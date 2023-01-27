Read full article on original website
Related
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Ranking the mysteries of the rosary
I’m not a superstitious person, although I do bring a rosary around with me to fight off potential demons. The rosary I carry is a stretch of blue yarn I tied up one week in elementary school religion class. I’d like to imagine that the untainted soul of a more naïve, the world is your oyster Peter is somehow captured in my rosary’s knots.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Happy birthday to me!
My birthday was last Saturday. It was the 19th one to date and certainly the most memorable one. I have had a complicated past with birthdays. I have never had a birthday party. I can never seem to blow out all the candles in one quick motion. I usually do not love the cake because of excess frosting. For me, each birthday was an uncanny déjà vu, an imitated rehash of the year before. Eighteen felt like 17, 17 like 16, 16 like 15, so on and so forth until my memory fades. I offer you my standard birthday routine.
Comments / 0