, a Reagan appointee) and the U.S. Congress passed legislation legalizing same-sex and inter-racial marriage with bipartisan votes that included Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson.
IDAHO STATE
idahofreedom.org

Lent drags his feet on school choice legislation

While Utah and Iowa lawmakers have passed robust education choice legislation, Idahoans are legitimately asking why nothing has emerged so far during Idaho’s legislative session, now entering its fourth week. It’s not for lack of trying. Conservative Republicans in the Idaho Senate have been fighting tooth and nail...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 27, 2023

A bill has been introduced banning "vaccine materials" in food, the Attorney General is questioning the legality of LGBTQ+ policies that are in place in many schools, Lori Daybell is asking for her case to be dismissed and we take a look at what will happen if Medicaid expansion ends and how it could impact rural hospitals in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

IDLA officials speak to House Ed Committee

Idaho Digital Learning Academy officials are hoping to help send students soaring toward success through its digital literacy program, “Launchpad.”. Superintendent Jeff Simmons and director Jolene Montoya discussed the digital program ‘Launchpad’ Jan. 23 with the House Education Committee. Launchpad is a literacy program that provides students...
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Abortion decisions belong to those involved

According to the Idaho Journal recently, our state senator, Scott Herndon, proposed removing the exceptions for rape and incest from Idaho's current abortion law. The paper reported that "Minority Leader Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, asked about situations in which teenage girls were raped by an uncle or father and if that girl would be forced to carry her pregnancy to term under Herndon's proposed legislation. Herndon replied that he saw the situation of rape/incest as “an opportunity” to have a child.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: Some in Idaho GOP threaten rights of women

There is a concerted effort among leadership and members of the Idaho GOP to stifle the voices of women by removing the president of the Idaho Federation of Republican Women (IFRW) from being a member of the GOP Executive Committee. The IFRW president would not be allowed to vote on state party matters. They also want to remove representatives of the College Republicans and the Young Republicans from the Executive Committee.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Fish and Game wants to reduce the wolf population by 60%

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game wants the state’s wolf population to be reduced by approximately 60% from 2021 numbers. That’s according to an initial overview of a new statewide wolf management plan presented by department staff to the Fish and Game Commission Thursday. On average, there...
IDAHO STATE
fox29.com

Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger defense receives hundreds of documents from prosecutors

Washington judge unseals search warrant of Idaho murders suspect's apartment. A Washington judge unsealed the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students. These critical documents reveal what investigators hoped to find in his apartment and office. Latah County prosecutors turned over hundreds...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy