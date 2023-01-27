My birthday was last Saturday. It was the 19th one to date and certainly the most memorable one. I have had a complicated past with birthdays. I have never had a birthday party. I can never seem to blow out all the candles in one quick motion. I usually do not love the cake because of excess frosting. For me, each birthday was an uncanny déjà vu, an imitated rehash of the year before. Eighteen felt like 17, 17 like 16, 16 like 15, so on and so forth until my memory fades. I offer you my standard birthday routine.

14 HOURS AGO