BBCNOW/Diakun/Tharaud review – a magical musical mind takes flight
Starting point for this programme by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales was Debussy’s Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune, often considered to mark the beginning of modern music. Evocatively played, it served too as a prelude to Thierry Pécou’s piano concerto, Cara Bali, conceived for Alexandre Tharaud who gave its UK premiere here. The work pays homage to the Balinese gamelan tradition, and no one would have understood better than Debussy – whose experience of hearing Javanese gamelan players at Paris’s 1889 Exposition Universelle was so fundamental – why Pécou should be drawn to its sound-world.
Philly stars The Roots star Friday on PBS’ program NEXT at the Kennedy Center
Finally, The Roots are getting the recognition they deserve. Most of the country might be learning about the iconic band from Philadelphia, but hip-hop fans speak of the group in reverent tones of respect. Friday night, January 27th at 9 p.m., they will be bringing down the house in Washington, D.C. in their first-ever national television special that also can be seen on demand (PBS.COM or on the PBS Passport app).
Bob Boilen Talks His Musical Journey and Creative Style: “I Discover As I Go”
Bob Boilen works to bring music to the masses. Whether on the weekly NPR program All Songs Considered or via his Tiny Desk Concert series, Boilen has jumpstarted the careers of countless acts, like Tank and the Bangas and Fantastic Negrito. He’s also showcased myriad songs to listeners who, like him, are constantly in search of what’s new, fresh and interesting in the sonic world.
Barrett Strong, one of Motown's founding artists and known for 'Money,' dies at 81
NEW YORK — Barrett Strong, one of Motown's founding artists and most gifted songwriters who sang lead on the company's breakthrough single "Money (That's What I Want)" and later collaborated with Norman Whitfield on such classics as "I Heard It Through the Grapevine," "War" and "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone," has died. He was 81.
NPR
Moonlight Benjamin: Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST 2023
For the third consecutive year, NPR teamed up with globalFEST in January 2023 for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions hosted by African pop star Angélique Kidjo. Now, we're posting all the sets from our festival as individual Tiny Desk (home) concerts. To see the translations on these videos, please click the 'CC' button.
