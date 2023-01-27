They are often the unsung heroes, giving back to the community in any number of ways. Marsha Ogilvie, a former Sandpoint mayor and long-time volunteer, wanted to honor the women, letting them know their community spirit was appreciated and thank them for all they do. And so, 20 years ago, she formed Women Honoring Women. The organization recognizes and celebrates Women of Wisdom who have done much through volunteerism and leadership to improve the quality of life for others in Bonner County.

BONNER COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO