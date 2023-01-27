Originally Posted On: https://instantcard.net/suicide-prevention-on-student-id-cards/. South Carolina has passed new legislation requiring public and private colleges and universities, as well as public schools serving grades 7-12, to have the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number and additional crisis resources on school-issued student identification cards. The new legislation, Student Identification Card Suicide Prevention Act, S. 231, will provide students the resources they need in times of a crisis. It is important to note that requiring students to carry ID badges with them at all times is just one convenient way of making sure that they have this important information to reach out in times of crisis, when otherwise they wouldn’t know what to do.

