Fresno, CA

Bulldogs trek to Laramie to take on Cowboys

UP NEXT: at UNLV (Feb. 3), vs. San Jose State (Feb. 7), at Nevada (Feb. 10) Fresno State entered the 2022-23 season bringing back eight returners, which includes four seniors in Jemarl Baker, Jordan Campbell, Anthony Holland and Isaiah Hill along with juniors Destin Whitaker, Donavan Yap and Leo Colimerio and sophomore Steven Vasquez.
Bulldogs struggle in 70-53 loss to Aggies

FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State men's basketball team suffered a 70-53 loss to the Utah State Aggies on Saturday afternoon before a season-best 6,817 fans at the Save Mart Center. Led by 11 points apiece from Jemarl Baker and Isaih Moore, Fresno State (7-13, 3-6 MW) struggled to score...
'Dogs down No. 11 UC Davis, fall to No. 1 Stanford at Cal Cup

BERKELEY, Calif. - The No. 9 Fresno State water polo team earned its first win of the 2023 season on Saturday at the Cal Cup defeating No. 11 UC Davis, 14-12. The Bulldogs fell to No. 1 Stanford, 25-8 later in the afternoon to close out the opening day of action.
'Dogs race past Spartans on Senior Day

FRESNO, Calif. - Behind 11 event wins, the Fresno State swimming and diving team wrapped up the regular season on Saturday afternoon with a 172-117 dual meet victory over San Jose State on Senior Day at the Aquatics Center. Honoring the 'Dogs seven seniors prior to the meet, the Bulldogs...
