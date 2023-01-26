Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said Tesla's Stock Price Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk bought social media platform Twitter in 2022, a place where he likes to share his thoughts and opinions. On May 1, 2020, Musk tweeted that he thought the share price of Tesla was too high. The tweet came as a surprise, as many...
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Is Soaring. Time to Buy?
Tesla fell 65% last year, and investors seem to be betting the sell-off went too far. The company's earnings report shows a fast-growing business that's likely to continue growing rapidly. The electric-car maker's strong business growth justifies a premium valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
BBC
'Elon Musk has made me embarrassed to drive my Tesla now'
When Anne Marie Squeo received her fiery red Tesla sports utility vehicle in 2020, the 55-year-old marketing and communications professional felt like she had joined a special "club" of people who were doing something to help the environment, while still driving with style. But last year, as Tesla boss Elon...
Elon Musk banks almost $12B of Tesla money in seven days
While Forbes lists Elon Musk’s overall worth at $168.7 billion, data compiled by the Dow Jones Market Data Group shows Musk earned $11.98 billion over the last seven days from his Tesla holdings.
US News and World Report
Tesla Model 2 Expected in 2025
Tesla teased investors during a quarterly update earlier this month with mentions of future products, such as the long-awaited affordable Tesla Model 2 or Model C, that may, or may not, be unveiled on the March 1 Investor Day event. Spurring that speculation in part is a different January 2023...
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023 and 1 to Sell
Well-known investor Warren Buffett has created his fortune through a value investing strategy. With an incredible track record, his investment portfolio has been religiously tracked by investors for decades. Amid...
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Tesla Rival Lucid's Shares Soar on Takeover Speculation
Shares of Lucid Motors rose on Friday after rumors of being acquired by a Saudi Arabia fund.
Tesla stock options traders are even more bullish than Elon Musk, betting shares will soar nearly 400%
Tesla options are traded more than any other stock, according to CBOE data cited by the Wall Street Journal. Nearly 3 million contracts for Tesla options are traded daily, up from 1.5 million a year ago, accounting for roughly 7% of all options trading. The most popular options trade is...
teslarati.com
Tesla shareholder sells home to load up on stock, and it’s already paying off
Tesla shareholders are a rare breed, sometimes putting almost everything, and we mean everything, on the line in hopes of striking it big and making major waves in their own portfolios. Jason DeBolt is one of those shareholders. DeBolt, a shareholder since March 26, 2013, sold his home and bought...
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock's Lifting the Nasdaq, but Here's Thursday's Biggest Winner
The Nasdaq moved higher on Thursday morning, keeping up positive momentum in 2023. Tesla shares jumped as the company defended against concerns about slowing demand. Qualtrics stock got a big boost after the experience management software specialist reported its latest financial results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Elon Musk Renews His Dogecoin Offer to McDonald's
The billionaire wants the fast-food chain to accept the Dogecoin cryptocurrency as payment for its burgers.
Motley Fool
Tesla's Profit Margin Dropped -- Here's Why That's a Good Thing
Tesla's 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year results shine a light on its strategic plan going forward. The company just announced it's expanding with two new factories in Nevada. The expansion will add to its battery-pack capacity there and produce the Tesla Semi. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Walmart quietly makes major change to stores that’s bad news for Americans as even exec admits it has a ‘big impact’
WALMART has been quietly reducing the size of its parking lots over many years, a former exec has claimed. John Clarke said the decision has had a “huge impact” on the major retailer. Clarke, who was Walmart's vice president of US Real Estate for more than 30 years,...
Motley Fool
2 Struggling Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Teladoc’s loss is narrowing and the company recently increased its full-year revenue forecast. Moderna is set to bring in blockbuster revenue -- even in a post-pandemic world. Ocugen’s path to revenue and growth looks complicated. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
insideevs.com
So, Your Tesla Just Lost A Ton Of Value, But That's How Life Works
When Tesla raises its prices, people are upset, which is to be expected. When Tesla lowers its prices – which is rare, especially in the US – while many people are obviously excited, others aren't happy. The unhappy folks are typically those who already own a Tesla model that they paid more for. Not only are they likely jealous that someone got a much better deal on a Tesla than they did, but their resale/trade-in value instantly plummets.
3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees to Buy Hand Over Fist During the Nasdaq Bear Market
These highly profitable, industry-leading companies are ideal for retired investors.
Motley Fool
Tesla's Earnings Report Reveals 2 Major Catalysts
Price cuts earlier this year are driving a wave of new demand for its EVs. A Cybertruck launch could provide a lift to the automaker's sales. CEO Elon Musk says the company could produce as many as 2 million vehicles this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
'I Say, Thumbs Up:' Jim Cramer On This Stock Up 25% Over Last Month
When asked about Li Auto Inc LI, Cramer said Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk likes the Chinese automakers. "Who am I to go against the smartest man in the world?" Cramer said "thumbs up" to MP Materials Corp MP. Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here. When...
Shiba Inu Has Soared 44% to Start 2023, but This Single Issue Could Stop the Rally
Shiba Inu has just reclaimed the important $0.00001 price handle.
Comments / 0