According to the Idaho Journal recently, our state senator, Scott Herndon, proposed removing the exceptions for rape and incest from Idaho's current abortion law. The paper reported that "Minority Leader Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, asked about situations in which teenage girls were raped by an uncle or father and if that girl would be forced to carry her pregnancy to term under Herndon's proposed legislation. Herndon replied that he saw the situation of rape/incest as “an opportunity” to have a child.

