Part 2- Washington County, Florida School District Celebrates ‘Teacher of the Year’ Awards on Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Florida Celebrates February as Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month
Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida offers an array of career and technical education programs (CTE), as seen in the photos (below), including Drafting, Patient Care Technician, Photography, Drones, Electrical, Carpentry, Digital Media, Video Production, Welding, Heavy Equipment Operator, Corrections, Law Enforcement, Audio Production, Hemodialysis, CyberSecurity and IT, Automotive and many more.
Jerome Godwin, History Teacher at Chipley, Florida High School, Receives ‘Golden Apple’ Award for January 2023
Mr. Jerome Godwin, teacher at Chipley, Florida High School, has been in the educational field since 1997n and an employee of the Washington County, Florida School District since 2001. He has a heart for the students at Chipley High School and he says, ‘If you search for knowledge, you will...
Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder announces resignation
ED. NOTE: This story has been updated with new information. Tinder spoke with News 13 about her plans Tuesday afternoon. We will have more from her tonight. LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder resigned from the commission Tuesday. She told News 13 Tuesday afternoon that she plans to run for mayor […]
Quality and Affordable Consumer-Grade Streaming Video, Kickstarted by COVID and Distance Learning, is Paying Dividends
Streaming video enjoyed popularity prior to COVID, but the need for distance-learning, along with the fear of personal contact, caused a huge surge in streaming equipment and services over the past couple of years. To that end, the discipline became a large part of the Digital Video Technology Program at...
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Devon H. Toole and Colby Wilson for Resisting Arrest, Forgery and Obstructing an Officer
On Jan. 29, deputies responded to an address in Compass Lake in reference to a trespassing complaint. The caller said an unknown white woman, later identified as Devon H. Toole, was following him to his home and accusing him of stealing soil. The caller was also able to provide a...
Local sheriff reacts to the video showing the deadly beating of Tyres Nichols
Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:27 AM UTC.
JAIL Report for January 27-29, 2023
Desmond Reed, 48, Graceville, Florida: Hold for Holmes County: Graceville Police Department. Mathew Martin, 31, Graceville, Florida: Battery domestic, resisting arrest without violence: Cottondale Police Department. January 28, 2023. Gicelda Lugo Medina, 43, Alabaster, Alabama: No driver’s license: Marianna Police Department. Norris Adkins, 29, Marianna, Florida: Battery domestic: Jackson...
Panama City Trespassing Loitering Stickers
Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: 13 hours ago.
Multiple schools closed to students Wednesday due to threat of severe weather
Ahead of projected severe weather, several school districts are closed to students Wednesday.
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 42-year-old Chipley man was transported to a Dothan hospital after a motorcycle crash left him in critical condition. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, on Monday, January 30, at around 4:20 p.m., an unidentified Chipley man was traveling southbound on state road 77 when he turned into an active construction zone and the motorcycle hit an uneven lane on the road causing the man to lose control and flip off of the bike.
Rapid population increase in Panama City Beach raises zoning concerns
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach is one of the fastest-growing areas in the Panhandle. All those new residents mean fluctuations in population within the city limits. Council members said those changes require redrawing the boundaries for the city’s four political wards. Panama City Beach’s...
LIST: School closings and delays
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN) — With inclement weather moving into the area, it’s important to stay up to date with the local school closing and delays!. Early County Schools will be closed Wednesday, January 25. Dothan City Schools. Dothan City Schools will be delayed for two hours on Wednesday,...
Panama City woman charged for cashing fraudulent checks
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City woman has been charged with grand theft over $10,000 among other charges after officers say she cashed a check that wasn’t hers. Detectives with Panama City Police said they were notified by a local financial institution that Jasmine Seychelle Brown, 26,...
Biker dies after colliding into school bus on Highway 98, 2 student hospitalized: Florida Highway Patrol
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man died and two students were hospitalized after a school bus crashed into a motorcyclist on Highway 98 Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 2:26 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 on State Road 30 at Ave De La Fontaine […]
Severe weather school closings, schedule changes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
Child dead, three others injured after crash in Jackson County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A child is dead and three others were taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment, after a car ran off a road and hit a tree in Jackson County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers report a driver and three passengers were in a car traveling...
Sam’s Club driveway closure on Jan. 27
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The secondary driveway for Sam’s Club next to Schlotzsky’s on Ross Clark Circle will be closed Friday. The closure will start at 8:00 a.m. on January 27, and will be due to removal of old storm pipe in the area. The driveway will be...
Alabama church splitting from denomination after vote
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — An astounding number of Harvest Church congregants have voted to leave the United Methodist denomination. On January 13, Harvest released a statement saying the church will allow its congregation to decide whether or not to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. in a multi-day vote. According to […]
Okaloosa County Chief Correctional Officer issues statement following inmate deaths
On Monday, January 23, 2023, WEAR Channel 3 first reported on an inmate death at the Okaloosa County jail over the weekend, marking the fifth inmate death at the facility in the past six months. In response to the recent string of inmate deaths, Okaloosa’s Chief Correctional Officer, Nolan Weeks,...
Two arrested after attempting to flee during arrests
JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What started as a trespassing complaint ended in the pursuit and arrest of two people, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 29, deputies responded to a call at a Compass Lake in reference to a trespassing complaint. The caller told officials that...
