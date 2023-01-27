Read full article on original website
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
The White Chip - a story of a sobriety journey (why you should see it)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Plant-Based Latin Kitchen La Semilla Now Open in AtlantaVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
Don Walton: Conservative year ahead at the state Capitol
Lots of dollars flying around inside the Capitol last week. Send them off on spending or investment-in-the-future chores, or return them to sender?. Gov. Jim Pillen says return them to state taxpayers — and so will a majority of the members of the Legislature before this session adjourns. Pillen...
Washington Republican activists look for ways to make gains in two years
(The Center Square) – The Republican reaction to the recent midterm elections in Washington state might be called philosophical, if the annual gathering of activists in Ocean Shores is a good indicator. “There are no permanent victories or defeats when it comes to politics,” state Senate Republican Leader John...
Fee exceptions for journalists proposed for Colorado public records law
Press advocates are proposing state legislation that would make exceptions for journalists in the fee schedule of Colorado’s public records law. Reporters in the state have long asserted that the costs of obtaining public records are often too high and hinder their ability to inform the public about government business.
Nebraska fights court action by seed companies to block AltEn from transferring funds
Six companies that formerly supplied AltEn with pesticide-coated seed have asked a federal judge to stop the defunct ethanol plant from taking steps to avoid paying for an environmental cleanup at its facility near Mead. Filed last year by Corteva, AgReliant, Beck’s Superior Hybrids, Winfield Solutions, Bayer and Syngenta, the...
In search of cheap power and land, crypto companies look to Nebraska
KEARNEY — On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the containers are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of computers, solving complicated math equations around the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a solar field and a cornfield,...
Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon: No broad-based tax relief for Washingtonians
(The Centers Square) – Democrat Majority Leader Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, D-Seattle, threw cold water on the idea of broad-based tax relief – a cut in sales or property taxes – coming out of this year’s Washington State Legislature. Meanwhile, people in other states are seeing lower...
MU gymnastics records season-best road score to beat Lindenwood and Texas Woman's
MU gymnastics defeated Texas Woman's and Lindenwood on Sunday in St. Charles. The Tigers scored 196.800, the most they've scored on the road this season. The Pioneers followed with 194.350 and Lindenwood recorded 191.325. The Tigers got out of the gate early, sweeping the top spots in both the beam...
Sandlin and Sanders star on senior night
On senior night, Coosa’s superstar senior Sandlin dropped 38 points in a 80-49 victory over Fayetteville. “It means a lot,” head coach Richard Bell said of his senior’s big night. “He has always had that in him. I am just so proud.”. Things started for Coosa...
