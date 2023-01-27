Read full article on original website
stonybrookathletics.com
King, Pittman, Gonzalez Erupt in Women’s Basketball’s Victory Over Towson
STONY BROOK, N.Y. – The Stony Brook women's basketball team (13-7, 7-2 CAA) moved into a tie for second-place in the CAA, after sprinting past the Towson Tigers (12-8, 6-3 CAA), 83-66, at Island Federal Arena on Sunday. The Seawolves were led by three student-athletes, who each scored 20+...
stonybrookathletics.com
Women’s Lacrosse Ranked No. 6 in ILWomen/Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Division I Preseason Poll
BALTIMORE, Md. – The Stony Brook women's lacrosse team gained national recognition again today, as the Seawolves were selected as the sixth-best team in the nation, according to the 2023 ILWomen/Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Division I Preseason Poll. The 2022 national champions, North Carolina, entered the 2023...
Estrada, Hofstra end No. 18 Charleston's 20-game win streak
CHARLESTON, S.C. — (AP) — This season, Hofstra has been a one-man show. This time, Aaron Estrada had some help as the Pride ended the nation's longest winning streak. Estrada scored 25 points, but just two in the second half, while Darlinestone Dubar added 18 as Hofstra had four players in double figures to knock off No. 18 College of Charleston 85-81 on Saturday — ending the Cougars' 20-game win streak.
stonybrookathletics.com
Policelli Explodes in Second Half, Leads Men’s Basketball To Victory At Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. – The Stony Brook men's basketball team (8-14, 4-5 CAA), led by a second half explosion from graduate forward Frankie Policelli, stormed past the Hampton Pirates (5-17, 2-8 CAA) on Saturday afternoon at the Convocation Center to pick up a 71-66 victory. Policelli scored a career-high 34...
North Carolina A&T beats College of Charleston in CAA showdown
North Carolina A&T women's basketball remains at the top in CAA after beating College of Charleston The post North Carolina A&T beats College of Charleston in CAA showdown appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
stonybrookathletics.com
Men's Track & Field Secures Four Top-10 Finishes at Final Day of Columbia Challenge
NEW YORK, N.Y. – The Stony Brook University men's track and field team concluded their weekend at the Dr. Sander Invite - Columbia Challenge on Saturday. The Seawolves finished in a tie for eighth place with Brown University after capturing 23 team points. Graduate students Colin Ross and Aiden...
stonybrookathletics.com
McLoughlin Earns a Second-Place Finish in 3000 Meter to Highlight Final Day at Columbia Challenge
New York, N.Y. - The Stony Brook women's track and field team competed in the final day of the two-day Dr. Sander Invite - Columbia Challenge at The Armory on Saturday. Junior Fiona McLoughlin highlighted the day for the Seawolves with a second-place finish and a new personal best in the 3000m with a final time of 9:29.17.
LaPrad may return to the sideline soon
Former Fort Dorchester head football coach Steve LaPrad tells News 2 Sports Director Mark Morgan that he’s mulling several offers, and may be back on the sideline soon.
Charleston City Paper
Charleston chef named one of three 2023 S.C. Chef Ambassadors
Executive chef Marcus Shell from downtown’s French restaurant 39 Rue de Jean was named one of the three new Chef Ambassadors for South Carolina. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette announced Thursday the three new chef ambassadors for 2023. “We’re proud to have these three outstanding chefs represent South Carolina this...
country1037fm.com
Charleston South Carolina Barbecue Restaurant Expands To Myrtle Beach
I grew up on good barbecue in Texas, and I love it to this day. And now, we hear a Charleston South Carolina barbecue restaurant plans expansion to downtown Myrtle Beach. According to WMBF, Swig & Swine’s new location is set to open in the 500 block of Broadway Street, Myrtle Beach. Pitmaster and owner Anthony DiBernardo says the location is perfect for residents and visitors alike. Swig & Swine serves beef brisket, pork sandwiches, sides and desserts. Of course, with “Swig” in the name, there’s a full bar. Southern Living Magazine named Swig & Swine to the top 50 BBQ Joints. By the way, I love the name. I give props for creativity for sure. I’m sure this will be a spot we try out once it opens. We visit Myrtle Beach several times a year, and we’re always on the lookout for a new spot. This is the first time Swig & Swine ventures outside the Charleston market.
live5news.com
Group holds vigil for Tyre Nichols in Charleston: ‘they made my skin crawl’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Community members gathered in Marion Square Sunday evening to hold a vigil for the lives of two people who died after fatal encounters with law enforcement. A group of around 20 people attended despite the rain to remember the lives of Tyre Nichols and Tortuguita in...
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Pizza Spot Makes Yelp’s Top Ten Pizzas In The Country
I love pizza. Ok, I said it. It’s the ultimate indulgence whether hot and cheesy for late-night or leftover cold for breakfast. And, one South Carolina pizza spot cracked the top ten best pizzas in the country according to Yelp. The online food review source searched all over the United States and Canada and ranked the best, according to total volume and ratings of reviews by Yelp respondents. Then, they compiled the top 100. And Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina landed at number 9. It’s a family-run pizzeria with three Detroit natives at the helm. In true Detroit style, they bake each pie in an authentic blue steel pizza pan. The pan is the key to achieving the signature crispy crust that makes this style so special.
crbjbizwire.com
The Beach Company Announces Two New Hires
Charleston, S.C. – Today, The Beach Company announces two new hires at the company’s corporate headquarters in downtown Charleston. Hanna Grimes has been hired as a social media strategist at The Beach Company. In this role, she will manage social media content strategy and creation for The Beach Company and Kiawah River, and her main responsibilities will include content calendar planning and management, writing, photography, video creation and photo, video and audio editing. Prior to joining The Beach Company, Hanna worked as a freelance social media manager and content creator for different businesses across various industries such as real estate, food and beverage and fashion. Originally from Ocean City, N.J., Hanna earned her degree in communications studies from Saint Joseph’s University.
Part of former navy base to be redeveloped into downtown-like area
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of the former Charleston Naval Base could be the future site of a downtown area in North Charleston. “We want to develop into what would be the closest thing we would ever have to a major downtown high-rise, a lot of people located within the area, waterfront. And […]
Charleston Regional Business Journal
HOT PROPERTIES: New tenants move into West Edge in Charleston
Lee & Associates Charleston has signed three new office leases at 22 WestEdge on the Charleston peninsula. Novotech Clinical Research USA LLC will take 4,206 square feet, Punchlist USA Inc. is moving into 4,494 square feet within the building and Patten Seed has leased 6,899 square feet on the fifth floor, according to a news release.
abcnews4.com
Summerville legend passes away, but legacy still present in the town
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Football, family and haircuts are the three things that defined Jerome Simmons well. "I think the great thing about it is, if he wasn't physically the one cutting your hair, there was a relationship there," said Burt Connelly, whose son gets his hair cut at Simmons Barber Shop. "He made sure to make everybody feel like they were a part of the Simmons Barber Shop family."
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South Carolina
South Carolina has a long, proud history of being featured in the movies. From The Notebook to Full Metal Jacket, there are plenty of films that were set in – or at least partially filmed in – the Palmetto State.
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Design unveiled for new $50M MUSC building in downtown Charleston
The next College of Health Professions building at the Medical University of South Carolina will be a new, modern medical education facility in the heart of downtown Charleston. Providing classrooms, laboratories, common spaces and support spaces for faculty, staff and students, the building will accommodate the university’s substantial growth in...
Berkeley County YMCA To Be Sold
The YMCA of Greater Charleston announced plans Monday to sell the Berkeley County YMCA in Moncks Corner due to financial challenges. The post Berkeley County YMCA To Be Sold appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Huger Man Killed in 4-Wheeler Accident: Coroner
HUGER, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed while operating a 4-wheeler. According to Coroner Darnell Hartwell, the ATV driver is Christian Walker Foster, 22, of Huger. Hartwell said his office was contacted Friday at 10:17 p.m. in reference to a 4-wheeler accident on Old Hagen Avenue in Huger in a wooded area. Foster was pronounced […] The post Huger Man Killed in 4-Wheeler Accident: Coroner appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
