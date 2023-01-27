ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Auschwitz survivor retells horror of holocaust as she celebrates 99th birthday

An Auschwitz survivor has shared her horrific experiences at the concentration camp as she celebrated her 99th birthday, declaring “the Nazis did not win.”Lily Ebert turned 99 on 29 December, and learned just two days later she would receive an MBE on the New Year Honours List.With the help of her 19-year-old great-grandson, Ms Ebert answers questions on her TikTok account about the realities of the holocaust.In this video, she explains how it felt to be assigned her dehumanising number at Auschwitz and how women coped without sanitary products.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greta Thunberg: Climate activist celebrates 20th birthdaySelena Gomez and Nicola Peltz celebrate friendship by getting matching tattoosDavina McCall called ‘stupid b***h’ by Karen’s Diner waitress
The Guardian

Lost photos from Warsaw Ghetto Uprising reveal horror of Jews’ last stand

The photographs are blurry, composed hastily and taken surreptitiously, sometimes with heads or objects in the foreground obscuring part of the view. But Holocaust historians say the imperfect pictures, discovered last month in a Polish attic decades after their creator died, are nonetheless priceless. They are the only known photographs from inside the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising not to be taken by Germans.
TheDailyBeast

Don’t Blame the Egyptians for This Ancient Greek Kink

In July 1838, as he considered the prospect of marriage, Charles Darwin, took a sheet of paper and made a list of pros and cons. Pros included the possibility of children, companionship (marriage was “better than a dog”), and having someone to take care of the house. The drawbacks involved the “terrible loss of time,” potential quarrels, and financial burdens of a wife. Among the advantages of bachelordom, he wrote was “not [being] forced to visit relatives.” This problem, however, was easily dealt with. After some flirtations, he settled upon Miss Emma Wedgewood, the daughter of his favorite uncle and,...
The Associated Press

78 years on, Jewish Holocaust rescuers want their story told

KIBBUTZ HAZOREA, Israel (AP) — Just before Nazi Germany invaded Hungary in March 1944, Jewish youth leaders in the eastern European country jumped into action: They formed an underground network that in the coming months would save tens of thousands of fellow Jews from the gas chambers. This chapter...
psychologytoday.com

What Do We Learn From the Twin Children of the Holocaust?

Twins were subject to brutal medical experimentation By Dr. Josef Mengele. In the minds of some people, Mengele left an indelible stain on scientific studies with a genetic bent. Today, the twins who survived are strong and resilient and continue to get their story out. It has been 75 years...
CBS News

Golden secret found in mouth of "controversial" socialite who died in 1619

Scientists have discovered the long-buried secret of a 17th-century French aristocrat 400 years after her death: she was using gold wire to keep her teeth from falling out.The body of Anne d'Alegre, who died in 1619, was discovered during an archaeological excavation at the Chateau de Laval in northwestern France in 1988.Embalmed in a lead coffin, her skeleton — and teeth — were remarkably well-preserved.At the time the archaeologists noticed that she had a dental prosthetic, but they did not have advanced scanning tools to find out more.Thirty-five years later, a team of archaeologists and dentists have identified that d'Alegre...
BBC

Holocaust victims' descendant gets family photos after 80 years

The descendant of a Jewish family who were murdered in the Holocaust has been given a box of photos of her relatives after 80 years. Kitty Odell, from Bristol, said it was an emotional moment. "Everyone had tears in their eyes," she explained. The box was hidden by sympathetic neighbours...
BBC

Tyre Nichols: Mother describes her grief at dying son's bedside

The mother of a Memphis man who died after he was beaten by police during a traffic stop told the BBC of her grief upon seeing her son dying in hospital. RowVaughn Wells also said she believes police lied to her about the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Tyre Nichols, 29.
