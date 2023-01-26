Part 1- Washington County, Florida School District Celebrates ‘Teacher of the Year’ Awards on Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Read full article on original website
Florida Celebrates February as Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month
Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida offers an array of career and technical education programs (CTE), as seen in the photos (below), including Drafting, Patient Care Technician, Photography, Drones, Electrical, Carpentry, Digital Media, Video Production, Welding, Heavy Equipment Operator, Corrections, Law Enforcement, Audio Production, Hemodialysis, CyberSecurity and IT, Automotive and many more.
Quality and Affordable Consumer-Grade Streaming Video, Kickstarted by COVID and Distance Learning, is Paying Dividends
Streaming video enjoyed popularity prior to COVID, but the need for distance-learning, along with the fear of personal contact, caused a huge surge in streaming equipment and services over the past couple of years. To that end, the discipline became a large part of the Digital Video Technology Program at...
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Devon H. Toole and Colby Wilson for Resisting Arrest, Forgery and Obstructing an Officer
On Jan. 29, deputies responded to an address in Compass Lake in reference to a trespassing complaint. The caller said an unknown white woman, later identified as Devon H. Toole, was following him to his home and accusing him of stealing soil. The caller was also able to provide a...
