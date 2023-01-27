9 best Oscar movies to stream on Netflix, HBO Max and more with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Catching up on all of the best Oscars movies can be tricky. There are a ton of movies, and a Best Picture nomination isn't necessarily the hallmark of quality that it once was (sorry, James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water doesn't deserve its slot ).

Yes, you can go through the whole list of all the Oscar nominations for 2023 , but that's a lot of movies. Many, in fact, can't even be watched from home on some of the best streaming services . So, we decided to help everyone out. Having seen a ton of the nominees this year, we made a list of the best movies with notable Oscar nominations that you can watch right now.

Then, we filtered that list through the scores from the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, using the 90% score as a cutoff point. Essentially, it's A- scores and up here, giving you a strong confidence in thinking you won't waste a minute.

Oh, and because we're feeling super-helpful, we've broken out this list by streaming service, helping you find the shows and movies from services you already pay for, including HBO Max , Netflix , Paramount Plus , Peacock and even Disney Plus .

Best Oscar movies on Netflix with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

All Quiet on the Western Front (2022)

Making a new version of All Quiet on the Western Front is a remarkably ambitious gambit, as the original set a high bar for war films back when it was released in 1930. However, director Edward Berger (who's also nominated for the film in the Adapted Screenplay category) won applause for his version, which pulls no punches about the devastating nature of war.

The film, if you're unfamiliar, tells the story of newly minted German World War I soldier Paul Bäumer (Felix Kammer), who quickly discovers the battlefield isn't what the propaganda made it out to be. In addition to the screenplay nod, it's nominated for Best Picture, Cinematography, International Feature Film, Production Design, Sound, Visual Effects, Makeup and Hairstyling and Music (Original Score).

Genre: War drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch now on Netflix

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio (2022)

There have been too many new Pinocchios as of late, so you won't be judged for not having seen acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro's take on the marionette turned 'real boy.' But once you see this version, you'll never think about Pinocchio the same way again. This loose adaptation of the original 1883 draws inspiration from Gris Grimley's garish-looking version.

And it's a starkly political take as well, starting with Gepetto (David Bradley)'s story being tied to the loss of his son who died during a World War I bombing. And once Pinocchio (Gregory Mann) gets moving? Well, it's not long before he's forced to perform for Benito Mussolini (Tom Kenny).

The film is filled with big-name actors as well, with Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket, Tilda Swinton as The Wood Sprite who brings Pinocciho to life (and that character's sister, Death), and the cast is filled out with Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman, John Turturro and Tim Blake Belson.

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio is nominated in the Animated Feature Film category.

Genre: Musical fantasy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Watch now on Netflix

The Sea Beast (2022)

For those who want something more family friendly? Netflix also has a second movie up for the Best Animated Feature Film award: The Sea Beast. It, too, features a voice-acting cast of heavy hitters, including The Boys' Karl Urban and The Crown's Jared Harris.

But this film is much more appropriate for kids than either of those two shows, as it focuses on young Maisie (Zaris-Angel Hator), who stows away on a ship belonging to monster hunter Jacob Holland (Urban). Applauded for its animation style that looks far more realistic than the rest of the field these days, The Sea Beast is both playful and heartwarming.

Genre: Fantasy adventure

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Watch now on Netflix

Best Oscar movies on HBO Max with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

Yes, HBO Max also has Elvis, but we're talking about the best overall movies that are on HBO Max, and not the movies that are commendable for a star-making performance alone.

So, the only Oscar-nominated movie we're recommending from HBO Max is the emotionally powerful The Banshees of Inisherin. A tale of fractured friendship that many will unfortunately may able to relate to, Banshees is a spotlight on the acting chops of both Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. While Colm (Gleeson) and Pádraic (Farrell) used to be chums, the latter wakes up one day to realize the connection isn't there anymore. Pádraic, a likable guy, almost refuses to believe it — and looks to keep things going. That is until his former friend makes strange and scary threats to stop his buddy from trying.

The Banshees of Inisherin is nominated for Best Picture, while Farrell (Actor, Leading) and Gleeson (Actor, Supporting) have nods, alongside co-stars Kerry Condon (Actress, Supporting) and Barry Keoghan, who goes up against Gleeson. Director Martin McDonagh is nominated in the categories of Best Directing and Best Original Screenplay, and Banshees is also nominated for film editing and music (original score).

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Watch now on HBO Max

Best Oscar movies on Disney Plus with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Turning Red (2022)

Maybe, we wonder, if you skipped Turning Red the first time, its nomination for Best Animated Feature Film will turn you around. Canadian 13-year-old Meilin "Mei" Lee (Rosalie Chiang) isn't exactly complicated: all she wants is to be a normal kid who hangs out with her friends and get tickets to see their favorite boy band, 4*Town.

There's just the matter of a little family secret that will turn the young teen into a giant red panda whenever she's emotional or flustered. Which is, for a teen, pretty often. Her overprotective mother Ming (Sandra Oh) has the answers to help solve this furry frustrations, except the two don't get along at all. Turning Red offers a funny twist on coming of age tales by projecting puberty through the lens of boy band fever and The Incredible Hulk.

Genre: Fantasy comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Watch now on Disney Plus

Best Oscar movies on Peacock with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Tár (2022)

Celebrated conductor and classic music impresario Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett) is the queen of her industry. But she's more of a Lady Macbeth because there's a lot of trouble brewing in her houses. When she's not arguing with students, her assistants are live-streaming her napping to each other while mocking her. Things intensify on the verge of one of Tár's biggest accomplishments, as a whisper campaign regarding her misdeeds and abuses of power threatens to undo everything she's built.

Tár is nominated for Best Picture, Blanchett is a front-runner for Best Actress, Leading and the film is also nominated for cinematography, original screenplay, directing and film editing.

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Watch now on Peacock

Best Oscar movies on Paramount Plus with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Yes, Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick isn't just a box office smash (the no. 2 movie of the year behind Avatar: The Way of Water), but it's also (like Avatar 2) a Best Picture nominee. But unlike Jim Cameron's latest opus, critics love Top Gun: Maverick (and so do we at Tom's Guide).

Filled with eye-popping moments thanks to the fact that the actors actually flew the planes in the movie, Maverick brings Tom Cruise back the role of Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell. And on top of (still) being a pain in the posteriors of his superiors, Maverick has to train the new crop of TOPGUN talent for an extremely difficult and dangerous mission. One of those students (Miles Teller) just so happens to be the son of Maverick's late wingman Nick 'Goose' Bradshaw.

Also nominated for Film Editing, Music (Original Song), Sound, Visual Effects and Writing (Adapted Screenplay).

Genre: Action

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Watch now on Paramount Plus

Best Oscar movies on Digital with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

These movies aren't on subscription-based streaming services yet, but instead available for digital purchase or rental from Amazon, Apple and other similar services.

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

To try and summarize Everything Everywhere All At Once almost feels like a fool's errand. But that's how life sometimes feels for Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), who runs a laundromat with her husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan), is trying to care for her visiting elderly father (James Hong), is dealing with a very persistent IRS agent (Jamie Lee Curtis) and seemingly can't help but alienate her daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu).

Along the way she somehow stumbles upon a multiverse that's wackier than anything Marvel cooked up this year. And, before she realizes it, it's on curmudgeonly Evelyn to save the universe. EEAAO adds up to a magnificent masterpiece, filled with emotion — using the multiversal hijinks to deliver messages about love and family in a new way.

In addition to the best picture nomination, Yeoh (Actress, Leading), Quan (Actor, Supporting), Hsu and Curtis (Actress, Supporting) all pulled nods. The film is also nominated for directing, costume design, film editing, music (original score and original song) and writing (original screenplay).

Genre: Fantasy drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Watch now on Amazon , Apple and other services

The Fabelmans (2022)

We've seen gritty origin stories for so many characters, so imagine the surprise in hearing that The Fabelmans is director Steven Spielberg's origin story. Well, kinda. Young Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle) quickly takes to the art of cinema when his father Burt (Paul Dano) and mother Mitzi (Michelle Williams) bring him to a theater. Soon, the kid's got his own camera and making "movies" with every spare frame of his day.

But we wouldn't be talking about The Fabelmans if that's all it was about. Burt and Mitzi have problems simmering under the surface, and it all boils over when the family needs to move. All about the sacrifices we make for those we love, The Fabelmans may have been the surprise of the year.

The Fabelmans is nominated for Best Picture, with Spielberg nominated for in directing and original screenplay categories. Williams is nominated for Best Actress (Leading), Judd Hisrch is nominated for Best Actor (Supporting), John Williams is nominated for his original score and The Fabelmans also secured a production design nomination.

Genre: Coming-of-age drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch now on Amazon , Apple , Vudu and other services