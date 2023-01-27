Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
Leading cannabis dispensary opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersLutz, FL
See Vintage Photographs from Italy at The Tampa Museum of ArtModern GlobeTampa, FL
The History of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers UniformModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Bucs Interviewing Champion For Coaching JobOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull passes away at 84, hockey world reacts
One of hockey’s most prolific scorers has passed on. Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull has passed away at 84, as per John Dietz of the Chicago-area Daily Herald: Former #Blackhawks star Bobby Hull dies at 84. https://t.co/EsaBsF9n0d — Daily Herald (@dailyherald) January 30, 2023 Hull posted 610 goals (18th all-time) and 560 assists across Read more... The post Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull passes away at 84, hockey world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NHL
Panthers stun Bruins in OT after tying it late in 3rd
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime after Aleksander Barkov tied the game with three seconds left in the third period to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Reinhart scored on a one-timer from the left...
FOX Sports
Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation,...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Market for Bertuzzi Heating Up with 3 Teams Interested
The Detroit Red Wings currently have a 21-19-8 record and trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by seven points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. If they do not climb up in the standings before the trade deadline, they will very likely be sellers. Pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Tyler Bertuzzi would be one of their biggest trade candidates in this scenario. Although the feisty winger is having a down year due to injury trouble (one goal and five points in 17 games), he also had 30 goals and 62 points in 68 games just last season, so the Red Wings could still get a decent return for him if they shop him.
markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND HAS SAVAGE RESPONSE TO REPORTER OVER TREVOR ZEGRAS' COMMENTS TO TROY STECHER
Trevor Zegras took some heat over the weekend for his antics against the Arizona Coyotes. The Ducks' star muttered something to Coyotes defenseman Troy Stecher, which set the latter off in a fit of uncontrollable rage. Lip-reading 'experts' on the Internet came to the conclusion that Zegras taunted Stecher over...
Did former Boston Celtics big man Tacko Fall end up out of the NBA due to a lack of opportunity?
Did former Boston Celtics big man Tacko Fall end up out of the NBA due to a lack of opportunity? Other players like Romeo Langford and Aaron Nesmith also saw their careers at the NBA level fizzle a bit while playing with the Celtics due to a lack of playing time to develop on a squad with designs on contending.
NBC Sports
Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics
Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
"They Should Be Ashamed," James Worthy Blasts The Referee Crew From The Lakers Game
Worthy said it was one of the worst crews he had seen in officiating a game.
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
NBA Officials Admit To Wrong Call At End Of Lakers-Celtics Game On Saturday Night
At the conclusion of Saturday night’s Lakers-Celtics game, the officials did not call a foul that would have resulted in LeBron James going to the free-throw line with a chance to win the game for the Lakers, a play the referees have admitted that they got wrong.
Lakers: A Blockbuster Celtics Trade That Might Benefit Both LA And Boston
There's almost no chance this will happen, though.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
NBC Sports
Kittle's blunt two-word assessment of crushing loss to Eagles
George Kittle did not mince words after the 49ers' 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Speaking to reporters postgame, Kittle was asked how it felt to lose a game in which both starting quarterback Brock Purdy and backup QB Josh Johnson suffered injuries, essentially disarming the 49ers at that position.
markerzone.com
DYLAN LARKIN REPORTEDLY TURNED DOWN MASSIVE OFFER FROM RED WINGS, COUNTER OFFER REVEALED
The Detroit Red Wings face quite the pickle going into this season's trade deadline. Captain Dylan Larkin is a pending unrestricted free agent, and the two sides apparently remain far apart in negotiations. According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Larkin's camp recently rejected an eight-year, $64...
Young Red Sox Prospect Is 'Potential Star,' Could Be Game-Changer For Boston Eventually
Boston's farm system certainly has improved in recent years
Why NHL Insider Believes Bruins Should Be ‘All In’ At Trade Deadline
Before we know the NHL trade deadline will be here and the Bruins have some decisions to make ahead of March 3. Boston is atop the NHL standings with a 38-6-4 record going into Saturday’s game against the Florida Panthers and look like a legitimate Stanley Cup Final team.
Yardbarker
Report: Vancouver Canucks interested in Bruins’ defenceman Brandon Carlo
The Vancouver Canucks are interested in Boston Bruins defenceman Brandon Carlo, according Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. On the Monday morning edition of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Friedman said the following during a conversation with Jeff Marek about how the Bruins could be interested in making a big splash at the deadline to go all in one last time with their ageing core, which features multiple players on team-friendly deals.
Yardbarker
Marcus Foligno's punch broke Flyers' Zack MacEwen's jaw
Philadelphia Flyers forward Zack MacEwen is expected to miss a month or more after suffering a broken jaw during his fight against Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno on Thursday night. It's hard to tell which punch did the damage, but Foligno landed a vicious uppercut near the end of their...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Tavares, Murray, Woll, McMann & Matthews
The Toronto Maple Leafs came back in the second period to beat the Washington Capitals by a score of 5-1 yesterday in a rare late afternoon start. The team now has one more game before the All-Star break and the bye week. They host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. Then...
Yardbarker
Brock Purdy reveals extent of arm injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was knocked out of the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the team’s very first drive. While he later returned after backup Josh Johnson left the game, he did not appear capable of doing much more than handing the ball off.
