Read full article on original website
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee
IDLA officials speak to House Ed Committee
Idaho Digital Learning Academy officials are hoping to help send students soaring toward success through its digital literacy program, “Launchpad.”. Superintendent Jeff Simmons and director Jolene Montoya discussed the digital program ‘Launchpad’ Jan. 23 with the House Education Committee. Launchpad is a literacy program that provides students...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bill aims to enhance Stand Your Ground laws
The Idaho Legislature convened on January 9 for an approximately three-month session. The legislature is composed of citizens who do this work part-time, yet the responsibility of the legislature is probably the most significant responsibility of our state’s government. The Idaho Legislature, comprised of 35 senators and 70 representatives,...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Abortion decisions belong to those involved
According to the Idaho Journal recently, our state senator, Scott Herndon, proposed removing the exceptions for rape and incest from Idaho's current abortion law. The paper reported that "Minority Leader Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, asked about situations in which teenage girls were raped by an uncle or father and if that girl would be forced to carry her pregnancy to term under Herndon's proposed legislation. Herndon replied that he saw the situation of rape/incest as “an opportunity” to have a child.
Comments / 0