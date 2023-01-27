ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

auburntigers.com

Richardson, Coulibaly lead Auburn past Florida for 3rd straight SEC win

AUBURN, Ala. – Kharyssa Richardson and Aicha Coulibaly notched double-doubles to lead Auburn to a 66-55 victory vs. Florida Monday at Neville Arena, the Tigers' first three-game SEC win streak in six years. Richardson established career highs with 15 points and 16 rebounds while Coulibaly added 14 points, 11...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Gymnastics Rankings: Week 4

AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn gymnastics team stands at No. 6 in this week's RoadToNational.com rankings with a 197.306 average. The weekly rankings are based on the average of all scores so far this season. The Tigers (3-3, 1-1 SEC) have been ranked inside the Top 10 for 18-straight...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Auburn women host Florida for Monday night hoops

AUBURN, Ala. – A three-game home stand begins for the Auburn women's basketball team Monday night as they welcome the Florida Gators to the Plains. Game time is 6 p.m. at Neville Arena. The Tigers look to keep rolling after two straight SEC victories, the last being a thrilling...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Penta tabbed No. 13 pitcher in the country by D1 Softball

AUBURN, Ala. – Off the heels of its D100 Preseason Player Rankings, D1 Softball released its top pitchers returning for the 2023 season with Auburn softball's Maddie Penta making the cut at No. 13. Earlier this month, Penta was tabbed the No. 37 overall student-athlete in the country by...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Comeback bid falls short for No. 15 Auburn in loss at West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.V. – No. 15 Auburn never quit Saturday. The Tigers rallied in the second half, cutting a 16-point halftime deficit down to one, but Erik Stevenson and West Virginia made enough plays late to win 80-77 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Twice in the final minutes, Auburn pulled...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum offers insight into Alabama coordinator search

Paul Finebaum called it an “empty argument” when asked on WJOX about the Alabama coordinator searches taking an extended period of time. Finebaum spoke on “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” and explained that Nick Saban knows what he’s doing and one of those things is wrapping up the current recruiting cycle.
MONTGOMERY, AL
auburntigers.com

Auburn track and field finish strong at Texas Tech Open & Multis

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Auburn track and field team closed out the three-day Texas Tech invitational tallying 23 new personal bests by 18 different athletes and three individual wins. Auburn Junior, TJ Funches won the men's high jump section B on Saturday with a new personal-best mark of 2.14m/7-0.25m....
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

LOACHAPOKA LEGEND: Indians dedicate ‘Terry Murph Court’

Honored as “selfless,” “dedicated,” and a “servant leader” of Loachapoka boys basketball for 33 years, former coach Terry Murph saw the Indians’ home court dedicated in his honor on Friday. Murph coached at Loachapoka from 1985 to 2018. At the dedication, Murph received...
LOACHAPOKA, AL
auburntigers.com

Men’s tennis falls to Duke in final match of ITA Kickoff Weekend

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Auburn suffered a second loss at ITA Kickoff Weekend on Saturday, falling to No. 19 Duke by a 4-0 final score. The Tigers dropped two of their doubles matches while Alejandro Moreno and Tyler Stice were tied 5-5 on court three when their match was suspended.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Miss Alabama USA 2023: Miss Auburn-Opelika wins the crown

Sophie Burzynski, a student at Auburn University, is the new Miss Alabama USA. Burzynski, who competed as Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, was crowned Saturday night during a ceremony at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. She’ll move on to compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year. Burzynski,...
AUBURN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Jan 30

We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Jan Dempsey Community Art Center in Auburn. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more. Jan Dempsey Community Art Center |...
ALABAMA STATE
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

School Choice Week is wrapping up and it’s no surprise the state’s highest leaders are beating the “Parent’s Choice” drum. While a popular political slogan these days, it’s an issue that Alabama Education Association stands firmly against. An interesting two-step is shaping up in Montgomery between the powerful union and savvy political leaders. Stay tuned for some fancy footwork.
ALABAMA STATE
Kristen Walters

Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama

A popular discount retail chain just opened a new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing discount retail store chain American Freight held the grand opening event for its newest Alabama store location in Prattville, according to local sources.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

Sunday Shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus. Police say they responded to a shots fired call around 9:30am. The area near Buxton Drive and Glenmere Drive had been blocked off with crime scene tape. The residence was occupied at the time of the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

New owners plan to reopen Susie K’s restaurant in Opelika as Old Mill Country Kitchen in March

After hearing Susie K’s restaurant in Opelika was closing its doors at the end of December, two men decided to they would be the ones to keep it going. The previous owners Timothy Lowery and his wife Suzanne took over what was formerly Sara J’s restaurant and renamed it Susie K’s in 2017. The couple kept the menu similar to the previous restaurant, which is what many locals grew up eating, and the regular customers continued coming.
OPELIKA, AL

