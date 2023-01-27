Read full article on original website
Quick! Ugg Just Restocked the Impossible-to-Find Ultra Mini Boots in 4 New Colors
The iconic Ultra Minis are back thanks to a collaboration with Madhappy If there's ever been a time to act fast, it's now, because Hollywood's favorite Ugg boots are back and better than ever thanks, in part, to a collaboration with mental health-conscious fashion brand Madhappy. Whether you've realized it or not, the Ultra Mini boot has become the it-girl shoe for models like Bella Hadid (take her boxer-briefs moment, for example) and actresses like Jennifer Garner and Keke Palmer, who kept comfortable in a pair during New...
RideApart
French Gear Maker DXR Rolls Out The New Bebop Riding Sneakers
The convergence of style and functionality is what all gear and equipment manufacturers aspire to. It’s an added bonus if they can do so while offering their goods at attractive prices. This is where big brands with a large portfolio of products come into play. Take for example, Motoblouz, a French retailer of gear and equipment that not only sells gear from some of the most popular brands, but also has a number of in-house brands of its own.
Merrell and Unlikely Hikers Team Up to Release a Size-Inclusive Footwear and Apparel Collection
Merrell has once again teamed up with Unlikely Hikers, a diverse and inclusive community geared toward encouraging the underrepresented outdoorsperson to explore with confidence, on a footwear and apparel range. The timing of the launch comes months after Merrell — the 2022 FNAA Brand of the Year — revealed in its Inclusivity in the Outdoors Report that nearly one in five people experience discrimination when outside. Also, Merrell revealed in its report, which released in November 2022, that the LGBTQ+ community is 8% more likely to feel unwelcome in the outdoors than the global total. “We set out more than six years...
The 11 best pairs of leggings with pockets that our style editors swear by
Leggings with a built-in pocket can make them more convenient and suited for all-day wear. These are 11 of our favorite leggings with pockets.
Hypebae
Lacoste Unveils SS23 "Active Lifestyle" Collection
Lacoste just dropped its Spring/Summer 2023 “Active Lifestyle” collection, a true fusion of the worlds of fashion and sport. Developed with technical materials at the forefront, the vibrant collection offers a selection of fashion-focused essentials in vivid colorways of green, red and blue, paired with classic neutrals in black and white. Standout pieces this season include translucent windbreakers, pleated tennis skirt and a striking array of court-inspired accessories.
21 Sweater Dresses To Keep You Snug & Stylish
When it comes to cute and cozy, a sweater dress is the perfect fit!
Resale value of Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton handbags is falling
Consumers, spooked by accelerating job cuts, looming recession fears and continuing high prices for goods and services in 2023, are trading down when they're shopping, and that includes in secondhand stores.
RideApart
Extend Your Gear’s Service Life With Dr. Wack’s New Waterproof Spray
If you’re anything like me and you frequently ride in rainy weather, chances are you know that preparedness is key. There’s nothing worse than getting caught out in the rain with nothing but your mesh gear on. It’ll leave you chilly, uncomfortable, and possibly even with a cold the next morning. It’s always a good idea to carry along a raincoat or a waterproof inner liner just to help keep you a bit Dry during a downpour.
Tracee Ellis Ross Styles Bodycon Dress With Gucci x The North Face Hiking Boots
Tracee Ellis Ross gave her winter wardrobe an edgy boost in her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the “Black-ish” actress uploaded a series of carousel-style images on the social media site, which sees her posing in the corner of a neutral room. “2023 is already feeling hot,” Ross wrote under the photos. The Golden Globe winner kicked off the new year in casual style, wearing a long-sleeve black bodycon dress. The staple piece included puffy shoulder pads, structured contoured boning details on the bodice and a fitted skirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ross initially...
10 Best Chelsea Boots For Women: Dress To Impress!
Every fashion enthusiast knows that an instant way to elevate any winter outfit (both stylishly and practically) is by adding a trusty pair of Chelsea boots. As donned by rock stars of the 60s and Queen Victoria in the 1830s, these kicks can be fit for any occasion or event.
Sam Edelman 70% Off Deals: Get $35 Boots, Booties, Heels, Mules, and More
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
This Denim Startup Was ‘Designed to Shut Down’
Benim Denim calls itself a startup that is “designed to shut down.” Indeed the month-old Swedish firm will “live” only as long as its 170-meter roll of deadstock denim—partly made from Circulose, a material derived from recycled jeans—will allow it. Even the brand’s lookbook, which debuted last week, was choreographed and shot with the end in sight. It depicts Benim Denim’s “funeral service,” complete with mourners decked in double raw denim—the “only suit you need,” the firm said. Made by Malmö Industries in the coastal city that shares the factory’s name, the Canadian tuxedo combines a pair of loose, oversized jeans with a...
Stylists and designers reveal 11 fashion trends we'll be seeing everywhere this year
From ballet flats and cargo pockets to metallics and blazers, fashion experts weighed in on what they think the next big trends are going to be.
blufashion.com
Orthaheel Sandals Review: Comfortable and Fashionable Summer Footwear for Pain Relief
Update: Orthaheel is now Vionic, a brand that offers the same sole-hugging technology with modern classics and fresh trends. The change was made due to customer feedback that the Orthaheel name sounded “old” and “orthopedic”. Orthaheel footwear and orthotics are designed by Phillip Vasyli to help restore natural foot function and well-being for women and men.
Gear Patrol
Like Streetwear and Snowboarding? Burton's Latest Drop is For You
We're almost at the peak of snowboarding season, which means you've still got time to update your kit and get some use out of it before spring enters the chat. Interested in refreshing your snow apparel but not sure where to start? Burton just dropped the newest of its Mine77 Collection — a continually evolving line of high-end, high-design snowboarding apparel, accessories and equipment.
travelmag.com
Where to Buy Louis Vuitton Vintage Bags
Buying vintage is the obvious sustainable and affordable solution to getting your hands on an iconic Louis Vuitton bag. But with so many bogus bags on the market, which websites can you trust?. Founded in Paris in 1854, Louis Vuitton has become a staple for the style-conscious. Renowned for its...
hypebeast.com
Bene Culture Presents a Cleaner Side of Streetwear for Its New Pre-Summer Collection
Birmingham-based streetwear label Bene Culture has just presented an all-new Pre-Summer 2023 collection. Last time around, Bene Culture worked with functionality in mind as the label dropped a new technical skirt alongside a slew of graphic-heavy T-shirts. However, this time around, Bene has taken things back to basics with a collection of unisex designs that return to the brand’s classic motifs and vintage-inspired color palettes.
Hypebae
EYTYS FW23 Raises Temperatures With Intimate Graphic Prints
Stockholm-based brand EYTYS looks to the past for inspiration for its Fall/Winter 2023 Ready-to-Wear Menswear collection. The label’s latest offering artfully uses a screen print from the 1978 film, Rockers, capturing moments of intimacy and intrigue. Worn leather jackets reveal naked silhouettes in a state of play upon closer inspection. Meanwhile, lovers shotgunning smoke into each other’s mouths makes several appearances on loose-fitting shirts and mini skirts.
RideApart
Ride Through Japan On The Back Of A Classic Kawasaki Meguro K3
There are tons of sights and sounds to take in whenever you travel in Japan, but instead of taking the train, just ride. Jeff In Japan has the right idea here with his video which premiered over half a year ago. With easing travel restrictions and a waning pandemic, traveling...
Golf.com
10 ways to hit high soft pitches that stop on a dime
Among the key weapons you need in your shotmaking arsenal: a high pitch shot that lands softly and doesn’t roll. While this shot has some risk to it, you can minimize the chance of mishits with good technique. Here’s how to pull it off:. 1. Employ the shot...
