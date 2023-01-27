Read full article on original website
Auschwitz survivor retells horror of holocaust as she celebrates 99th birthday
An Auschwitz survivor has shared her horrific experiences at the concentration camp as she celebrated her 99th birthday, declaring “the Nazis did not win.”Lily Ebert turned 99 on 29 December, and learned just two days later she would receive an MBE on the New Year Honours List.With the help of her 19-year-old great-grandson, Ms Ebert answers questions on her TikTok account about the realities of the holocaust.In this video, she explains how it felt to be assigned her dehumanising number at Auschwitz and how women coped without sanitary products.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greta Thunberg: Climate activist celebrates 20th birthdaySelena Gomez and Nicola Peltz celebrate friendship by getting matching tattoosDavina McCall called ‘stupid b***h’ by Karen’s Diner waitress
Suella Braverman tells Holocaust survivor she will not apologise for ‘invasion’ rhetoric
Suella Braverman has said she will not apologise for her language after a Holocaust survivor told the home secretary her description of migrants as an “invasion” was akin to rhetoric the Nazis used to justify murdering her family. Braverman was confronted by Joan Salter, 83, during a meeting...
Treasure trove of Jewish silver found near Holocaust ghetto site in Poland. Take a look
As WWII began, someone buried hundreds of silver items but never returned for it.
16 objects from Germany tell story of Holocaust in new ways
BERLIN (AP) — Lore Mayerfeld was 4 years old when she escaped from the Nazis in 1941. Together with her mother, the little Jewish girl ran away from her German hometown of Kassel with nothing but the clothes she wore and her beloved doll, Inge. Mayerfeld found a safe...
Holocaust survivor cries during virtual reality experience of Auschwitz deathcamp
A Holocaust survivor cried as he relived the horror of the Auschwitz-Birkenau deathcamp through virtual reality. The Nazis used the camp to kill 1.1mn people during the Second World War.
Scans reveal secrets of Egypt's mummified 'golden boy,' buried for 2,300 years
CAIRO — Known as Egypt’s “golden boy,” the mummified remains of a teenager buried 2,300 years ago have long remained shrouded in mystery. Now they have been “digitally unwrapped” by scientists, revealing intimate details that went undiscovered for over a century. Radiologists at Cairo...
Josef Mengele, known as The Angel of Death, performed disturbing experimentation with prisoners, especially twins.
Also known as The Angel of Death, Josef Mengele was known to conduct inhumane experiments on prisoners at Auschwitz. Josef Mengele was born on March 16, 1911, in Güzburg, Germany.
Lost photos from Warsaw Ghetto Uprising reveal horror of Jews’ last stand
The photographs are blurry, composed hastily and taken surreptitiously, sometimes with heads or objects in the foreground obscuring part of the view. But Holocaust historians say the imperfect pictures, discovered last month in a Polish attic decades after their creator died, are nonetheless priceless. They are the only known photographs from inside the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising not to be taken by Germans.
3,000-year-old wishing well uncovered in Germany. Take a look at the items left inside
More than 100 artifacts may have been placed in the well as offerings during a long drought.
Edith Eger was forced to dance for The Angel of Death, Dr. Joseph Mengele, which possibly saved her life.
Edith Eger is a 93 years old holocaust survivor and is now a clinical-based psychologist living in La Jolla, California. Edith was born September 29, 1927, in Kosice, Slovakia, to Hungarian Jewish parents.
How this Holocaust heroine saved 100 Jewish babies destined for death
Holocaust heroine Corrie ten Boom saved 100 Jewish babies destined for death by defying the Nazis and smuggling children out one by one to welcoming homes.
Don’t Blame the Egyptians for This Ancient Greek Kink
In July 1838, as he considered the prospect of marriage, Charles Darwin, took a sheet of paper and made a list of pros and cons. Pros included the possibility of children, companionship (marriage was “better than a dog”), and having someone to take care of the house. The drawbacks involved the “terrible loss of time,” potential quarrels, and financial burdens of a wife. Among the advantages of bachelordom, he wrote was “not [being] forced to visit relatives.” This problem, however, was easily dealt with. After some flirtations, he settled upon Miss Emma Wedgewood, the daughter of his favorite uncle and,...
Holocaust Survivor Returns to Home of Family Who Saved His Life 75 Years On
David Rossler spent years searching for the house and the family that helped him and his mother evade the concentration camps during the war.
78 years on, Jewish Holocaust rescuers want their story told
KIBBUTZ HAZOREA, Israel (AP) — Just before Nazi Germany invaded Hungary in March 1944, Jewish youth leaders in the eastern European country jumped into action: They formed an underground network that in the coming months would save tens of thousands of fellow Jews from the gas chambers. This chapter...
Jewish doctors in the Warsaw Ghetto secretly documented the effects of Nazi-imposed starvation, and the knowledge is helping researchers today – podcast
A researcher at Tufts University near Boston discovered an old book full of research on starvation written by Jewish doctors imprisoned in the Warsaw Ghetto.
What Do We Learn From the Twin Children of the Holocaust?
Twins were subject to brutal medical experimentation By Dr. Josef Mengele. In the minds of some people, Mengele left an indelible stain on scientific studies with a genetic bent. Today, the twins who survived are strong and resilient and continue to get their story out. It has been 75 years...
A Digital Dissection of Egypt's Greatest Pharaoh Reveals Striking Features
Ramesses II, often revered as the 'greatest pharaoh' in Egyptian history, is a man of many faces. In statues and drawings from more than 3,000 years ago, the sacred sovereign is depicted as a handsome, godly man with a rounded face, a prominent nose, and high cheekbones. His mummy, which...
Golden secret found in mouth of "controversial" socialite who died in 1619
Scientists have discovered the long-buried secret of a 17th-century French aristocrat 400 years after her death: she was using gold wire to keep her teeth from falling out.The body of Anne d'Alegre, who died in 1619, was discovered during an archaeological excavation at the Chateau de Laval in northwestern France in 1988.Embalmed in a lead coffin, her skeleton — and teeth — were remarkably well-preserved.At the time the archaeologists noticed that she had a dental prosthetic, but they did not have advanced scanning tools to find out more.Thirty-five years later, a team of archaeologists and dentists have identified that d'Alegre...
Holocaust victims' descendant gets family photos after 80 years
The descendant of a Jewish family who were murdered in the Holocaust has been given a box of photos of her relatives after 80 years. Kitty Odell, from Bristol, said it was an emotional moment. "Everyone had tears in their eyes," she explained. The box was hidden by sympathetic neighbours...
Tyre Nichols: Mother describes her grief at dying son's bedside
The mother of a Memphis man who died after he was beaten by police during a traffic stop told the BBC of her grief upon seeing her son dying in hospital. RowVaughn Wells also said she believes police lied to her about the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Tyre Nichols, 29.
