This coming Thursday at around 5 pm EST, Apple will release its results for the fiscal first quarter of 2023. The report from Apple might not be pretty considering that the biggest iPhone production facility in China had to halt production of the iPhone 14 Pro series during the quarter due to China's COVID crackdown. So Apple's priciest iPhone 14 models were not easy to find at some points during the three months which cost the tech giant some revenue and earnings for the period from October through December.

10 HOURS AGO