Some North Dallas Bulldogs came with canes, others with their walkers, one was brought by his son, but many just drove to the church Saturday morning. They all enjoyed the delicious food and the great conversations with old and new friends at the annual North Dallas Exes breakfast at Lovers Lane Methodist Church. Many thanks to organizer Nick Moore. The next breakfast is scheduled Saturday, July 29.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO