ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msuspartans.com

Spartan Women Fall at No. 22/22 Illinois Sunday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Despite four players reaching double figures Michigan State women's basketball dropped a tough 86-76 battle to No. 22/22 Illinois Sunday afternoon at the State Farm Center. The Spartans played without head coach Suzy Merchant who missed the game due to a medical incident. The loss snapped a...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
msuspartans.com

Michigan State Battles, but Loses at Purdue, 77-61

West Lafayette, Ind. – Michigan State fell behind at the half and pulled to within 10 points in the second half, but would not get any closer en route to a 77-61 loss to No. 1 Purdue on Sunday afternoon at Mackey Arena. Junior guard A.J. Hoggard led the...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
msuspartans.com

No. 12 Gymnastics Posts Season-High Road Score in Win at Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Posting a season-high road score and recording a sweep of the event titles, Michigan State gymnastics earned a 196.950-196.425 win over Maryland Sunday at the XFINITY Center in College Park. With the win, Michigan State moves to 3-1 (2-0 B1G) on the season, while Maryland drops...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
msuspartans.com

No. 12 Spartans Travel to Maryland for B1G Road Opener

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - No. 12 Michigan State is back on the road for a matchup with Maryland on Sunday, Jan. 29 in College Park for its second B1G dual meet. Action gets underway at 1 p.m., with live results available at MSUSpartans.com and streaming on B1G+. "We're really excited...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
msuspartans.com

Spartans' Distance Squad Continues Season at IU Relays

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Michigan State track & field continued the season at the IU Relays Friday and Saturday, the Spartans' distance contingent posting a number of impressive performances over the two-day meet at Indiana's Gladstein Fieldhouse. "We saw progress today and yesterday at Indiana," said Michigan State Director of Track...
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Spartans Battle But Fall at Minnesota, 6-3

Minneapolis, Minn. -- No. 2 Minnesota scored three goals in each the second and third periods to post a 6-3 victory over visiting Michigan State on Saturday night in Minneapolis. Minnesota (20-7-1, 14-3-1 B1G) became the first team in the Big Ten to get to 20 victories and completed the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
msuspartans.com

Men's Tennis Falls at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Michigan State men's tennis fell to Alabama, 7-0, in Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon. Alabama moves to 5-0 (0-0 SEC) with the win, while MSU drops to 2-3 (0-0 B1G). The Spartan doubles team of fifth-year senior Anthony Pero and junior Reed Crocker moved to 3-0 this year, securing...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
msuspartans.com

Heath Baldwin Breaks Heptathlon School Record at PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Michigan State senior Heath Baldwin broke the school record in the heptathlon on Friday and Saturday at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational, highlighting an impressive weekend by the Spartans' jumps, sprints, throws and multis squads at the Norton Healthcare Sport and Learning Center in Louisville. "Overall, it...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy