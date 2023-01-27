Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
The White Chip - a story of a sobriety journey (why you should see it)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Plant-Based Latin Kitchen La Semilla Now Open in AtlantaVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
Georgia’s big bet on electric vehicle rollout rides heavily on state and federal backing
Gov. Brian Kemp steps out of a Rivian truck at December 2021 press event announcing the the electric vehicle maker will build a factory in Georgia. Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder. Gov. Brian Kemp is on a mission to make Georgia the undisputed electric vehicle capital of the nation. The Republican governor’s...
Special legislative session to begin Monday in Louisiana to tackle insurance crisis
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is calling for a special session of the legislature to begin Monday to grapple with Louisiana's property insurance crisis. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said a special session is imperative since eight insurance companies have failed and others have quit writing policies...
Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair
(Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources) A Southwest Virginia delegate’s shot at expanding the deer hunting season to year-round on private property appears to have missed the mark this session. On Jan. 18, the House Natural Resources Subcommittee failed to take any action on House Bill 1811 from Del. Marie...
Don Walton: Conservative year ahead at the state Capitol
Lots of dollars flying around inside the Capitol last week. Send them off on spending or investment-in-the-future chores, or return them to sender?. Gov. Jim Pillen says return them to state taxpayers — and so will a majority of the members of the Legislature before this session adjourns. Pillen...
Tom Still: Data privacy legislation needed, but is federal version possible?
State Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, the Republican Assembly member and software entrepreneur from western Wisconsin, tells a story that helps explain why he’s interested in passing a state data privacy bill in this legislative session. Zimmerman’s family owns a dog with the annoying habit of chewing up shoes, furniture and...
Proposed bill would prohibit child safety investigations in Idaho based on immunization status
Originally published Jan. 26 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.A bill that would prohibit immunization status from being a factor in child protection investigations or termination of parental rights was introduced in the Idaho Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, but Sen. Carl Bjerke,...
Indiana to begin dropping ineligible Medicaid members April 30
Hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers who have received their health coverage through Indiana Medicaid amid the COVID-19 pandemic will begin to be removed from the state's Medicaid rolls April 30 if they no longer meet standard eligibility guidelines. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) recently confirmed the upcoming...
PROGRESS/DECEMBER 2022: Industry investment SC's largest ever with 1,500 jobs
COLUMBIA – Redwood Materials, a producer of anode and cathode battery components for electric vehicles, announced in December plans to establish operations near Ridgeville in Berkeley County. The $3.5 billion is a record for one investment in South Carolina. Redwood Materials plans to pull out key components of batteries...
Oregon's 241 cities give Salem a piece of their mind
Officials from Oregon’s 241 cities want state legislators to continue tax breaks and increase aid for public works, both of which they say they need to maintain business investment and support more housing construction. They are among eight priorities laid out by the League of Oregon Cities as more...
How one Nebraskan made it from two tours in Iraq to ranching in the Sandhills
Garrett Dwyer runs about 500 head of Hereford and Angus cattle on his Bartlett ranch on the east edge of the Sandhills. The land he’s on today has been in his family since 1894, when his great-great-grandfather homesteaded it. Dwyer, who grew up there, is the fifth generation in his family to ranch the land.
AR-15s and feminism: Why some are raising a warning flag on Idaho lawmaker’s children’s books
In bookstores and online, there are myriad children’s books with a variety of different purposes. Some are written to entertain kids with fanciful stories of adventure. Others teach children their ABCs and address learning manners in fun, accessible ways. One Idaho lawmaker has taken to children’s books to address...
Qualified Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance
TEXARKANA, Texas – Some Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance if behind on home loan or mortgage payments or could also qualify for help with utilities. Some criteria for eligibility include having experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020; being behind on property taxes, property insurance or utility bills; or having a household income at or below the 100% Area Median Income.
Labrador questions legality of “dangerous” LGBTQ+ policy that’s used in many Idaho schools
Originally published Jan. 25 on IdahoEdNews.org. Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that’s already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters. That policy...
