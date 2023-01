HOBOKEN, NJ -- The Hoboken boys basketball team shut University Charter out in the second quarter and went on to a 68-18 victory on Thursday.

Lamir Boxley poured in 29 points for the RedWings (11-6), whose 18-0 second-quarter run gave them a 40-11 halftime lead.

Ray Casey finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds, and Jasir Lane grabbed 10 rebounds, passed for two assists and came up with a pair of steals for Hoboken.