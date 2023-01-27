ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granby, CO

Library Corner: Winter reading brings adventures for all

Come one, come all! Join Grand County Library District’s Winter Reading Adventure — read three books in three formats in three months. Well, the challenge actually began on Dec. 1, 2022, but there is still time to complete the adventure!. People of all ages are encouraged to participate,...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Jan. 22-28

Real estate transactions totaled $5,419,500 across 9 sales for the week of Jan. 22-28. 1080 Winter Park Drive, Winter Park Place Condo, Winter Park. 713-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo. Seller: Gary and Mary Christensen. Buyer: Jack Gerstein. Price: $875,000. 134 Edgewater Circle, Granby. 1,668-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.066 acres...
Opinion | Patrick Brower: DigitalBridge will help with employee retention￼

Right at this time when it’s very difficult for local employers to engage and hire employees, a new resource is being offered that could help in that realm. Imagine, if you will, how a local employer could offer a program to employees that would allow them to improve their work skills and earn more money. This is the intent of DigitalBridge, a skill training platform for local companies and their employees.
