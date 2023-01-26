Read full article on original website
thesportspage.blog
Spartans Handle Tigers 59-41
Mcconnellsburg visited Fannett-Metal on Friday evening in an ICC matchup and went home with a convincing 59-41 victory. The Spartans took a 20-8 after the first quarter of play and went into the half with a 28-16 lead. “They came out and took it to us in the first and...
thesportspage.blog
Southern Fulton wins over Forbes Road
Southern Fulton traveled to Forbes Road on Friday evening and defeated the Cardinals 38 to 27. The Indians ( 15-2, 12-1 ICC), trailed at the end of a slow first period by the score of 4 to 2, but then scored 16 points in the second quarter to never trail again in the game.
thesportspage.blog
Trojan wrestlers travel to Elco on Tuesday for District 3 team event
Chambersburg finished as the No. 5 seed for the District 3 Team Wrestling Championships and will hit the road Tuesday for the first round. The Trojans (14-2) will face No. 12 seed Lower Dauphin (15-3) at 6 p.m. at Elco H.S. in Myerstown. At the same time, the host Raiders (16-0) will take on No. 13 seed Conestoga Valley (10-2).
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: Trojan wrestlers top Greyhounds
Chambersburg 51, Shippensburg 16: The Trojans finished their regular dual meet season Saturday afternoon with a non-league victory over the Greyhounds, a win that included 3 pins and 4 forfeit wins. Chambersburg (14-2) will now await the District 3 Team Championship pairings, which will be officially announced Sunday. The Trojans...
Mechanicsburg LB Sage Thomas adds to his list of college offers
Mechanicsburg’s Sage Thomas is now up to two college offers. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior linebacker said he added an offer from Sacred Heart this week. He also claims an offer from Duquesne. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Thomas had 120 tackles, 18...
College basketball bracketology: Penn State, Maryland headline CBS Sports' Last 4 In, First 4 Out for Saturday
College basketball bracketology is hotter than ever with Selection Sunday roughly six weeks away. CBS Sports' Jerry Palm released his latest projection with some interesting wrinkles. Creighton, Northwestern, Pittsburgh and Penn State are the last four in. Utah State, Maryland, West Virginia and Wake Forest are the last four out.
Penn State shows why it remains king of college wrestling in win over Iowa at the BJC
Even in close duals, Penn State shows how exciting the program can be.
Chambersburg covered in ice for the 21st annual IceFest
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Today, families from across Franklin County came together to watch sculptors make artwork from blocks of ice. It’s part of the 21st annual Chambersburg IceFest, which featured hundreds of ice sculptures, good music, and great food. “[The kids] like the sledding, going down the ice...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!
Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
thecatoctinbanner.com
A Most Unusual Set of Triplets
The Tracey triplets (from left): Mabel, Bessie, and Edith. In 1886, Emma Catherine Tracey of Fountaindale gave birth three days in a row. Mabel Viola was born around noon on April 4, weighing 6 lbs. Her sister, Edith Grace, was born the following day around noon, also weighing 6 lbs. Finally, Bessie Barton was born on April 6 around 6:00 p.m. and weighed 7 lbs. Dr. Abram Pierce Beaver of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, delivered the children.
wtaj.com
Clean Eatz meal prep, café to open in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clean Eatz, a “healthy café” is coming to Altoona. The facility will offer meal prep, Clean Eatz plans to open its doors in mid to late March 2023 at174 Falcon Lane. Owner Leigh Barrows got the idea to open a Clean Eatz...
2 vehicle crash into church closes part of roadway in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of 6th Avenue in Altoona was temporarily closed after a two-car accident caused one vehicle to crash into a local church. The accident occurred at the 6th Avenue and 5th Street intersection on Friday, Jan. 27 when a vehicle crashed into the First Church of the Brethren. Details surrounding […]
Man sentenced to nine years in jail for obstructing Franklin County triple-murder investigation
A Maryland man was sentenced to over nine years in prison Wednesday for obstructing a federal investigation into a Franklin County triple homicide. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Mark Johnson, 36, from Baltimore, was sentenced to 110 months in jail after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation.
WGAL
Parx Casino Shippensburg now open in Cumberland County
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The Parx Casino Shippensburg is now open in Cumberland County. While the grand opening is not until Feb. 3, the casino had a soft launch on Thursday. It has 500 slot machines, nearly 50 electronic table games and a 100-seat restaurant and sports bar. This is...
washco-md.net
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on MD 68
HAGERSTOWN, MD (January 27, 2023) – On behalf of the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA), the Washington County Highway Department announces Maryland 68 at US 11 to Cedar Ridge Road will be closed on Saturday, January 28, 2023, and Sunday, January 29, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The closure is to remove the buildup of debris under the MD 68 bridge over the Conococheague Creek.
wfmd.com
Parts of Catoctin Mountain Park To Be Closed This Weekend
The Park Service says it’s due to increased security. Catoctin Mountain Park Visitor Center (Photo from National Park Service) Thurmont, Md (KM) There will be some temporary closures this weekend at Catoctin Mountain Park. Citing increased security as the reason, the National Park Service says Park Central Road between...
Gorgeous West Virginia Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, West Virginia is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that West Virginia's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Harpers Ferry is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
thecatoctinbanner.com
Mountain View Convenience Store Makes Major Changes
Mountain View Convenience Store in Thurmont is like a whole new place. Long-time business partners, Ashish Parikh and Gagan Rao, have poured time into giving Mountain View Convenience Store the revitalized look it has today. The store’s new facelift has all the features locals are looking for in a one-stop...
These are the best and worst nursing homes around State College, the government says
Medicare.gov has has a five-star rating system for nursing homes across the U.S. Here’s how those in the State College area stack up.
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
