ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

I’m anti the ‘Notre Dame Introduction’ and you should be too

Ah, the Notre Dame introduction — a fabled and frequent campus classic. The four or so questions that are so integral to Welcome Week and Sylly Week are supposed to give our classmates a glimpse into who we are and help connect our names to our faces. Supposed. If...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

University responds to emergence of ChatGPT in education

“​​The University of Notre Dame’s campus is buzzing with the recent emergence of artificial intelligence, but its implementation has sparked concerns among students and faculty about the potential loss of jobs and ethical considerations.”. That introduction wasn’t written by The Observer. Prompted with brief instructions to provide...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

The best of Notre Dame’s 2023 Student Film Festival

Notre Dame’s Film, Television and Theatre students put Sundance to shame with the 34th annual Notre Dame Student Film Fest last weekend. With a diverse group of work — ranging from documentaries to dramatic shorts — this showcase demonstrates the creativity and wit of the Notre Dame student body. Working within the constraints of the semester, FTT majors rose above expectations and blew away the audience with “Lily.” All the films this year were fantastic — we just don’t have space to review them all. Kudos to the budding filmmakers at Notre Dame!
NOTRE DAME, IN
abc57.com

Parental rights groups on the rise in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich.-- From book bans to board elections, "parental rights" groups like "We the Parents" have been making their presence known throughout Michiana, even influencing some school board elections. It's raising many questions about what these groups are all about. Here on ABC57, we report more and more on...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Irish take down No. 13 USC before losing to No. 6 Georgia

After a dominating start to their season, Notre Dame women’s tennis beat No. 13 USC before losing to No. 6 Georgia at the ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Irish traveled to Atlanta, GA where they started off the weekend against the Trojans. While the start of the afternoon did not bode well for the Irish, they quickly turned it around. Irish senior Page Freeman and freshman Bojana Pozder lost 6-3 to USC, before junior Yashna Yellayi and freshman Rylie Hanford lost 7-5. The third doubles round was never finished.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Cultivate Food Rescue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jim Conklin, co-founder and executive director of Cultivate Food Rescue, joined Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning to talk about the organization’s continued growth. “Next year, we’re going to rescue 1.5 million pounds of food,” Conklin said. “That will be our largest...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Irish swim and dive place second behind Ohio State in Tim Welsh Classic

Notre Dame swim and dive welcomed Ohio State, Akron and Indiana State to Rolfs Aquatic Center this weekend for the program’s final home meet of the 2022-23 season, the Tim Welsh Classic. Both the Irish men and women placed second in the two-day contest behind fifth-ranked Buckeye men’s and...
COLUMBUS, OH
Times-Union Newspaper

20-Year-Old Tells WCHS Students About The Dangers Of Vaping

Daniel Ament, 20, was a healthy kid who played sports when he was kid. However, when he started vaping, he experienced severe consequences to it which led to him having a double lung transplant. Warsaw Community High School Principal Troy Akers said Ament is a living miracle. He’s a survivor...
WARSAW, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Irish comeback falls short in 69-65 loss to Wolfpack

Sunday afternoon Notre Dame women’s basketball suffered their third loss of the season, falling 69-65 to North Carolina State on the road in Raleigh. The Irish started and ended well, outscoring the Wolfpack in both the first and fourth quarters. But their efforts were undone by poor performances over the middle two periods.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Emergency crews called to fire at South Bend building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at a building on South Bend’s near west side. Crews were called just after 8:30 a.m. on Monday to the C B Specialist building in the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. Currently, it is...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Man bound for trial in 2021 Benton Harbor homicide

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A man will stand trial for a homicide case in Benton Harbor. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, 36-year-old Ricky Bridgeman is facing multiple charges, including open murder and felony firearm. This in connection to the shooting death of 33-year-old Darquinn James. Police...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Anthony Hutchens found guilty in murder, molestation of Grace Ross

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Anthony Hutchens, the teenager accused of molesting and murdering six-year-old Grace Ross in 2021, was found guilty by a judge on Thursday. Hutchens was originally charged with murder, felony murder, and child molesting. The court dismissed his felony murder charge for double jeopardy concerns. Hutchens,...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
WNDU

South Bend man sentenced to 55 years for murder of woman at hotel

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the death of a South Bend woman at a St. Joseph County hotel in 2019. Jamie Garner, 49, pleaded guilty to murder back on Dec. 5, 2022, as part of a plea agreement in which a charge for firearm sentencing enhancement was dropped.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WTHR

HOWEY: Should we be concerned about a nuclear war?

INDIANAPOLIS — I spent my first 10 years living in Michigan City, which is 35 nautical miles from Chicago. I was a Cold War kid. Our bogeyman was Soviet General Secretary Nikita Khrushchev, who made a lasting impression when he took off his shoe at the United Nations, hammering the podium while threatening to "bury" the U.S.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy