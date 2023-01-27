Read full article on original website
BC Heights
Council for Women of Boston College to Undergo Leadership Transition
Kathleen McGillycuddy will step down as chair of the Council for Women of Boston College (CWBC) this spring after serving in the role since the organization’s inception 20 years ago. “It’s been a labor of love,” McGillycuddy said. “It’s probably one of the things I’ve done in my life...
BC Heights
Boston College Has a Responsibility To Make Its Investment Portfolio More Transparent
Boston College’s profile of its $3.7 billion endowment is short, vague, and far from informative. The University has a moral responsibility to change this. BC must make its investment strategies, ethics, and categorization more transparent. BC Director of Investments David J. Martens said the “University’s approach to investment transparency...
