ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair

(Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources) A Southwest Virginia delegate’s shot at expanding the deer hunting season to year-round on private property appears to have missed the mark this session. On Jan. 18, the House Natural Resources Subcommittee failed to take any action on House Bill 1811 from Del. Marie...
VIRGINIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Don Walton: Conservative year ahead at the state Capitol

Lots of dollars flying around inside the Capitol last week. Send them off on spending or investment-in-the-future chores, or return them to sender?. Gov. Jim Pillen says return them to state taxpayers — and so will a majority of the members of the Legislature before this session adjourns. Pillen...
FLORIDA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Tom Still: Data privacy legislation needed, but is federal version possible?

State Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, the Republican Assembly member and software entrepreneur from western Wisconsin, tells a story that helps explain why he’s interested in passing a state data privacy bill in this legislative session. Zimmerman’s family owns a dog with the annoying habit of chewing up shoes, furniture and...
WISCONSIN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana to begin dropping ineligible Medicaid members April 30

Hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers who have received their health coverage through Indiana Medicaid amid the COVID-19 pandemic will begin to be removed from the state's Medicaid rolls April 30 if they no longer meet standard eligibility guidelines. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) recently confirmed the upcoming...
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Oregon's 241 cities give Salem a piece of their mind

Officials from Oregon’s 241 cities want state legislators to continue tax breaks and increase aid for public works, both of which they say they need to maintain business investment and support more housing construction. They are among eight priorities laid out by the League of Oregon Cities as more...
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Qualified Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance

TEXARKANA, Texas – Some Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance if behind on home loan or mortgage payments or could also qualify for help with utilities. Some criteria for eligibility include having experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020; being behind on property taxes, property insurance or utility bills; or having a household income at or below the 100% Area Median Income.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy