Read full article on original website
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee
Clark Fork takes win at home
When the Clark Fork girls basketball team hosted Sandpoint High School’s JV team Saturday afternoon, Amari Printz-Hay led the Wampus Cats with 12 points to help take the win against the Bulldogs 37-34. “Amari did amazing at the post,” Clark Fork coach Jordan Adams said. Chloe Laybourne and...
Winter Outhouse races return to Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — When you gotta go, sometimes you have to push. Pushing, gliding and an abundance of belly laughs are in store for those who visit Maine Street in Spirit Lake from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today as Spirit Lake Parks and Recreation hosts the Winterfest Outhouse Races, beginning at noon, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Push it real good: Outhouse races in Spirit Lake today
When you gotta go, sometimes you have to push. Pushing, gliding and an abundance of belly laughs are in store for those who visit Maine Street in Spirit Lake from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today as Spirit Lake Parks and Recreation hosts the Winterfest Outhouse Races, beginning at noon.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Patrick Joseph Leigh, 59
Patrick Joseph Leigh, 59, passed away Friday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee. Patrick will be laid to rest next to his father, Robert, in Pinecrest Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to sign...
Idaho Fish and Game states there have been several reports of highly unusual coyote behavior in and around Sandpoint in North Idaho
In early Jan., reports were received of coyotes on Schweitzer Mountain Ski Resort that were chasing skiers as they navigated down the slopes. Fish and Game staff worked closely with resort staff to develop a plan to dispatch the coyotes in the interest of public safety. Before the coyotes could...
KXLY
Weather Alert Weekend: Single-digit cold tonight
Our Weather Alert continues tonight as we see the coldest temperatures yet from this Arctic air. Temperatures will fall to single digits above and below zero across the Inland Northwest overnight. Morning temperatures around Spokane and Coeur d'Alene will be in the low single digits above zero with some subzero readings in other parts of North Idaho and Northeast Washington.
Moose and elk captures are set to begin January 29 in Latah, Clearwater, and Idaho Counties
According to Idaho Fish and Game, moose and elk captures are set to begin Jan 29, 2023. Helicopters may be observed flying low and slow over Latah and Clearwater Counties. Biologists will be using helicopters to dart, capture and collar moose as part of a long-term survivability study. Depending on...
KXLY
Fairchild Airmen rescue person near Schweitzer Mountain
SANDPOINT, Idaho -- On January 3, airmen from the 36th Rescue Squadron successfully saved a person near the Schweitzer Mountain in Sandpoint, Idaho. The team rescued an injured snowmobiler who spent 18 hours outside in 19-degree weather with little food and water. The Squadron, which consists of two pilots, two...
KXLY
Weather Alert Weekend: Expect frigid Sunday temperatures
We're going to see bitterly cold wind chill Sunday morning, and then a very cold start to Monday as this Arctic air sticks around. Dangerously cold wind chill is expected across North Idaho early Sunday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place until 10 a.m. for wind chills of -5 to -15 degrees.
KXLY
Clouds Today and Snow Tonight
We're tracking clouds with mild temperatures today. Tonight, we're expecting rain to snow and into Friday. Mountain snows will be heavy in Idaho and Montana. We'll have 1 to 2 inches of snow for Spokane, then we'll see rain showers. Saturday will bring snow showers then arctic air and winds for Sunday. Sunday is a possible alert day due to sub-zero wind-chill. It'll be calmer and colder for Monday and Tuesday.
onekindesign.com
A lakeside paradise cabin with handcrafted details on Lake Coeur d’Alene
Mittmann Architect in collaboration with Edwards Smith Construction has created this beautiful lakeside paradise cabin that is nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Set on Swede Bay, one of the most desirable Bays on Lake Coeur d’Alene, this rustic abode provides a heavenly retreat for family gatherings.
FOX 28 Spokane
Traffic closed at I-90 on-ramp off of Sullivan in Spokane Valley due to crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Crews from multiple agencies are responding to a crash on the westbound I-90 on-ramp off of Sullivan in Spokane Valley. Southbound Sullivan is closed at Indiana while crews respond. A Washington State Patrol press release said there were injuries as a result of the two-car...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Fairchild Airmen rescue injured snowmobiler
SANDPOINT — Earlier this month, Fairchild Air Force Base crews successfully completed the 36th Rescue Squadron's 708th save near Schweitzer Mountain. The team is credited with saving an injured snowmobiler on Jan. 3 who spent 18 hours outside in 19-degree weather with little access to food or water, Tech. Sgt. Travis Edwards, 92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs, said in a press release issued by the base this past week.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Jan. 13, 2023
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a 911 hang-up in the 4000 block of N. Boyer Road at 5:56 a.m. Report of a 911 hang-up in the...
Kootenai County commissioners reject cell tower
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners voted 2-1 Thursday to nix a cell tower off Potlatch Hill Road, reversing their previous decision to approve it, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The board made a split decision last October to approve a conditional-use permit for landowner Thomas Ingle, AT&T...
FOX 28 Spokane
Kootenai Health cardiac nurse diagnosed with Cardiac Sarcoidosis
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – One Kootenai Health cardiac nurse was recently diagnosed with Ventricular Tachycardia, a heart rhythm problem caused by irregular electrical signals in the heart’s lower chambers. Over the past year, her condition has grown worse and now she’s waiting for a heart transplant.
KXLY
Deputies arrest erratic, armed suspect at Spokane Valley Walmart
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man they say was armed and acting erratic at a Walmart in Spokane Valley. Deputies responded to reports of a man jumping on a vehicle and trying to light it on fire in the parking lot of the Walmart on East Broadway Avenue. Witnesses also originally said they saw the man armed with a handgun, but the Spokane County Sheriff's Office says it ended up being a torch.
KXLY
Two suspects face 31 counts of animal cruelty in Bonner County
BONNER COUNTY, ID -- The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says they've identified two suspects wanted for abandoning dozens of malnourished dogs in the region. In total, BCSO is filing 31 counts of animal cruelty and abandonment against 54-year-old Jacob McCowan and 31-year-old Jessica Smurtwaite. According to BCSO, both suspects are...
'Conflict of Interest' in Bryan Kohberger Case Leaves Legal Experts Stunned
Kohberger's attorney previously represented the mother of one of the University of Idaho students he is accused of killing.
KXLY
Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a person suspected of killing a woman in a hit-and-run crash on East Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley on Friday. SCSO says the crash happened on the 12800 block of East Sprague Avenue in...
Comments / 0