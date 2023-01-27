Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Texas Democrats propose big teacher pay hike
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Texas Democrats say they want to give teachers the biggest pay hike in state history. State Rep. James Talarico (D-District 50) said salaries for public school educators would increase by $15,000 a year under provisions of House Bill 1548. How? Talarico said the state should...
KTEN.com
Record arrests of Texas Most Wanted fugitives
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said 2022 was one for the record books when it comes to the success of its 10 Most Wanted program, and Grayson County had a hand in it. There were five Grayson County cases on the list that were...
KTEN.com
Texoma school closings: The list
(KTEN) — Here is the latest information we have about school closings, delays and remote learning in the KTEN viewing area during winter weather. This list is being updated as we receive new information, so please check this page regularly or refresh your browser window. Get the latest KTEN...
KTEN.com
Suicide Prevention on Student ID Cards
Originally Posted On: https://instantcard.net/suicide-prevention-on-student-id-cards/. South Carolina has passed new legislation requiring public and private colleges and universities, as well as public schools serving grades 7-12, to have the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number and additional crisis resources on school-issued student identification cards. The new legislation, Student Identification Card Suicide Prevention Act, S. 231, will provide students the resources they need in times of a crisis. It is important to note that requiring students to carry ID badges with them at all times is just one convenient way of making sure that they have this important information to reach out in times of crisis, when otherwise they wouldn’t know what to do.
