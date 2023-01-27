Read full article on original website
23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're rightVictorNew York City, NY
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Psycho Stabbed Man in Head Near Church in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
brownstoner.com
Top 10 Brooklyn Real Estate Listings: A Prospect Park South Standalone, a Bushwick Wood Frame
The most popular listings on Brownstoner this week include a Bay Ridge row house, a Marine Park semi-detached, and a Park Slope brownstone. Popular listings were scattered around the borough this week, from Bay Ridge to Clinton Hill. The least expensive on the list is a Ditmas Park West rental at $6,800 a month and the most expensive is the Park Slope brownstone at $5.6 million.
tripstipsandtees.com
NYC Eats: Russ & Daughters
When I think of NYC, two foods that come to mind are pizza and bagels with lox. A fantastic place to get the latter is Russ & Daughters. It all started in 1904 when a Jewish immigrant from Poland began selling herring from a cart in the Lower East Side. Over 100 years later, Russ & Daughters continues serving New Yorkers and visitors with delicious fare.
pix11.com
Man shot in Manhattan subway station
The 34-year-old subway rider was shot in the chest during a dispute with another man on a southbound N train as it pulled into Canal Street and Broadway station, according to the NYPD. Man shot in Manhattan subway station. The 34-year-old subway rider was shot in the chest during a...
Monica Makes It Happen! How to find affordable housing in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Finding affordable housing in New York City can be a daunting process, but there are some reasonably priced options if you know where to look. PIX11 reporter Monica Morales is giving viewers an exclusive look at affordable units coming to the five boroughs and the tips and tricks for finding a […]
NY lottery player wins $200,000; two other Powerball players win $50,000
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A lottery player in New York took home a whopping $200,000 with a Power Play win on Saturday, lottery officials said. The Power Play prize-winning ticket was bought at Uptown Service Station Corp. on First Avenue in Manhattan. Two others won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. A ticket worth $50,000 was […]
Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up. Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
filmmakermagazine.com
“When a Place Is Transformed and Scrubbed, so Are the Original Memories”: Editor Mel Mel Sukekawa-Mooring on The Stroll
The Stroll, courtesy of Sundance Institute. In The Stroll, the gentrification of New York City’s Meatpacking District is told through the history of the trans sex workers who long worked and resided in the neighborhood. Through extensive archival materials and intimate interviews, co-directors Kristen Lovell and Zackary Drucker explore how police violence factored into the downfall of “The Stroll” where this community would congregate.
Bed bugs are all over New York City, according to a recent study. Here’s how to spot them.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They feast on human blood while you sleep, and they can be tough to spot. But since New York City recorded the second-highest number of bed bug treatments of any U.S. city last year, according to a recent study, New Yorkers should certainly be on the lookout for the pests.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 627 Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 627 Franklin Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Issac & Stern Architects and developed by Zohar Zauber under the 627 Franklin Avenue LLC, the structure yields ten residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $111,498 to $187,330.
Royal Rib House: Barbecue is a family legacy in Bed-Stuy
NEW YORK - At Royal Rib House in Bed-Stuy, preparing a meal takes time."We're not a fast-food place," owner Jason Barnett said. "People sometimes have to wait."But for him, it's a vital part of the experience."When you get the feedback and the response from the community about how good your food is, you stick with it. You don't cut the corners. You just do it the way you know it," he said.At Royal Rib, everything from the Carolina-style pulled pork to the potato salad is made from scratch. Ribs are dry rub marinated overnight then slow-spun on a rotisserie.For Jason,...
bkreader.com
Crown Heights Vape Store Robbers Pilfer Shop at Gunpoint
The armed crooks who robbed the Vape N Cloud store in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Jan. 26, 2023. Police released dramatic video footage Saturday of Brooklyn armed robbers who pilfered items at gunpoint from a vaping shop earlier this week. Law enforcement sources said cameras caught images of the quartet...
pix11.com
Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday's event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance. Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. While Rep....
6sqft
Plan to resurrect NYC’s iconic Brooklyn Banks skate park moves forward
The Brooklyn Banks in 2009. Photo credit: Rasmus Zwickson via Flickr. Tony Hawk’s The Skatepark Project announced plans Thursday to bring the much-loved Brooklyn Banks skate park back to life in a partnership with the nonprofit Brooklyn Bridge Manhattan/Create Gotham Park project. The organizations have joined an ongoing initiative to develop Gotham Park and return the iconic skateboarding mecca to the community by creating a new public park under the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge. During his State of the City speech on Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams voiced his support for the new public space.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1463 New York Avenue in East Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1463 New York Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Vikatos Architect and developed by Balanced Living Development, the structure yields 17 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $187,330.
NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – According to the New York Lottery, a second prize-winning ticket for the Wednesday New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket worth $60,074 was sold at Prospect Drugs on Greene Avenue in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for the January 25 New York LOTTO drawing were 2-17-21-47-55-58, along with Bonus Number 28. The post NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
brickunderground.com
From the UWS to Jackson Heights: Our rent was skyrocketing so we bought in a more affordable neighborhood
Faced with a 20 percent rent hike, Karen and Jon decided it was time to buy a co-op in a more affordable area. Although they dearly miss Central Park, they are thrilled with being new homeowners in vibrant Jackson Heights. Here's their story. I was born in Yardley, PA, and...
Brooklyn grandma faces inconsistent heat while caring for special needs children
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Brownsville grandmother is freezing with her family inside her apartment, which has been without consistent heat this winter. Mary Robinson, 73, lives at the NYCHA Brownsville Houses. She needs consistent heat in her building. She cares for two people living with developmental disabilities. Robinson calls her children – 54-year-old Shawn […]
New York YIMBY
Renderings Reveal 38-Unit Condo Building at 110 North First Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
A new batch of renderings have been revealed for a 38-unit condominium project at 110 North First Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The project team includes designer and developer EDRE, alongside Issac & Stern Architects and DXA Studio. The sponsor of the project is listed as 110 N1 Owner, LLC. When...
Boy, 17, shot dead in East Harlem: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in East Harlem on Sunday evening, police said. Officers responded to East 105th Street near First Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for reports of shots fired, officials said. They found shell casings at the scene. The victim, 17-year-old Dominick Allen, had already been taken […]
Rockefeller Center announces NYC resident-only prices for ice skating
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The Rink at Rockefeller Center has announced community skate nights and exclusive prices for New Yorkers who want a season pass. Community skate night is a new event hosted every Monday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. With no proof of residence required, those who want to enjoy the community skate night […]
