ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
etxview.com

Don Walton: Conservative year ahead at the state Capitol

Lots of dollars flying around inside the Capitol last week. Send them off on spending or investment-in-the-future chores, or return them to sender?. Gov. Jim Pillen says return them to state taxpayers — and so will a majority of the members of the Legislature before this session adjourns. Pillen...
FLORIDA STATE
etxview.com

Washington Republican activists look for ways to make gains in two years

(The Center Square) – The Republican reaction to the recent midterm elections in Washington state might be called philosophical, if the annual gathering of activists in Ocean Shores is a good indicator. “There are no permanent victories or defeats when it comes to politics,” state Senate Republican Leader John...
WASHINGTON STATE
etxview.com

Fee exceptions for journalists proposed for Colorado public records law

Press advocates are proposing state legislation that would make exceptions for journalists in the fee schedule of Colorado’s public records law. Reporters in the state have long asserted that the costs of obtaining public records are often too high and hinder their ability to inform the public about government business.
COLORADO STATE
etxview.com

In search of cheap power and land, crypto companies look to Nebraska

KEARNEY — On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the containers are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of computers, solving complicated math equations around the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a solar field and a cornfield,...
KEARNEY, NE
etxview.com

Sandlin and Sanders star on senior night

On senior night, Coosa’s superstar senior Sandlin dropped 38 points in a 80-49 victory over Fayetteville. “It means a lot,” head coach Richard Bell said of his senior’s big night. “He has always had that in him. I am just so proud.”. Things started for Coosa...
ROME, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy