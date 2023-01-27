Read full article on original website
auburntigers.com
Richardson, Coulibaly lead Auburn past Florida for 3rd straight SEC win
AUBURN, Ala. – Kharyssa Richardson and Aicha Coulibaly notched double-doubles to lead Auburn to a 66-55 victory vs. Florida Monday at Neville Arena, the Tigers' first three-game SEC win streak in six years. Richardson established career highs with 15 points and 16 rebounds while Coulibaly added 14 points, 11...
auburntigers.com
Gymnastics Rankings: Week 4
AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn gymnastics team stands at No. 6 in this week's RoadToNational.com rankings with a 197.306 average. The weekly rankings are based on the average of all scores so far this season. The Tigers (3-3, 1-1 SEC) have been ranked inside the Top 10 for 18-straight...
auburntigers.com
Auburn women host Florida for Monday night hoops
AUBURN, Ala. – A three-game home stand begins for the Auburn women's basketball team Monday night as they welcome the Florida Gators to the Plains. Game time is 6 p.m. at Neville Arena. The Tigers look to keep rolling after two straight SEC victories, the last being a thrilling...
auburntigers.com
Penta tabbed No. 13 pitcher in the country by D1 Softball
AUBURN, Ala. – Off the heels of its D100 Preseason Player Rankings, D1 Softball released its top pitchers returning for the 2023 season with Auburn softball's Maddie Penta making the cut at No. 13. Earlier this month, Penta was tabbed the No. 37 overall student-athlete in the country by...
auburntigers.com
Comeback bid falls short for No. 15 Auburn in loss at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.V. – No. 15 Auburn never quit Saturday. The Tigers rallied in the second half, cutting a 16-point halftime deficit down to one, but Erik Stevenson and West Virginia made enough plays late to win 80-77 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Twice in the final minutes, Auburn pulled...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum offers insight into Alabama coordinator search
Paul Finebaum called it an “empty argument” when asked on WJOX about the Alabama coordinator searches taking an extended period of time. Finebaum spoke on “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” and explained that Nick Saban knows what he’s doing and one of those things is wrapping up the current recruiting cycle.
auburntigers.com
Auburn track and field finish strong at Texas Tech Open & Multis
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Auburn track and field team closed out the three-day Texas Tech invitational tallying 23 new personal bests by 18 different athletes and three individual wins. Auburn Junior, TJ Funches won the men's high jump section B on Saturday with a new personal-best mark of 2.14m/7-0.25m....
Opelika-Auburn News
LOACHAPOKA LEGEND: Indians dedicate ‘Terry Murph Court’
Honored as “selfless,” “dedicated,” and a “servant leader” of Loachapoka boys basketball for 33 years, former coach Terry Murph saw the Indians’ home court dedicated in his honor on Friday. Murph coached at Loachapoka from 1985 to 2018. At the dedication, Murph received...
Tuskegee men edge out rival Miles College
Tuskegee and Miles played tightly throughout the game, but eventually the Golden Tigers prevailed in this SIAC matchup. The post Tuskegee men edge out rival Miles College appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
auburntigers.com
Men’s tennis falls to Duke in final match of ITA Kickoff Weekend
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Auburn suffered a second loss at ITA Kickoff Weekend on Saturday, falling to No. 19 Duke by a 4-0 final score. The Tigers dropped two of their doubles matches while Alejandro Moreno and Tyler Stice were tied 5-5 on court three when their match was suspended.
Miss Alabama USA 2023: Miss Auburn-Opelika wins the crown
Sophie Burzynski, a student at Auburn University, is the new Miss Alabama USA. Burzynski, who competed as Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, was crowned Saturday night during a ceremony at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. She’ll move on to compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year. Burzynski,...
thebamabuzz.com
20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Jan 30
We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Jan Dempsey Community Art Center in Auburn. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more. Jan Dempsey Community Art Center |...
Victoryland Casino lays off several hundred after Alabama Supreme Court shuts down electronic bingo
Victoryland Casino in Macon County had to lay off several hundred employees when it shut down electronic bingo games this month because of a court order, said Dr. Lewis Benefield, a Montgomery veterinarian who is president of the casino. Benefield said the casino is hoping to replace the lost business...
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
School Choice Week is wrapping up and it’s no surprise the state’s highest leaders are beating the “Parent’s Choice” drum. While a popular political slogan these days, it’s an issue that Alabama Education Association stands firmly against. An interesting two-step is shaping up in Montgomery between the powerful union and savvy political leaders. Stay tuned for some fancy footwork.
Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama
A popular discount retail chain just opened a new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing discount retail store chain American Freight held the grand opening event for its newest Alabama store location in Prattville, according to local sources.
Sunday Shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus. Police say they responded to a shots fired call around 9:30am. The area near Buxton Drive and Glenmere Drive had been blocked off with crime scene tape. The residence was occupied at the time of the […]
Alabama man killed when truck overturns and he was thrown from vehicle, state troopers say
An Alabama man was killed over the weekend when he truck he was driving struck another car and then flipped over, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:03 p.m. Friday, and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Reymundo Teyes Brindis, 32, was fatally injured when the...
Police: Witness puts Vickerstaff in Alabama during ‘Baby Jane Doe’ daughter’s estimated death
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Court documents are revealing new information regarding the Florida man accused of murdering his daughter Amore Wiggins in the decade-old Opelika Baby Jane Doe case. His wife was arrested for not reporting the child missing. According to Opelika police, Lamar Vickerstaff is charged with felony murder, and Ruth Vickerstaff, who was […]
OPD arrest convicted Auburn felon in possession of narcotics; firearm during traffic stop
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Jan. 26, the Opelika Police conducted a traffic stop at South Uniroyal Road near Winding Oak Drive after observing a traffic violation. According to the Opelika Police Department, during the traffic stop, one of the police department’s canines alerted officers to the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle. […]
Opelika-Auburn News
New owners plan to reopen Susie K’s restaurant in Opelika as Old Mill Country Kitchen in March
After hearing Susie K’s restaurant in Opelika was closing its doors at the end of December, two men decided to they would be the ones to keep it going. The previous owners Timothy Lowery and his wife Suzanne took over what was formerly Sara J’s restaurant and renamed it Susie K’s in 2017. The couple kept the menu similar to the previous restaurant, which is what many locals grew up eating, and the regular customers continued coming.
