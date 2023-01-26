Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Infinity Pool review: a deep dive into depravity
In the opening five minutes of Brandon Cronenberg’s new movie Infinity Pool, you think you know what you’re getting. A gorgeous couple (Alexander Skarsgård and Cleopatra Coleman) wake up in their oversized bed and then venture outside to eat gourmet food at a fancy resort. As the couple finishes and walk back to their high-priced hotel, the camera begins to move upward and slowly spin around. It then cuts to different places inside the resort, with the camera continually spinning and moving, until everything is upside down. The effect is disorienting, and that’s the point. Nothing in this movie is on solid ground, and what comes next will leave you dizzy.
Upworthy
A poor couple adopted him when he was a baby. Now, he's repaid them with their dream life.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 24, 2020. It has since been updated. Everybody loves a story about an underdog who makes it in the end. While those stories are plenty in movies or books, they are so rare in real life. Sometimes, however, a story comes by that gives you hope again. This is one of those stories. When Jayvee Lazaro Badile II was just a baby, he was adopted by a rather poor couple in the Philippines. He didn't really have much to call his own when he was growing up, but he was thankful to have a loving family. They gave him a real chance at life. Now all grown up, he's become a successful businessman. So he decided to repay his parents with the life they'd always dreamed of.
SheKnows
Deacon Makes a Huge Announcement — and Brooke Screams a Warning at Sheila
At Bill’s place, he tells Brooke that everything she’s saying is absolutely right. Brooke places her hand on his chest and tells him that he’s a good man and Sheila will just drag him down into her darkness. Her proximity seems to get to him. At Il...
Upworthy
New book features previously unpublished photographs of gay romance from the 1850s to 1950s
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 9, 2022. It has since been updated. Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell spent the last two decades scouring every flea market, estate sale and online auction for photographs of men in love from a time when being in same-sex relationships had dire consequences. Over the course of their meticulous search, the married couple managed to accumulate more than 2800 previously unpublished snapshots portraying tender moments of romantic love between male couples from the 100-year period between the 1850s and 1950s. What started off as a personal project grew into something so powerful and significant that Treadwell and Nini knew they had to share it with the world.
Couple Sleeps in Their Car After Creepy Experience at Haunted 'Clown Motel'
This sounds like a scene out of a horror movie.
Remembering the Hatred that Still Haunts the Earth
In a time of rising anti-semitism the stories of the Holocaust, like Stella Levi's, must continue to be shared, writes Michael Frank
Charlene Wittstock: the Monaco family grows, but to live happily one must remain in the shadow
Albert and Charlene, a family that finally seems happy and that leaves behind the gossip that wanted the couple on the verge of divorce. The media even advanced the supposition of a billionaire agreement for the presence of Charlene close to the prince. (source: tgcom24mediaset.it)
Real-Life squid game contestants left in tears as people are carried out by medics
The program was a huge success on Netflix in 2021, drawing a sizable viewership and inspiring many to consider taking part in a similar activity without dying in the end. With that in mind, it seemed only inevitable that someone would organize a real-world Squid Game experience for people to attempt as competitors; however, it appears that some participants were hurt.
Polygon
M3GAN, Netflix’s You People, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend
M3GAN fans (“M3FANs”), rejoice: The supreme queen bee of sentient doll-based brutality finally arrives on VOD this weekend. If watching a creepy plasticine child perform infectious dance moves before proceeding to butcher a man with a makeshift machete doesn’t quite sound like your kind of vibe, not to worry; there’s a ton of new releases available to choose from on streaming and VOD.
wegotthiscovered.com
An Oscar-winning slasher dishes out a disturbing medley of murder and mayhem on streaming
Slasher movies generally don’t tend to find much favor during the thick of awards season, but as a star-studded musical of a beloved stage production that saw Tim Burton diving back into the macabre with a star-studded cast in tow, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street proved to be an exception.
wegotthiscovered.com
Showtime lets an audience adored vampire series burn in the sun after one season
Who’d want to be a streaming original series these days? After just one very well received season, Let the Right One In has been axed by Showtime, alongside several other shows. Based on the surprise Swedish horror romance from 2008, this American television remake has positioned itself as more...
The Last of Us' Murray Bartlett opens up about Frank's untold backstory
"It's such a huge thing, like, 'What was your life before?'"
1470 WMBD
Nigerian artist uses AI to re-imagine life for the elderly
LAGOS (Reuters) – A Nigerian artist is using artificial intelligence to re-imagine life for African elderly people by showcasing near real-life pictures and videos of them walking down the fashion ramp and on the beach. Malik Afegbua, who is also a film maker, said because many elderly people were...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Last of Us’ showrunner hints at the nature of Frank’s disease
Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Last of Us episode three. After you’ve bawled your eyes out over the third episode of The Last of Us, the inquisitive part of your brain might be working overtime to try and piece together what exactly Frank’s illness was. Worry no more, with the showrunner all but confirming what the illness was which tore apart the star-crossed lovers.
Kevin Bacon Wants to Remake This ’90s Horror Film: ‘I’m Just Waiting for the Call’
Here's a hint: the original movie also stars Reba McEntire.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 5th chapter in a sci-fi saga inexplicably born from an infamous bomb trains up a new batch of streaming recruits
Hollywood is all about making money at the end of the day, so it makes very little sense that Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars would mark the fifth installment in a long-running sci-fi saga that was still going strong a full quarter of a century after the opening chapter bombed at the box office.
wegotthiscovered.com
A bloodthirsty fantasy horror that lives up to its grisly title and then some decapitates the streaming charts
Unless it’s a sequel, reboot, or adaptation of a known property, the title of a movie can often be the deciding factor in whether or not audiences are willing to give the project in question a shot. As chance would have it, 2018’s The Head Hunter is indeed about somebody hunting heads, but the action-packed fantasy horror is so much more than that.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King can’t wrap his head around one detail from ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3
Episode three of HBO’s latest hit series The Last of Us, titled ‘Long Long Time’, is being celebrated left and right as one of ‘the greatest hours of television of all time,’ and rightfully so. Granted, the episode hasn’t been without its critics, particularly those...
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 3's Long, Long Running Time
Sunday's The Last of Us, titled "Long Long Time," runs for a long, long time. HBO has confirmed the title and running time of episode 3, which introduces a pair of post-pandemic survivalists living alone in their own isolated town: Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). According to the HBO schedule, the feature-length episode clocks in at 81 minutes, just shy of the 85-minute series premiere. That's considerably longer than last week's normal-sized episode 2 (56 minutes) and the upcoming episode 4 (airing February 5th) and episode 5 (February 12th).
wegotthiscovered.com
A clunky psychological slasher that picked the wrong title at the worst time stalks its streaming prey
In the movie business, timing can often be everything, and one of the biggest drawbacks that could have deterred viewers from taking the plunge on last year’s psychological slasher Girl at the Window may have been its title, which was an issue created through no fault of its own.
