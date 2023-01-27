ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
brownstoner.com

Top 10 Brooklyn Real Estate Listings: A Prospect Park South Standalone, a Bushwick Wood Frame

The most popular listings on Brownstoner this week include a Bay Ridge row house, a Marine Park semi-detached, and a Park Slope brownstone. Popular listings were scattered around the borough this week, from Bay Ridge to Clinton Hill. The least expensive on the list is a Ditmas Park West rental at $6,800 a month and the most expensive is the Park Slope brownstone at $5.6 million.
BROOKLYN, NY
tripstipsandtees.com

NYC Eats: Russ & Daughters

When I think of NYC, two foods that come to mind are pizza and bagels with lox. A fantastic place to get the latter is Russ & Daughters. It all started in 1904 when a Jewish immigrant from Poland began selling herring from a cart in the Lower East Side. Over 100 years later, Russ & Daughters continues serving New Yorkers and visitors with delicious fare.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Man shot in Manhattan subway station

The 34-year-old subway rider was shot in the chest during a dispute with another man on a southbound N train as it pulled into Canal Street and Broadway station, according to the NYPD. Man shot in Manhattan subway station. The 34-year-old subway rider was shot in the chest during a...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Monica Makes It Happen! How to find affordable housing in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Finding affordable housing in New York City can be a daunting process, but there are some reasonably priced options if you know where to look. PIX11 reporter Monica Morales is giving viewers an exclusive look at affordable units coming to the five boroughs and the tips and tricks for finding a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up.  Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
filmmakermagazine.com

“When a Place Is Transformed and Scrubbed, so Are the Original Memories”: Editor Mel Mel Sukekawa-Mooring on The Stroll

The Stroll, courtesy of Sundance Institute. In The Stroll, the gentrification of New York City’s Meatpacking District is told through the history of the trans sex workers who long worked and resided in the neighborhood. Through extensive archival materials and intimate interviews, co-directors Kristen Lovell and Zackary Drucker explore how police violence factored into the downfall of “The Stroll” where this community would congregate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 627 Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 627 Franklin Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Issac & Stern Architects and developed by Zohar Zauber under the 627 Franklin Avenue LLC, the structure yields ten residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $111,498 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Royal Rib House: Barbecue is a family legacy in Bed-Stuy

NEW YORK - At Royal Rib House in Bed-Stuy, preparing a meal takes time."We're not a fast-food place," owner Jason Barnett said. "People sometimes have to wait."But for him, it's a vital part of the experience."When you get the feedback and the response from the community about how good your food is, you stick with it. You don't cut the corners. You just do it the way you know it," he said.At Royal Rib, everything from the Carolina-style pulled pork to the potato salad is made from scratch. Ribs are dry rub marinated overnight then slow-spun on a rotisserie.For Jason,...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Crown Heights Vape Store Robbers Pilfer Shop at Gunpoint

The armed crooks who robbed the Vape N Cloud store in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Jan. 26, 2023. Police released dramatic video footage Saturday of Brooklyn armed robbers who pilfered items at gunpoint from a vaping shop earlier this week. Law enforcement sources said cameras caught images of the quartet...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday's event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance. Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. While Rep....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

Plan to resurrect NYC’s iconic Brooklyn Banks skate park moves forward

The Brooklyn Banks in 2009. Photo credit: Rasmus Zwickson via Flickr. Tony Hawk’s The Skatepark Project announced plans Thursday to bring the much-loved Brooklyn Banks skate park back to life in a partnership with the nonprofit Brooklyn Bridge Manhattan/Create Gotham Park project. The organizations have joined an ongoing initiative to develop Gotham Park and return the iconic skateboarding mecca to the community by creating a new public park under the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge. During his State of the City speech on Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams voiced his support for the new public space.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1463 New York Avenue in East Flatbush, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1463 New York Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Vikatos Architect and developed by Balanced Living Development, the structure yields 17 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – According to the New York Lottery, a second prize-winning ticket for the Wednesday New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket worth $60,074 was sold at Prospect Drugs on Greene Avenue in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for the January 25 New York LOTTO drawing were 2-17-21-47-55-58, along with Bonus Number 28.   The post NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn grandma faces inconsistent heat while caring for special needs children

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Brownsville grandmother is freezing with her family inside her apartment, which has been without consistent heat this winter.   Mary Robinson, 73, lives at the NYCHA Brownsville Houses. She needs consistent heat in her building.  She cares for two people living with developmental disabilities. Robinson calls her children – 54-year-old Shawn […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Boy, 17, shot dead in East Harlem: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in East Harlem on Sunday evening, police said. Officers responded to East 105th Street near First Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for reports of shots fired, officials said. They found shell casings at the scene. The victim, 17-year-old Dominick Allen, had already been taken […]
MANHATTAN, NY

