Motley Fool

Tesla Stock Is Soaring. Time to Buy?

Tesla fell 65% last year, and investors seem to be betting the sell-off went too far. The company's earnings report shows a fast-growing business that's likely to continue growing rapidly. The electric-car maker's strong business growth justifies a premium valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
BBC

'Elon Musk has made me embarrassed to drive my Tesla now'

When Anne Marie Squeo received her fiery red Tesla sports utility vehicle in 2020, the 55-year-old marketing and communications professional felt like she had joined a special "club" of people who were doing something to help the environment, while still driving with style. But last year, as Tesla boss Elon...
CONNECTICUT STATE
US News and World Report

Tesla Model 2 Expected in 2025

Tesla teased investors during a quarterly update earlier this month with mentions of future products, such as the long-awaited affordable Tesla Model 2 or Model C, that may, or may not, be unveiled on the March 1 Investor Day event. Spurring that speculation in part is a different January 2023...
Benzinga

Motley Fool

Tesla Stock's Lifting the Nasdaq, but Here's Thursday's Biggest Winner

The Nasdaq moved higher on Thursday morning, keeping up positive momentum in 2023. Tesla shares jumped as the company defended against concerns about slowing demand. Qualtrics stock got a big boost after the experience management software specialist reported its latest financial results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool

Tesla's Profit Margin Dropped -- Here's Why That's a Good Thing

Tesla's 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year results shine a light on its strategic plan going forward. The company just announced it's expanding with two new factories in Nevada. The expansion will add to its battery-pack capacity there and produce the Tesla Semi. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
NEVADA STATE
Motley Fool

2 Struggling Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Teladoc’s loss is narrowing and the company recently increased its full-year revenue forecast. Moderna is set to bring in blockbuster revenue -- even in a post-pandemic world. Ocugen’s path to revenue and growth looks complicated. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
insideevs.com

So, Your Tesla Just Lost A Ton Of Value, But That's How Life Works

When Tesla raises its prices, people are upset, which is to be expected. When Tesla lowers its prices – which is rare, especially in the US – while many people are obviously excited, others aren't happy. The unhappy folks are typically those who already own a Tesla model that they paid more for. Not only are they likely jealous that someone got a much better deal on a Tesla than they did, but their resale/trade-in value instantly plummets.
Motley Fool

Tesla's Earnings Report Reveals 2 Major Catalysts

Price cuts earlier this year are driving a wave of new demand for its EVs. A Cybertruck launch could provide a lift to the automaker's sales. CEO Elon Musk says the company could produce as many as 2 million vehicles this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...

