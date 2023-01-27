Read full article on original website
Athletics Nation
Oakland A’s 2023 Community Prospect List No. 4
The top three spots are set in Athletics Nation’s Community Prospect List for the 2023 season. Infielder Zack Gelof won the third round vote and joins Tyler Soderstrom and lefty Ken Waldichuk. Jordan Diaz joins the nominees for the fourth round of voting. Tyler Soderstrom, C/1B. Ken Waldichuk, LHP.
Athletics Nation
Oakland Athletics 40-man Roster Updates
Included here is every transaction made by the Oakland Athletics from now until the end of the 2023 season and beyond. We will update this throughout the season as each roster move happens with links back to the original article. Last updated 2/1/23. Note: If you are on a mobile...
Athletics Nation
Elephant Rumblings: Rotation options aplenty
Last Thursday’s trade of Cole Irvin to the Orioles has brought the Athletics’ potential 2023 into a little more focus. Irvin was the odds on favorite to start on Opening Day, but the A’s do have a plethora of options, even if there are a lot of question marks. The Athletic’s Melissa Lockard dove into those options Monday morning.
Athletics Nation
Elephant Rumblings: Chad Pinder headed to Reds organization
It isn’t official yet, but Robert Murray at Fansided reported on Monday that the Cincinnati Reds and Chad Pinder are in agreement on a minor league deal. The versatile utilityman has spent his entire ten-year professional baseball career in the A’s organization, appearing with the big league club in every season since 2016. Pinder has played every defensive position except for catcher, but primarily played the corner outfield positions and occasionally second or third base.
Athletics Nation
Elephant Rumblings: A rebuild reality check
Let me tell you something: this weekend was all about that other sport that’s played with a prolate spheroid. Rarely do I encounter such a dearth of newsworthy stories about the A’s, or even baseball in general. Drew Silva at MLB Trade Rumors seemed to be piloting a ghost ship all weekend, penning the lion’s share of Sunday’s news for the site.
Athletics Nation
2023 Oakland Athletics Spring Training Schedule
Pitchers and catchers for the Oakland A’s will report on February 14 with their first workout scheduled for the next day. Position players are scheduled to report on February 19 with the first full squad workout scheduled for February 20. Below is the A’s full Cactus League schedule for...
