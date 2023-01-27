Read full article on original website
How to get Flamethrower Fuel in Dead Space Remake
If you’re looking to upgrade Isaac’s abilities and suit, you’ll need to know how to get Flamethrower Fuel in Dead Space Remake, which is a survival-horror game that is a remake of the 2008 game by the same name. The remake was developed by Motive Studio and published by EA. It is set in the 26th century and follows engineer Isaac Clarke who has to survive as he tries to save his crewmates and figure out why USG Ishimura has gone silent.
How to get Ripper Blades in Dead Space Remake
If you’re looking to upgrade Isaac’s abilities and suit, you’ll need to know how to get Ripper Blades in Dead Space Remake, which is a survival-horror game that is a remake of the 2008 game by the same name. The remake was developed by Motive Studio and published by EA. It is set in the 26th century and follows engineer Isaac Clarke who has to survive as he tries to save his crewmates and figure out why USG Ishimura has gone silent.
Hyper Hoverboards Codes (February 2023) – 🌟Code Update!🌟
In Roblox Hyper Hoverboards, you are going to be traveling around on a skateboard like device that cruises above the ground at breakneck speeds! You will need to click a whole lot to get the charge up on your board, but once you’ve got it going you will be really flying. Sell your energy to get coins that can be used to upgrade your board and to rebirth. Look to rebirth as much as possible so you can get energy faster, and eventually hit the top of the leaderboards!
Pixel Piece Update 0.5 + Race Buffs update log & patch notes
Pixel Piece has released its new Update 0.5 and Race Buffs re update on January 31st, 2023. In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
KonoSuba Fantastic Days Codes (February 2023)
KonoSuba: Fantastic Days is a game based on the KonoSuba light novel series that follows a character that is sent into a fantasy world MMORPG. In Fantasy Days, you will be putting together a party that will battle against enemies in an attempt to become stronger. To make the strongest team, you will need to collect some currencies, and that can be done for free by redeeming codes!
Rain World update V1.19.03 Patch Notes
Rain World update V1.19.03 is now live, bringing several changes, updates, and bug fixes to the game. These updates are said to fix several issues players have been experiencing regarding respawning out of bounds inside of shelters, crashing on game startup in Japanese/Chinese/Korean languages after subscribing to workshop mods, and Collection’s progress being wiped out.
Royale High Valentines Halo 2023 Answers – Spring Halo Reward!
If you’re hoping to get the halo from Royale High Valentine’s Day 2023 event, then you’re going to need to head over to the Fountain of Dreams and make a wish. If you select the answer that has the possibility of giving the Halo, you might get lucky and receive it! We have a look at all the answers that will give you the best opportunity to get that Halo and add it to your collection!
Ocean Darkness: Brave Fearless Codes (February 2023)
Ocean Darkness: Brave Fearless is an RPG game themed after the anime One Piece and was created by the developers at Ruby Fan. Delve into the game and collect heroes to take on the devil enemies in the world of One Piece! Place them strategically on the board and have them battle it out. Use the currencies you earn from these fights to upgrade, equip, and power up your fighters. Seek to become the best battle in the world!
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 reveals Ashika Island gameplay and release date
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 recently teased the highly anticipated Ashika Island map yesterday, but they finally released a brief gameplay trailer that explores the island. It added that Ashika Island is set to roll out on February 15th, 2023, along with Season 02. You can review the full Ashika Island trailer on Call of Duty’s official YouTube channel here:
Destiny 2 trailer reveals new Lightfall weapons and gear
Destiny 2 has officially revealed a variety of new weapons and gear in the latest Lightfall trailer, featuring Cloud Strider technology that introduces clever new effects in combat. The new trailer was teased just yesterday, and it does include gameplay of several new additions like rhythmic debuffs, gear that prevents flinching, and the ability to freeze enemies outright.
Naraka: Bladepoint February update brings new level, hero, and more
Naraka: Bladepoint is set to roll out this month’s update on February 2nd, delivering exciting new content such as a new level, hero, mode, and more, along with various bug fixes and balance changes. In preparation for the February update, the servers of Naraka: Bladepoint will be unavailable from February 1st, 2023 at 23:00 (UTC) until February 2nd, 2023 at 03:00 (UTC) for maintenance.
Clive ‘N’ Wrench reveals major game preview, physical editions
Clive ‘N’ Wrench, a throwback to early 3D platforming adventure games from developer Dinosaur Bytes Studio, has just revealed a surprisingly extensive gameplay preview that’s nearly ten minutes long. The preview elaborates on Clive ‘N’ Wrench’s various features, including special moves, environments, and characters.
AFK Arena 1.108 Patch releases Tamrus, the Jungleroamer
AFK Arena updates are back this year with Patch 1.108. In this update, Lilith Games introduce a new hero, and events, along with some fixes on several issues. AFK Arena Patch 1.108 debuts the new Wilder Hero, Tamrus – the Jungleroamer. Tamrus is an agile Warrior whose primary role is “Control.” He will jump into a crowd of enemies and knock them airborne in a battle. Also, he can pull the farthest hero and silences them. His ultimate skill, Painwheel, can pull enemies around him and silences them. He is very keen on crowd concentration and control and can suppress DPS carriers of the enemy team. A Bountiful Trials event for Tamrus, as well as Guild Trials, will commence after this update.
PlayStation announces BROK the InvestiGator port and release date
BROK the InvestiGator, a beat ’em up RPG adventure from indie developer and publisher COWCAT, has just revealed that it will be released on PlayStation on March 1st, 2023. The game originally launched in 2022, and it is available on PC now. However, BROK the InvestiGator is also expected to be ported to other platforms sometime this year, according to COWCAT’s official website.
War Thunder Update 2.23.0.99: Fixed wayward decorations and frame rate drops
War Thunder Update 2.23.0.99 is live, bringing changes, updates, and bug fixes to the game. With this update, some of the issues players have been experiencing should be resolved, including out-of-place decorations, runaway cursors, unfriendly torpedo sights, and frame rate drops. Details of the update were obtained from an official...
Amnesia: The Bunker officially delayed until May 2023
Amnesia: The Bunker, the long-awaited entry in developer and publisher Frictional Games’ ongoing series of Amnesia titles, has just been delayed. Surprisingly, the devs were able to include a new release date. Originally expected in March, Amensia: The Bunker should now be expected to launch on May 16th, 2023. It will be available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.
The Foretold: Westmark Legacy reveals new teaser
The Foretold: Westmark Legacy, a gothic digital card game from developer Nodbrim Interactive and publisher Crytivo, has just released a new teaser. A full official trailer is planned to release on February 21st, 2023, in order to coincide with the Kickstarter campaign. However, today’s teaser does include some gameplay:
Supercell announces Closed Beta for Squad Busters
Squad Busters, an upcoming mash-up of various beloved Supercell characters, will officially hold a Closed Beta between February 6th and February 16th, 2023. According to Squad Busters’ official site, the Closed Beta will only be available for Canadian Android users, and is mainly intended to “verify gameplay”, so player progression will not be saved.
Puzzle platformer Pets at Work reveals console port release date
Publisher Ratalaika Games has announced today that the adorable puzzle and platformer indie Pets at Work will finally reach consoles on February 3rd, 2023. According to today’s new tweet, it will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox. However, it isn’t made clear if that includes next-gen Xbox consoles too:
The Division sets Reign of Fire launch date and livestream
The Division 2 has officially announced that Season 11, titled “Reign of Fire”, is finally set to release on February 7th, 2023. Although no further details about the upcoming season were revealed, a livestream with more details on “what’s to come” has also been scheduled for February 6th, 2023. Here’s the full announcement from The Division’s feed:
