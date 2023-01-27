It isn’t official yet, but Robert Murray at Fansided reported on Monday that the Cincinnati Reds and Chad Pinder are in agreement on a minor league deal. The versatile utilityman has spent his entire ten-year professional baseball career in the A’s organization, appearing with the big league club in every season since 2016. Pinder has played every defensive position except for catcher, but primarily played the corner outfield positions and occasionally second or third base.

