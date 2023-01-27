Read full article on original website
Official OnePlus 11, Buds Pro 2, and OnePlus Pad design stories build more February 7 buzz
The global OnePlus "Cloud 11" puzzle is nearly complete (and has pretty much been that way for a while now), but that's not stopping CEO Pete Lau from trying to raise the hype levels with an official "announcement" filled with buzzwords and almost entirely devoid of useful details not previously known by, well, the whole world.
Apple moves production of key AirPods component to India
It's no secret that Apple wants to expand the production of its devices in India. Originally, to avoid an import tax in a developing country where value pricing is very important, Apple produced older iPhone models in the country. Over the years, the company started to feel comfortable having newer iPhone units assembled in India. And this year, Apple had production of the iPhone 14 start in China and India simultaneously for the very first time.
Save $100 on a pair of audiophile headphones right now!
We all know and love our AirPods, Galaxy Buds, and amazing noise-canceling headphones from Sony. The truth is, there are other brands that can not only deliver the same quality and features but also surpass many of the mainstream brands you're all too familiar with. Bowers & Wilkins is one...
Google releases Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro repair guides, but only in french
So there's this “Learn more about the Pixel Repair Manual” article over at Google’s help site, but if you are outside France, you won't be able to see it. Back in July, the article was perfectly fine and you would find a repair guide for the Pixel 6a there, but Google has gone ahead and limited access to it for reasons beyond us.
Galaxy S23 Ultra: One for the Astrophotography people! Everyone else, take another look at S22 Ultra
Well, it seems like this is the time for incremental upgrades on phones, and after Apple, it is now Samsung’s turn to unveil its new flagship phone that looks suspiciously similar to the company’s previous offering. Still, although incremental, some of the upgrades and improvements coming to the...
Samsung's latest report doesn't bode well for the immediate success of the Galaxy S23 line
Just days away from introducing its new 2023 flagship line, Samsung reported a sharp drop in profits for the fourth quarter of 2022. The South Korean-based company said, "The business environment deteriorated significantly in the fourth quarter due to weak demand amid a global economic slowdown." The current quarter is also not looking too good for the company as it expects factory utilization rates in the semiconductor business to decline leading to another drop in profits for Q1 of 2023.
Will the iPad become bigger?
If you are in the market for a tablet and money is no concern, odds are, you have been eyeing at least one iPad model out there. And if you are interested in a high-end device, the sentiment is almost invariably that bigger is better… in the world of technology at least.
The teased Material You redesign of Fitbit on Android appears to have been scrapped or delayed
Last fall, images appeared on the Google Play Store of a planned redesign of the Fitbit app on Android. These screenshots showed the app taking on a Material You theme, keeping with the current trend of Google apps adopting its design language of choice. However, it appears that now those screenshots have been removed, calling into question whether the redesign has been scrapped.
Carl Pei confirms release of Nothing Phone (2) later this year with U.S. priority release
In an exclusive to Inverse, Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, confirmed that there will be a Nothing Phone (2) released this year and it will be a U.S. priority. This will be the first serious push Nothing will make into the U.S. market with its innovative smartphone. When the Nothing...
Moto G Stylus 2022 with more accessories & ports than flagships is a steal at 40% off
Flagship smartphones have shed a lot of features that were deemed essential not too long ago in the name of modernity. For those yearning for a solid phone that doesn't cost a lot and has all the essentials, the Moto G Stylus 2022 is a great choice, especially now that it's on sale.
Due to changes in forex and tax rates, Apple adjusts App Store prices in multiple countries
Starting next month, Apple is changing App Store pricing in certain countries. The price changes will be seen with apps in the App Store and with in-app purchases. Apple released a note to developers in which it points out that it deals with 44 currencies across 175 iOS app storefronts. Obviously, the tech giant needs to deal with always fluctuating foreign exchange rates and changes that are made to the tax policies of the countries it serves.
Vote now: Wireless charging vs. a bigger battery?
When it comes to smartphones, we want them to be powerful, fast, and last as long as possible without needing a charge. Smartphone manufacturers often go two separate ways when it comes to battery features (or three, but we'll leave fast charging out for now). And you've probably guessed it...
Gmail is ready to help you track your shipments
Last November, we reported that Google is teasing a feature that lets Gmail track your shipments for you. It would allow users to quickly get info about their awaited parcels at a glance, while at the Inbox section of the Gmail app. While a lot of time has passed since...
You can snap up the zippy OnePlus 9 Pro for an outlandishly low price right now
Some discounts are so good that they make you want to buy a phone even if you don't need one. This surely applies to the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is available for more than 50 percent off at Best Buy at the moment. For some enthusiasts, the OnePlus 9 Pro...
Apple could release a weak report on Thursday but investors might celebrate anyway
This coming Thursday at around 5 pm EST, Apple will release its results for the fiscal first quarter of 2023. The report from Apple might not be pretty considering that the biggest iPhone production facility in China had to halt production of the iPhone 14 Pro series during the quarter due to China's COVID crackdown. So Apple's priciest iPhone 14 models were not easy to find at some points during the three months which cost the tech giant some revenue and earnings for the period from October through December.
Apple Watch will be the wearable of the World Surf League: first time as official equipment in pro sports
Apart from helping save lives and giving important health info, the Apple Watch is now getting a new occupation - it will be "the official wearable equipment" of the World Surf League (WSL)'s season this year, reports 9to5Mac. A new WSL Surfer app for the Apple Watch will come with it to provide surfers with key info in real-time.
Amazon has brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 units on sale at a bonkers $950 discount
There are very few things that are constant in today's mobile industry, with intensifying competition driving perpetual change and tough economic times leading to various cost-cutting measures from many of the world's top smartphone vendors. But foldable prices have yet to go down, at least in markets like the US...
iPhone's crash detection feature is trolling the Japanese emergency services
We've read hundreds of success stories featuring Apple's emergency functionalities, baked into the company's watches and phones. From avoiding potentially deadly heart conditions to getting rescued in the snowy mountains of Alaska, these stories have been all over the news. This one's different, though. It turns out that the recently...
The world's top smartphone market saw deliveries drop to 2013 levels last year
The world's largest smartphone market, China, had a difficult 2022 with shipments declining 13.1% from 329 million handsets in 2021 to 286 million units last year. The data was released by IDC on Sunday. The number of smartphones shipped in China last year was the lowest number since 2013 and it was the first time since that year that the total number of deliveries in the country was under 300 million phones.
Leaked One UI 5.1 changelist reveals new features coming first to the Galaxy S23 line
Can you feel it? This coming Wednesday, February 1st, Samsung will hold the latest Unpacked event and that means the company will unveil the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Just about all of the hardware specs have been leaked as has the pricing in the U.S., Europe, and some other markets. Germany's WinFuture has been the source of some leaks and has done it again.
