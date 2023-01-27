Read full article on original website
Idaho lawmaker changes course on issue of children testifying before committee members
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An Idaho lawmaker is modifying his stance on not allowing people under the age of 18 from testifying in the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee, after receiving push back from Idahoans. Nampa Rep. Bruce Skaug, who is also the Chairman of the House Judiciary, Rules...
Bill aims to enhance Stand Your Ground laws
The Idaho Legislature convened on January 9 for an approximately three-month session. The legislature is composed of citizens who do this work part-time, yet the responsibility of the legislature is probably the most significant responsibility of our state’s government. The Idaho Legislature, comprised of 35 senators and 70 representatives,...
Idaho State president tells lawmakers proposed budget will leave school in deficit
BOISE — Idaho State University will be facing a significant budget deficit if the state budget writers accept the governor’s proposed allocation to the school. ISU President Kevin Satterlee in his presentation to the Joint Appropriations and Finance Committee on Tuesday said the items recommended for funding wouldn’t fully cover the impacts of inflation on the Pocatello-based university’s fixed costs — from employee health benefits to the eggs served to students on campus.
Bill introduced to reduce how many tax benefits data centers can take at once in Idaho. It might affect Meta and Kuna
BOISE — Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, is looking to reduce how many tax benefits data centers can take. Currently, the only data center in Idaho is planned to be located in Kuna. The giant facility will house information technology (IT) for Meta, the parent company for Facebook, Instagram, and other media properties. Crews broke ground on the building in September 2022.
Proposed bill would prohibit child safety investigations in Idaho based on immunization status
A bill that would prohibit immunization status from being a factor in child protection investigations or termination of parental rights was introduced in the Idaho Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, but Sen. Carl Bjerke, R-Coeur d’Alene, appeared in his place to present it. Under Idaho law, the termination of parental rights can be considered when one or more of...
Idaho Legislator Changes ban to Allow Those Under 18 to Testify With Parental Permission
With about 30 young people in the audience looking on, House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee Chairman Bruce Skaug announced Friday he is modifying his ban on accepting testimony from people under 18. Skaug said he will now allow young people to testify in the committee if they have parental...
Opinion: Love is under attack in Idaho, again
Once again, who you love and why is under attack in Idaho. The latest salvo comes courtesy of Sen. Scott Herndon, a right-winger from Sagle (North Idaho near Sandpoint) who is proposing a bill that would, essentially, set up a potential court battle to outlaw same-sex marriage in the state of Idaho. This, despite the fact the U.S. Supreme Court legalized the institution on the strength of a right-wing swing-vote (Justice Anthony Kennedy, a Reagan appointee) and the U.S. Congress passed legislation legalizing same-sex and inter-racial marriage with bipartisan votes that included Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson.
Lent drags his feet on school choice legislation
While Utah and Iowa lawmakers have passed robust education choice legislation, Idahoans are legitimately asking why nothing has emerged so far during Idaho’s legislative session, now entering its fourth week. It’s not for lack of trying. Conservative Republicans in the Idaho Senate have been fighting tooth and nail...
Idaho Senators Grill University Leaders Over Woke Indoctrination
It's that time of year at the legislature when educational leaders answer elected officials' questions about what is and what isn't being taught in Idaho colleges and universities. Once again, the topic of 'woke ideology forced upon students and teachers was discussed with Boise State's President, Doctor Marlene Tromp. Several...
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 27, 2023
A bill has been introduced banning "vaccine materials" in food, the Attorney General is questioning the legality of LGBTQ+ policies that are in place in many schools, Lori Daybell is asking for her case to be dismissed and we take a look at what will happen if Medicaid expansion ends and how it could impact rural hospitals in Idaho.
AR-15s and feminism: Why some are raising a warning flag on Idaho lawmaker’s children’s books
In bookstores and online, there are myriad children’s books with a variety of different purposes. Some are written to entertain kids with fanciful stories of adventure. Others teach children their ABCs and address learning manners in fun, accessible ways. One Idaho lawmaker has taken to children’s books to address...
IDLA officials speak to House Ed Committee
Idaho Digital Learning Academy officials are hoping to help send students soaring toward success through its digital literacy program, “Launchpad.”. Superintendent Jeff Simmons and director Jolene Montoya discussed the digital program ‘Launchpad’ Jan. 23 with the House Education Committee. Launchpad is a literacy program that provides students...
Abortion decisions belong to those involved
According to the Idaho Journal recently, our state senator, Scott Herndon, proposed removing the exceptions for rape and incest from Idaho's current abortion law. The paper reported that "Minority Leader Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, asked about situations in which teenage girls were raped by an uncle or father and if that girl would be forced to carry her pregnancy to term under Herndon's proposed legislation. Herndon replied that he saw the situation of rape/incest as “an opportunity” to have a child.
Idaho's AG calls Caldwell School District's LGBTQ+ policy 'dangerous,' asks for details on where it's from
The State Attorney General’s office is scrutinizing a policy proposal drafted by the Caldwell School Board which outlines best practices for LGBTQ+ students. This comes a few weeks after a board meeting discussing the policy ended in chaos. In a tweet posted on Monday, Attorney General Raúl Labrador said...
Idaho Transportation Department reports road closures
Dubois, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Transportation Department has announced that multiple highways across the eastern Idaho region have closed due to high wind and blowing snow.
Opinion: Some in Idaho GOP threaten rights of women
There is a concerted effort among leadership and members of the Idaho GOP to stifle the voices of women by removing the president of the Idaho Federation of Republican Women (IFRW) from being a member of the GOP Executive Committee. The IFRW president would not be allowed to vote on state party matters. They also want to remove representatives of the College Republicans and the Young Republicans from the Executive Committee.
It’s Official, Idaho is Now Home to America’s Worst Drivers
How have your morning commutes been? Pretty terrible? Yeah, me too. If you think Idaho is full of terrible drivers now — that’s not just an excuse anymore — that’s a legitimate thing. Let’s just say, when it comes to the best and worst states to drive in, Idaho isn’t looking very good.
Idaho Fish and Game wants to reduce the wolf population by 60%
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game wants the state’s wolf population to be reduced by approximately 60% from 2021 numbers. That’s according to an initial overview of a new statewide wolf management plan presented by department staff to the Fish and Game Commission Thursday. On average, there...
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger defense receives hundreds of documents from prosecutors
Washington judge unseals search warrant of Idaho murders suspect's apartment. A Washington judge unsealed the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students. These critical documents reveal what investigators hoped to find in his apartment and office. Latah County prosecutors turned over hundreds...
Lucky Idaho Mom Stunned By Huge Prize She Won on a FREE Lottery Ticket
Normally, when lottery stories hit the news it’s about someone who won a gigantic Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot. They get all the attention, but the Idaho Lottery’s in-state draw games have life-changing jackpots too!. One of the coolest draw games Idaho has is “Weekly Grand.” The game...
