Madison, WI

Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Irish swim and dive place second behind Ohio State in Tim Welsh Classic

Notre Dame swim and dive welcomed Ohio State, Akron and Indiana State to Rolfs Aquatic Center this weekend for the program’s final home meet of the 2022-23 season, the Tim Welsh Classic. Both the Irish men and women placed second in the two-day contest behind fifth-ranked Buckeye men’s and...
COLUMBUS, OH
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Irish comeback falls short in 69-65 loss to Wolfpack

Sunday afternoon Notre Dame women’s basketball suffered their third loss of the season, falling 69-65 to North Carolina State on the road in Raleigh. The Irish started and ended well, outscoring the Wolfpack in both the first and fourth quarters. But their efforts were undone by poor performances over the middle two periods.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Irish take down No. 13 USC before losing to No. 6 Georgia

After a dominating start to their season, Notre Dame women’s tennis beat No. 13 USC before losing to No. 6 Georgia at the ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Irish traveled to Atlanta, GA where they started off the weekend against the Trojans. While the start of the afternoon did not bode well for the Irish, they quickly turned it around. Irish senior Page Freeman and freshman Bojana Pozder lost 6-3 to USC, before junior Yashna Yellayi and freshman Rylie Hanford lost 7-5. The third doubles round was never finished.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

I’m anti the ‘Notre Dame Introduction’ and you should be too

Ah, the Notre Dame introduction — a fabled and frequent campus classic. The four or so questions that are so integral to Welcome Week and Sylly Week are supposed to give our classmates a glimpse into who we are and help connect our names to our faces. Supposed. If...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

The best of Notre Dame’s 2023 Student Film Festival

Notre Dame’s Film, Television and Theatre students put Sundance to shame with the 34th annual Notre Dame Student Film Fest last weekend. With a diverse group of work — ranging from documentaries to dramatic shorts — this showcase demonstrates the creativity and wit of the Notre Dame student body. Working within the constraints of the semester, FTT majors rose above expectations and blew away the audience with “Lily.” All the films this year were fantastic — we just don’t have space to review them all. Kudos to the budding filmmakers at Notre Dame!
NOTRE DAME, IN
101 WIXX

A Deadly January On Wisconsin Snowmobile Trails

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urges safe snowmobiling. The DNR reports six snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride. The six fatalities involved single adult operators, ranging from 41 to 68...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Road conditions worsen across southern Wisconsin as snowfall continues

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin drivers can't catch a break this week as snow continues to make travel tricky. Just a day after an 85-vehicle pileup left one person dead and 21 people injured, roads across southern Wisconsin are still slippery. Maps provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation show that...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin accumulating snow Saturday, Jan. 28

MILWAUKEE - A more organized storm system eyes southeast Wisconsin for several inches of snow on Saturday, Jan. 28. This will be a fairly narrow area of snow, setting up over southern Wisconsin and parts of northern Illinois. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday for...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS News

More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway

More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
BELOIT, WI
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Launch celebrates Provost McGreevy’s new book on history of Catholicism

On Friday, Notre Dame celebrated the launch of Dr. John McGreevy’s new book, “Catholicism: A Global History from the French Revolution to Pope Francis.” The event represented a collaboration among numerous campus organizations, including the Cushwa Center for the Study of American Catholicism, the College of Arts & Letters and Provost McGreevy’s own home department, the Department of History.
NOTRE DAME, IN
fox32chicago.com

Wintry conditions cause major crashes, messy roads in Wisconsin

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wisco. - Wintry conditions in Wisconsin caused messy roads and two major accidents Friday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., several cars that were heading northbound on I-41 near Kenosha collided, causing backups for several miles. Drivers were asked to avoid the area until the crash site was cleared. Northbound...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com

Slick travel with mostly to completely snow-covered roads Sunday morning

Yesterday was the fourth day in a row with measurable snow falling across the Stateline. For the most part, the area is sitting under 3-6″ of snow cover. A few areas up near the border is sitting under 6-8″. Snowfall reports through midnight include 8.0″ in South Beloit, 7.8″ in Janesville, 5.0″ in Freeport, 6.4″ at the station, and 4.9″ at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.
ROCKFORD, IL
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

University responds to emergence of ChatGPT in education

“​​The University of Notre Dame’s campus is buzzing with the recent emergence of artificial intelligence, but its implementation has sparked concerns among students and faculty about the potential loss of jobs and ethical considerations.”. That introduction wasn’t written by The Observer. Prompted with brief instructions to provide...
SOUTH BEND, IN
koamnewsnow.com

WI: ICE CASTLES BEING REBUILT AFTER WARM JANUARY

The Ice Castles in Lake Geneva are going back up after warmer than typical temps in January melted the work first done by crews. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WISCONSIN STATE

