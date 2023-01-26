Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
EDR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: EDR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.95, changing hands as high as $22.29 per share. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
China Shares Tipped To Return To The Upside On Monday
(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long break for the Lunar New Year, the China stock market had risen in three straight sessions, collecting more than 60 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 3,265-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support when it opens on Monday.
NASDAQ
Avita Medical Inc. (RCEL) Stock Jumps 6.2%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Avita Medical Inc. RCEL shares rallied 6.2% in the last trading session to close at $9.23. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 31.9% gain over the past four weeks. The...
NASDAQ
PG&E's Preferred Series A Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark
In trading on Friday, shares of PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A (Symbol: PCG.PRE) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $17.85 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.77% in the "Electric Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PCG.PRE was trading at a 30.10% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 28.02% in the "Electric Utilities" category.
NASDAQ
Microsoft Continues Its March to Tech Dominance
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported earnings this week, and while hardware sales were down, the company's software and cloud business is humming along. Travis Hoium, Jason Hall, and Jon Quast discuss the report and whether this stock is a buy now. *Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Jan. 25,...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
NASDAQ
Top Stocks To Buy Now? 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch Today
Semiconductor companies are in high demand as they play a crucial role in driving technological advancements. In fact, these firms that are responsible for creating and producing semiconductor chips, are at the forefront of innovation. They also contribute to the growth of various sectors like smartphones, laptops, and automobiles. Moreover, the semiconductor market looks set to grow as the global economy recovers from the pandemic. This could result in an increasing demand for chips. As a result, this makes semiconductor stocks a potentially attractive investment option for retail investors.
NASDAQ
Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Declares $0.30 Dividend
Heartland Financial USA said on January 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share. At the most...
NASDAQ
VCR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (Symbol: VCR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $248.24, changing hands as high as $248.91 per share. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VCR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
NASDAQ
1 Underrated Growth Stock Down 48% to Buy in 2023
After enjoying surging valuations thanks to pandemic-driven tailwinds and the broader run-up for growth stocks, video game stocks have cooled off a lot. Positive engagement tailwinds receded as many parts of the world moved closer toward business as usual, and the rising interest rate environment has applied pressure to the stock market at large.
NASDAQ
ACRES Commercial (ACR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
ACRES Commercial (ACR) closed the most recent trading day at $9.42, moving +1.84% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the commercial real estate...
NASDAQ
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023
Consistently investing in quality stocks is one of the best ways to build wealth for retirement, and one of the simplest ways to make sure you are investing in a company built to last is to look at its ability to pay dividends. These are companies that possess a competitive advantage and generate plenty of profits to reinvest in growth and still reward shareholders.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Savara Soared This Week
Shares of Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in rare respiratory diseases, were up 31.6% for the week as of Friday afternoon, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock closed last week at $2.09, then hit a 52-week high on Thursday at $2.82, and reached that point again on Friday. The stock is up more than 141% over the last year and has a 52-week low of $1.02.
NASDAQ
Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) closed at $0.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Tenaris S.A. (TS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Tenaris S.A. (TS) closed at $35.40, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Intel Plunges on Earnings Miss, Weak Guidance: ETFs in Focus
Intel INTC reported Q4 results after market close yesterday. The world’s largest chipmaker missed estimates for both earnings and revenues and offered a weak outlook for 2023, citing cooling demand for its chips used in personal computers. As such, shares of INTC plunged about 10% in after-market hours. Given...
NASDAQ
Ranger Energy (RNGR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ranger Energy (RNGR) closed at $10.92, marking a +1.2% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Millennium Management Increases Position in Plum Acquisition I Ordinary Share (PLMI)
Fintel reports that Millennium Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.23MM shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (PLMI). This represents 7.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated April 6, 2022 they reported 1.60MM shares and 5.00% of...
NASDAQ
Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Chesapeake Energy (CHK) closed at $87.64, marking a -0.25% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Comments / 0