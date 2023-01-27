ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s Lacrosse Ranked No. 6 in ILWomen/Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Division I Preseason Poll

BALTIMORE, Md. – The Stony Brook women's lacrosse team gained national recognition again today, as the Seawolves were selected as the sixth-best team in the nation, according to the 2023 ILWomen/Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Division I Preseason Poll. The 2022 national champions, North Carolina, entered the 2023...
Estrada, Hofstra end No. 18 Charleston's 20-game win streak

CHARLESTON, S.C. — (AP) — This season, Hofstra has been a one-man show. This time, Aaron Estrada had some help as the Pride ended the nation's longest winning streak. Estrada scored 25 points, but just two in the second half, while Darlinestone Dubar added 18 as Hofstra had four players in double figures to knock off No. 18 College of Charleston 85-81 on Saturday — ending the Cougars' 20-game win streak.
Charleston chef named one of three 2023 S.C. Chef Ambassadors

Executive chef Marcus Shell from downtown’s French restaurant 39 Rue de Jean was named one of the three new Chef Ambassadors for South Carolina. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette announced Thursday the three new chef ambassadors for 2023. “We’re proud to have these three outstanding chefs represent South Carolina this...
Charleston South Carolina Barbecue Restaurant Expands To Myrtle Beach

I grew up on good barbecue in Texas, and I love it to this day. And now, we hear a Charleston South Carolina barbecue restaurant plans expansion to downtown Myrtle Beach. According to WMBF, Swig & Swine’s new location is set to open in the 500 block of Broadway Street, Myrtle Beach. Pitmaster and owner Anthony DiBernardo says the location is perfect for residents and visitors alike. Swig & Swine serves beef brisket, pork sandwiches, sides and desserts. Of course, with “Swig” in the name, there’s a full bar. Southern Living Magazine named Swig & Swine to the top 50 BBQ Joints. By the way, I love the name. I give props for creativity for sure. I’m sure this will be a spot we try out once it opens. We visit Myrtle Beach several times a year, and we’re always on the lookout for a new spot. This is the first time Swig & Swine ventures outside the Charleston market.
South Carolina Pizza Spot Makes Yelp’s Top Ten Pizzas In The Country

I love pizza. Ok, I said it. It’s the ultimate indulgence whether hot and cheesy for late-night or leftover cold for breakfast. And, one South Carolina pizza spot cracked the top ten best pizzas in the country according to Yelp. The online food review source searched all over the United States and Canada and ranked the best, according to total volume and ratings of reviews by Yelp respondents. Then, they compiled the top 100. And Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina landed at number 9. It’s a family-run pizzeria with three Detroit natives at the helm. In true Detroit style, they bake each pie in an authentic blue steel pizza pan. The pan is the key to achieving the signature crispy crust that makes this style so special.
The Beach Company Announces Two New Hires

Charleston, S.C. – Today, The Beach Company announces two new hires at the company’s corporate headquarters in downtown Charleston. Hanna Grimes has been hired as a social media strategist at The Beach Company. In this role, she will manage social media content strategy and creation for The Beach Company and Kiawah River, and her main responsibilities will include content calendar planning and management, writing, photography, video creation and photo, video and audio editing. Prior to joining The Beach Company, Hanna worked as a freelance social media manager and content creator for different businesses across various industries such as real estate, food and beverage and fashion. Originally from Ocean City, N.J., Hanna earned her degree in communications studies from Saint Joseph’s University.
HOT PROPERTIES: New tenants move into West Edge in Charleston

Lee & Associates Charleston has signed three new office leases at 22 WestEdge on the Charleston peninsula. Novotech Clinical Research USA LLC will take 4,206 square feet, Punchlist USA Inc. is moving into 4,494 square feet within the building and Patten Seed has leased 6,899 square feet on the fifth floor, according to a news release.
Summerville legend passes away, but legacy still present in the town

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Football, family and haircuts are the three things that defined Jerome Simmons well. "I think the great thing about it is, if he wasn't physically the one cutting your hair, there was a relationship there," said Burt Connelly, whose son gets his hair cut at Simmons Barber Shop. "He made sure to make everybody feel like they were a part of the Simmons Barber Shop family."
Design unveiled for new $50M MUSC building in downtown Charleston

The next College of Health Professions building at the Medical University of South Carolina will be a new, modern medical education facility in the heart of downtown Charleston. Providing classrooms, laboratories, common spaces and support spaces for faculty, staff and students, the building will accommodate the university’s substantial growth in...
Huger Man Killed in 4-Wheeler Accident: Coroner

HUGER, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed while operating a 4-wheeler. According to Coroner Darnell Hartwell, the ATV driver is Christian Walker Foster, 22, of Huger. Hartwell said his office was contacted Friday at 10:17 p.m. in reference to a 4-wheeler accident on Old Hagen Avenue in Huger in a wooded area. Foster was pronounced […] The post Huger Man Killed in 4-Wheeler Accident: Coroner appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
