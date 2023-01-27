Royal Opera House / Irish National Opera 2023 Review: Least Like The Other, Searching for Rosemary Kennedy

The Nationaltheater Mannheim has appointed Alistair Lilley as its chorus director. Lilley is expected to begin this role in the summer. He will succeed Dani Juris, who will be going to the Staatsoper Unter den Linden in Berlin. Currently the choir director at the Theater Regensburg, Lilley studied piano, organ, and conducting at the Royal College of Music and the National Opera Studio in London. He has served on the staff of the Royal Opera House Covent Garden, Scottish Opera, Opera North, and more.

2 DAYS AGO