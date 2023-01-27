Read full article on original website
National Geographic Named One Beautiful Spot in Texas to ‘Best of the World’ List
Texas' landscape is diverse as it is beautiful. From the towering pine trees in the east, to her rolling Hill Country, there are sights to behold across The Lone Star State. It's something Texans know, but it's always nice having it reinforced by prestigious publications. Big Bend National Park, which...
Lupe Serrano Died at Age 92
Lupe Serrano died on January 16, 2023 at the age of 92 in Soysset, New York, United States. She was known as a very famous music teacher who worked at the American Ballet Theatre (ABT) for many years. She began dancing professionally in 1944 at the age 13 with Mexico City Ballet. Then moved to New York and joined ABT in 1953. She rose to international fame after her performances in the Soviet Union and also toured Europe with ABT. Her full name is Guadalupe Martinez Desfassiaux Serrano.
modernfarmer.com
Move Over, Mezcal. A Sustainable Tequila Alternative Is Taking Over.
In the Chihuahuan desert, a plant that grows wild, without a drop of water, could change the spirits industry. Its leaves are long and spindly, growing in a circular pattern, and are sometimes used for weaving baskets and craft decorations by indigenous communities. It is the hardy, drought-tolerant Dasylirion wheeleri, or desert spoon. The plant springs up across the Chihuahuan desert, which covers parts of Mexico and stretches into the southwestern United States, dotting the landscape with spiky orbs of deep green and silvery blue. But it’s more than just foliage—the desert spoon plant also offers a great opportunity to bartenders the world over. When harvested, the plant produces a spirit that, at first sniff, could easily be mistaken for tequila, although there are earthy and vegetal aromas that set it apart. The spirit, sotol, often boasts a deep minerality and notes of caramel, mint and stone fruit on the palate. The finish is silky smooth, with hints of oak.
hotelnewsme.com
RUSSO’S HOSTS AN XL PIZZA PARTY FOR EXTRAORDINARY BIKER PILGRIMS
Russo’s proudly organized and hosted a giant pizza party at their restaurant in Springs Souk for members of the ”Cross Route Club” –25 bikers who have just arrived on a layover in Sharjah, as part of their incredible cross-country bike riding mission which will see them covering a total distance of 14000 km to perform Umrah in Makkah.
hotelnewsme.com
CHEF SEBASTIEN JOINS RAFFLES THE PALM DUBAI AS EXECUTIVE PASTRY CHEF
Bringing an impressive industry profile to Raffles the Palm Dubai, Chef Sebastien Bernis joins the culinary team as Executive Pastry Chef, lauded for his incredible and personal approach to patisserie making. With over 20 years of culinary experience, Chef Sebastien earned his stripes in the finest French establishments before pursuing...
hotelnewsme.com
EXPERIENCE AURA SKYPOOL LOUNGE FROM ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD!
AURA Skypool Lounge, the world’s highest 360° infinity pool, will now be made available to everyone through a digital space created in the Metaverse. The move into the Metaverse for the destination is being curated by Rare City which is a part of the Rare Age Technologies that leverages blockchain technology for the Rare City Metaverse.
hotelnewsme.com
CELEBRATE THE SEASON OF LOVE AT WALDORF ASTORIA KUWAIT
Connected to The Avenues, the iconic Waldorf Astoria Kuwait brings unrivalled luxury, world-class hospitality, and exquisite dining to the heart of Kuwait City. Waldorf Astoria Kuwait offers its guests a range of spectacular celebrations this Valentine’s Day from romantic themed dinners to afternoon teas to spa treatments. Celebrate love...
hotelnewsme.com
AWARD-WINNING DUBAI-BASED RESTAURANT AVLI BY TASHAS IS SET TO OPEN IN BAHRAIN HARBOUR
Avli by tashas is set to open in Bahrain Harbour following an agreement signed between Infracorp and Tashas Group. The soulful Athenian concept promises to shake up the fine dining scene in Bahrain as it will be offering an unmatched elevated experience. “We are excited to welcome Avli by tashas...
hotelnewsme.com
COYA DUBAI UNVEILS VALENTINE’S DAY TREATS
The month of February got just a little bit sweeter at Dubai’s leading lifestyle COYA Dubai. Available exclusively on Tuesday, February 14 couples are invited to immerse themselves in the sophisticated ambiance of the intricately designed restaurant with amorous tunes from COYA , couples are in for a treat as the venue presents Tsarskaya Oysters with smoked tomato and rococo jam, caviar, white gazpacho finished with gold. The iconic dish can be availed for AED138 during the evening.
hotelnewsme.com
EDEN BAR AT THE DUBAI OPERA KICKS OFF THE NEW YEAR WITH NEW MENU, NEW BRUNCH CONCEPT
Eden Bar, one of the hottest new dining & nightlife venues in the city, is kicking off 2023 with a new menu and a new brunch concept sure to delight your palate. Located at the rooftop of the Dubai Opera, dining al fresco style at the lush surrounds of Eden is a fabulous experience made even better with a new menu from Brand Chef Giacomo Lombardi and a roster of guest DJs from event partner, Equal by Nature.
hotelnewsme.com
KIBSONS RETURN WITH ITS 4TH YEAR OF TASTE SOUTH AFRICA PEACHES, PLUMS AND NECTARINES PROMOTION AND COMPETITION
Kibsons’ shoppers can rejoice, as the UAE’s leading online grocery store is back with its 4 th year of Taste South Africa peaches, plums and nectarines promotion and competition. Between the period of 23rd January to 30th April 2023 UAE residents are in with a chance to win a dreamy 4-day trip for two to South Africa’s Western Cape province with the prize including flights, accommodation, spending money and excursions to attractions such as Table Mountain, Cape Point, The Cape Winelands and 2 days of game viewing at Sabona Game Lodge.
hotelnewsme.com
THE MOST LAVISH VALENTINE’S DAY AWAITS AT HILTON DUBAI PALM JUMEIRAH IN COLLABORATION WITH FLOWERS.AE
The newly opened Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is excited to announce a special collaboration with Flowers.ae to create one of the most lavish staycation experiences at its signature presidential suite, launching this Valentine’s Day. The UAE’s leading flower shop Flowers.ae prepares to take over the acclaimed presidential suite for...
hotelnewsme.com
EMBRACE TRADITION WITH THE OPENING OF THE HAMMAM AT SPA INTERCONTINENTAL RAS AL KHAIMAH
The idyllic island getaway InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa has announced the opening of their traditional Turkish Hammam at Spa InterContinental. Abiding to ancestral Anatolian traditions, the expansive design of the Turkish hammam transports you to the heart of Istanbul and make for a deeply restoring and relaxing moment of indulgence.
