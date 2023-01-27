Read full article on original website
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee
Clark Fork falls in nonleague game
POST FALLS — Seth Caven scored 14 points for Clark Fork in a tough nonleague loss to Genesis Prep. Genesis Prep senior Joey Specht hit six 3-pointers for the Jaguars, finishing with 21 points in the nonleague win over the Wampus Cats at The Courts. “I thought we played...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Push it real good: Outhouse races in Spirit Lake today
When you gotta go, sometimes you have to push. Pushing, gliding and an abundance of belly laughs are in store for those who visit Maine Street in Spirit Lake from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today as Spirit Lake Parks and Recreation hosts the Winterfest Outhouse Races, beginning at noon.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Jan. 29, 2023
Cheryl Balison, sophomore student in Mrs. Pat Benson’s fourth period Bookkeeping I class, reports that the class has been studying a chapter about posting to ledgers of a merchandising business. Geometry classes taught by Miss Eva Whitehead have been working on proofs of triangles and congruents, according to Richard...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Patrick Joseph Leigh, 59
Patrick Joseph Leigh, 59, passed away Friday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee. Patrick will be laid to rest next to his father, Robert, in Pinecrest Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to sign...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Charlotte Louise Felts, 82
Charlotte Louise Felts, 82, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at her home in Athol, Idaho. Private family services will be held at a later date. Family and friends are invited to sign Charlotte’s online guest book at www.coffeltfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Coffelt Funeral Service.
Bonner County Daily Bee
IDFG: Familiarity likely behind coyotes' behavior
Unusual coyote behavior in the greater Sandpoint area is likely tied to the animals becoming too comfortable around people, Idaho Fish and Game officials said. In addition to multiple reports of coyote activity as recently as Thursday at Schweitzer, two young coyotes have been seen in the Sandpoint downtown business district during daylight hours.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Fairchild Airmen rescue injured snowmobiler
SANDPOINT — Earlier this month, Fairchild Air Force Base crews successfully completed the 36th Rescue Squadron's 708th save near Schweitzer Mountain. The team is credited with saving an injured snowmobiler on Jan. 3 who spent 18 hours outside in 19-degree weather with little access to food or water, Tech. Sgt. Travis Edwards, 92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs, said in a press release issued by the base this past week.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Jan. 14, 2023
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. A suspicious male was reported in the U.S. 2 area in Laclede at 9:01 a.m. Report of a 911 hang-up in the 10000...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Women of Wisdom nominations sought
They are often the unsung heroes, giving back to the community in any number of ways. Marsha Ogilvie, a former Sandpoint mayor and long-time volunteer, wanted to honor the women, letting them know their community spirit was appreciated and thank them for all they do. And so, 20 years ago, she formed Women Honoring Women. The organization recognizes and celebrates Women of Wisdom who have done much through volunteerism and leadership to improve the quality of life for others in Bonner County.
Comments / 0