Right at this time when it’s very difficult for local employers to engage and hire employees, a new resource is being offered that could help in that realm. Imagine, if you will, how a local employer could offer a program to employees that would allow them to improve their work skills and earn more money. This is the intent of DigitalBridge, a skill training platform for local companies and their employees.

GRAND COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO